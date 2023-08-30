Common Ventures Appointed By ACMA As Creative Partner For BetStop Campaign

Creative agency Common Ventures has been appointed by the Australian Communications & Media Authority (ACMA) to manage the strategy and a launch campaign for new government service, BetStop.

Common Ventures developed a communications strategy, channel plan, and creative and campaign assets for the launch of the Australian Government’s new service, BetStop, which allows Australians to self-exclude from interactive gambling. The free BetStop program launched this month and enables anyone to self-exclude from all licensed interactive wagering services for at least three months. If people self-exclude, wagering providers will be required to close all their betting accounts and must not let people place a bet or open a new account.

Wagering services are also prohibited from sending marketing material to anyone who has self-excluded. Common Ventures co-founder & creative director, Jane Burhop, said: “Common has been building a reputation for its creative thinking for government campaigns and agencies, and we were honoured to partner with the ACMA to launch BetStop.

“The adverse effects of gambling impact so many Australians and their loved ones, and BetStop is a resource that stands to benefit many people looking to curb their gambling habits.

We hope that our campaign, which is steeped in empathy, empowers those who have experienced risky gambling to take control.”

Common Ventures senior creative, Daniel Nutman, said: “Interestingly, The ‘you win some, you lose more’ report into online gambling recently caused a stir within the industry. What’s appropriate – more regulation versus an all out advertising ban? While debate will continue well into the future, what matters is the now. BetStop’s self-exclusion app is a powerful resource for people who are ready to take control of their gambling habits.”

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1085 votes Vote