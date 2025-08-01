Coles Liquor Sends Creative Account To Pitch, Unifies Brands Under Liquorland Banner

Coles has put the Liquorland creative account out to pitch. B&T understands that agencies have been invited to respond as part of a broader strategic review and brand unification effort.

The move comes as Coles prepares to consolidate all of its liquor retail brands under a single, streamlined Liquorland banner: Liquorland, Liquorland Cellars and Liquorland Warehouse.

The move, which was first announced in March, aims to simplify the customer experience across 984 stores with a consistent product range, pricing strategy, loyalty offering and omnichannel service. Backed by strong results from trial stores, including increased brand awareness and shopping frequency, the rebrand will be rolled out through to the end of 2025.

Bashful is the incumbent on the account. In 2023, the agency launched “Cheers”, the ‘biggest brand campaign ever’ for the liquor retailer that championed everyday moments.

The warm-hearted campaign brought to life Liquorland’s vision of being a locally relevant drinks specialist that offers convenient solutions for Australians, with more than 760 national stores and multiple delivery options that allow customers to choose an experience tailored to their needs.

‘Cheers!’ featured the feel-good track ‘Young Folks’ by Swedish outfit Peter Bjorn and John and was supported by national media that spans across large format out-of-home, social, radio, and broadcast video on demand.

Bashful did not respond when asked if it would be pitching for the unified account.

As with other Coles accounts, it’s understood that the pitch will be managed internally by the company’s in-house team.

Coles Group’s broader creative and media remit has previously been handled by bespoke outfit Smith Street. The agency is split between OMD on the media side and DDB on the Creative side, and does not cover any of the group’s liquor brands.

Back in 2023, Hulsbosch integrated a new visual identity for Liquorland following an extensive 12-month customer analysis program and strategic brand review to drive an enhanced customer-first experience.

The Liquorland brand by Hulsbosch launched with a ‘big and bold’ modern logo, which simplified the name and typography to maximise readability and engagement in a highly competitive consumer environment. The in-store format focuses on simplified signage, seamless navigation to demonstrate specialist beverage credentials and to streamline guidance installation of a newly created product zone system with neighbourhood word marks known as the ‘Wine Region’, ‘Beer District’ and ‘Spirits Trail’ zones.