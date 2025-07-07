CommBank Launces ‘Doubt Never Did’ Campaign Via M+C Saatchi

CommBank has launched ‘Doubt Never Did’, a new campaign designed to empower Australians to overcome self-doubt and take action towards their personal and business goals.
The new campaign is an evolution of CommBank’s brand platform, ‘Can’.
CommBank said the campaign acknowledges that while every Australian has dreams, doubt can be what holds them back. ‘Doubt Never Did’ is a refreshed platform that aims to inspire self-belief, unlock personal potential, and help Australians take the next step – on their own terms.
At the heart of the campaign is a hero film that explores the idea that today’s ‘Great Australian Dream’ looks different for everyone. Created in partnership with M+C Saatchi Group and Yianni Warnock of MOFA, the film is set to the iconic soundtrack of Wolfmother’s reimagining of Bon Jovi’s It’s My Life.
In an Australian first, there will be a 48-hour BVOD (Broadcaster Video On Demand) roadblock across leading broadcaster streaming services, alongside roadblocks on YouTube, TikTok and Meta.
The media strategy, led by EssenceMediacom, will deliver a phased integrated rollout across television (including a linear TV roadblock), cinema, digital, social and OOH, designed to build momentum and deepen connections over time.
Jo Boundy, CommBank’s CMO and longstanding B&T CMO Power List member said: “Doubt Never Did is about helping Australians to feel seen and supported, to move past uncertainty and take action towards whatever their version of success looks like. This could be starting a business, setting a savings goal or simply backing themselves.
“Consumers told us that ‘The Great Australian Dream’ has shifted. It’s no longer one-size-fits all. This campaign is about pushing through doubt to follow your unique Australian dream, no matter how big or small. It’s a shift from what’s possible to what’s personal, where we acknowledge doubt might be part of the journey, but it doesn’t have to define it.”
Emma Robbins, M+C Saatchi Group’s executive creative officer, said: “Doubt is no one’s friend. It holds us back and makes our dreams feel unreachable. We worked with CommBank to create a platform that reminds Aussies they can do anything with the right backing. This work is big, brave and deeply personal.
“We faced our own doubts as we set out to carefully reimagine a platform as iconic as Can, landing it in the hearts and minds of Australians through a truth and a tone that is honest, optimistic and inspiring. We can all celebrate that there is no one dream to follow. There is only your dream. And it’s beautiful. And it’s possible.”
The campaign began with a national teaser: striking OOH posters that simply featured the word DOUBT – unbranded, unexplained, and placed across high-impact locations nationwide to provoke curiosity and spark conversation.
Soon after, more sites across the country revealed the full campaign: bold new creative with the line ‘Doubt Never Did’, alongside powerful portraits of real Australians who have overcome doubt to shape their own paths.
Some placements also feature QR codes inviting people to go deeper – linking to longform audio interviews hosted by popular podcaster Matty J (Two Doting Dads). These stories form the emotional core of the platform, celebrating resilience, honesty and personal potential.
Five remarkable Australians lead the Doubt Never Did audio series:
- Mary Fowler, CommBank Matildas star who rose from Cairns to the world stage, overcoming pressure and expectation to become one of the most exciting talents in global football;
- Zoe Karatzovalis, dancer, inclusivity champion and business owner of inclusive dance studio, Infinite Abilities Performance Arts;
- Shaun Christie David, founder of Colombo Social, who left a corporate job to create a restaurant that empowers refugees and asylum seekers;
- Mark and Lisa Treweek, who took on Halls Gap Zoo and transformed it into a conservation and tourism success story after the bushfires; and
- Adele Auva’a, motivational speaker and founder of CARE Academy, whose lived experience now empowers young women across Australia.
The full campaign will continue to roll out across film, social, digital and audio – bringing powerful stories to more Australians.
