Finance Firm Compare Club Launches New Animated Campaign Via 90 Seconds

Aussie personal finance marketplace, Compare Club has launched its first major integrated campaign, titled “ExpertEase”.

Creative and media buying for the campaign managed in-house, with independent production agency 90 Seconds handling the video production.

The animated adverts show ordinary Aussies getting on with their lives while Compare Club’s team of experts save them money on their health insurance.

The creative brand platform is designed to showcase the ease with which Compare Club’s expert team helps customers get a better deal on some of their biggest household expenses.

“In the comparison space, not enough importance is placed on customers making confident decisions when adopting new products,” said Compare Club CMO, Rich McPharlin.

“Most adverts are often frivolous and encourage people to buy cheaply, yet our research clearly told us many Australians get confused and aren’t confident when it comes to buying expensive financial products like health insurance and home loans.

“We consistently heard from our customers that our team made it seriously easy to find a better deal, and they appreciated the level of expertise and knowledge our staff had. From there, it was an obvious step to “ExpertEase”.”

“2022 is set to be an expensive year for Aussies, with mortgage rates and health insurance premiums set to continue rising, which is why we want to demonstrate Compare Club’s expertise in the personal finance space.”

Multiple variations of the campaign have gone live across Tonic Media Network’s integrated healthcare platforms, Facebook, YouTube and Google Display Network.

“When Simon [Gaffney, copywriter] and Mickey [Madgett, art director] came up with the concept of “ExpertEase”, we immediately realised it was the perfect articulation of what Compare Club stood for as a brand,” said Compare Club’s head of design and creative director, Niel Bhalshankar.

“The beauty of this creative is in its simplicity. We were briefed to produce something that straightforwardly shows how the experts at Compare Club can help customers with ease in an industry that is characteristically known for the opposite.”

Compare Club CEO, Andrew Davis added, “We’re really excited to be launching our first integrated Compare Club campaign, with thanks to the team at 90 Seconds for helping us bring the concept of “ExpertEase” to life.”

The campaign will be rolling out across a range of digital and traditional media over March.

Credits:

CMO: Rich McParlin

Head of Performance & Growth: Jennifer Massena

Creative Director: Niel Bhalshankar

Senior Brand Manager: Gary Andrews

Art Director: Mickey Madgett

Copywriter: Simon Gaffney

Designer: Laksamana Shanahan

Production: 90 Seconds

