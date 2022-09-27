Colony’s Simon Buutveld Promoted To ECD

Simon Buutveld has stepped into a new executive creative director role at Colony to lead the Asia-Pacific team, recognising his contribution to the agency’s fast development.

Joining Colony in September 2020, Buutveld has led creative for key client wins including Kina Bank, UNICEF, Jumbo Interactive, Queensland Country Bank, Starlight, Colgate-Palmolive, Goodman Fielder PNG, and Tisa.

Buutveld has been awarded around the world for creating change, notably “Hero Time” winning a Clio for re-inventing the Bridge to Brisbane fundraising mechanic and doubling the funds raised. He believes the chance to innovate arises from trusting business partnerships, partnerships that start in the office.

Colony founder Matt McCarthy said: “Si is truly impressive. He has a rare intensity and passion for solutions that go beyond advertising. He’s had a big impact on our business so far and is the right pick to evolve our team into one of the most effective in the country.”

As ECD, Buutveld is elevating the 65-plus agency team into a well-oiled machine that sets creatives and ambitious clients up for success.

Buutveld commented: “A role that lets you craft new solutions and ways to do business is a dream for me. Our Asia-Pacific client base offers the unique opportunity to start with a blank page. Often, we’re selling an entire category rather than a brand and it’s really exciting.”

Buutveld believes the Colony creative team has a rare curiosity that comes from working in two countries. “There’s a culture of picking up the phone and wanting to know more, rather than making assumptions. It promotes an empathetic attitude which leads to better creative.”

Beyond concepting, Buutveld has a strong reputation for design craft in Queensland and is behind many major rebrands including City of GOLDCOAST and Brisbane Roar.

He will lead a team of five creatives and nine designers across three locations, with plans to keep bolstering Colony’s creative stable.