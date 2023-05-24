Compare The Market Names Adland Veteran Andrew Holt As New CMO

Compare The Market Names Adland Veteran Andrew Holt As New CMO
Compare the Market has announced the appointment of Andrew Holt as its new chief marketing officer.

Holt joins Australia’s leading financial comparison website having previously worked as the chief executive officer at VCCP and managing director at Clemenger BBDO in Sydney.

Holt has stepped into the role immediately, bringing a wealth of brand strategy and commercial creativity experience to accelerate Compare the Market’s growth into its next evolution.

Compare the MarketCEO, Rob Clancy, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Andrew to the team, and we’re already starting to see his influence across the business which is very exciting.

“Andrew’s experience and track record is truly impressive, and his appointment is another endorsement of the positive direction that we are heading.

“We continue to help Australians save on the household budget items that matter most to them, and Andrew’s expertise will help to serve more Aussies in more meaningful ways,” Clancy said.

Andrew Holt, said: “I truly believe in the value proposition of Compare the Market brand and the service they provide to all Australians, especially during this cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s a powerful service that helps Australians wake up to waste in their household budget and I’m looking forward to elevating the brand to reach more people around the country and make a meaningful difference to their household budget”, Holt said.

The appointment of Holt follows the launch of Compare the Market’s Meerkat Motivationals campaign, with the multi-channel campaign airing nationally. The campaign turned the world-famous Meerkat duo of Aleksandr and Sergei into financial fitness coaches to motivate Australians to wake up to their financial waste.

