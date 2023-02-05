Comms Agency Sefiani Announces Alice Spraggon As Head Of Editorial Content

Within weeks of being acquired by Clarity Global Group, leading strategic communications agency Sefiani has announced that Alice Spraggon (lead image) has joined its team in Sydney, with a global remit as head of editorial content, digital marketing.

With around 10 years’ international experience, Spraggon worked in Clarity’s communications team in its London office for three years, before moving to Australia in 2021 and joining Howorth, part of Ogilvy PR, as Client Partner. At Howorth, she led communications teams for Microsoft, Twitter and SAP and supported communications strategy and content creation for American Express.

In her new hybrid role, Spraggon’s focus will be shared across local and multi-market clients of Sefiani and Clarity Global.

Commenting on the appointment, Robyn Sefiani, president ANZ and reputation counsel said, “This is an exciting senior appointment to Sefiani’s digital marketing and data analytics practice which, with the help of Clarity, we plan to grow at pace and at scale.

“We are delighted to welcome a colleague of Alice’s calibre. An added bonus is Alice’s familiarity with Clarity’s culture, people and processes, which will be enormously helpful as we move through the integration of Sefiani within the Clarity Global Group,” she said.

Clarity’s president, digital marketing Tom Telford said, “Alice’s deep experience building digital marketing strategies and developing written content to position businesses and brands as thought leaders on cross-geographical digital campaigns, will be very appealing to Sefiani’s clients. It fits perfectly with our offer of round-the-clock service to our global clients. Not only that, it’s a great example of our ongoing commitment to creating career opportunities for our team members around the world.”

Commenting on her new role, Spraggon said, “I’m delighted to be joining Sefiani in this hybrid role and look forward to connecting the agency’s clients with Clarity’s outstanding digital marketing function. I’m also especially excited to be re-joining Clarity as it expands its footprint into Asia-Pacific and look forward to supporting its growth in the region.”