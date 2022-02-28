Comms Declare Urges Ad Agencies To Immediately Drop Fossil Fuel Clients

“If you are working with any client that is not on track to reduce emissions by at least 50 per cent this decade, then you are enabling the climate emergency.”

This call-to-action follows similar measures taken earlier this year by a coalition of 450 climate scientists who penned an open letter calling for all advertising and PR agencies to immediately drop clients who continue to “obfuscate or downplay our data, and the risk of the climate emergency.”

That letter followed a peer-reviewed study by Brown University’s Robert J. Brulle and Carter Werthman which catalogued hundred of campaigns spearheaded by creative and PR agencies designed to hinder climate action.

“There is nowhere to hide if you’re helping or protecting the biggest single cause of global warming – fossil fuels,” said Noble.