Colin Fassnidge Stars For Thinkerbell’s Latest Work For Guinness

Guinness is ushering in the arrival of winter with the release of its ‘Guinness Brewery of Meteorology’ platform in new work via Thinkerbell. As the prime season for the famous Irish stout, the ‘Guinness Brewery of Meteorology’ web app forecasts the optimal conditions for a Guinness this winter, including a temperature triggered promotion for a free pint of Guinness when the temperature drops in your area.

The ‘Guinness Brewery of Meteorology’ web app builds on last year’s temperature-controlled winter promotion with geo-located technology to activate the offer when the local weather drops to 9 degrees and shows consumers where their nearest Guinness pub is. The temperature-trigger will also activate for OOH, alerting passers by when it’s ideal conditions for Guinness consumption.

“At Guinness, we’re as weather obsessed as the rest of Australia. As the weather gets chillier and punters are heading to the pub, if the conditions are right for Guinness, a pint is on us” said Albertus Lombard, Lion Brand director of premium beer.

Australia’s best-known Irish expat, Colin Fassnidge, has been called upon as unofficial meteorologist for the Guinness Brewery of Meteorology, delivering bespoke Guinness weather reports for radio and social.

“We’re excited to share this special service by Guinness dedicated to reporting weather this winter. When the weather gets bad and the temperature drops, the Guinness just seems to get better and better.” said Paul Swann, Thinkerbell executive creative tinker.

Neil Ackland, chief content, marketing and creative officer oOh! added, “POLY’s dynamic weather trigger technology, combined with the QR code, establishes a powerful link between Guinness, a drop in the temperature and audiences this winter.”

The ‘Guinness Brewery of Meteorology’ web app is supported by a multi-channel campaign running across OOH, radio and digital channels. Guinness is also celebrating winter via earned media with the launch of a limited edition range of Guinness Thermals.