Coles Express Transitions To Reddy Express Via Spinach

Coles Express has announced a brand transition to Reddy Express by Melbourne-based agency Spinach, revealing the first pieces of work for the fuel and convenience network.

In January, Spinach was appointed to help manage the transition from Coles Express to Reddy Express, covering brand strategy, creative comms development and campaign production.

The overarching brief was to build a new personality and identity for the brand that connects with customers as well as tactical call-to-action campaigns that showcase the wide range of offerings people can find in their local Coles Express and Reddy Express stores.

“We needed to inject a healthy dose of personality and energy into the new Reddy Express brand, but continue to trade through in our stores, with limited disruption to our customers,” said Viva Energy Retail general manager, customer & marketing, Andrew Egan.

“Staying true to our core proposition while transitioning the brand was always going to be a challenge. However, we trusted that Spinach could deliver with speed and thoughtful execution, connecting with our customers on what’s important to them – quality, value and a positive experience to make their lives easier”.

The first campaign, created by Spinach, highlights the network’s signature $2 coffee offer, drawing on research that suggests once people try it, they’re surprised at just how good the coffee is.

Set to drive a trial of what could be Australia’s best $2 coffee, the creative has a fun and cheeky tone. The female lead is ‘teased’ by various people enjoying coffee as she walks through a Coles Express/Reddy Express site before realising the coffee is delicious and of great value.

The second food-to-go campaign promotes the Reddy Express/Coles Express healthy and hearty lunch menu for people on the go. The Good Lunch Run takes people on the journey of needing to ‘refill’ as energy levels drop before finding the way in-store to a range of fresh sandwiches and wraps.

The two campaigns will roll out across TV, out-of-home, digital, social and point of sale in all markets.

“We are thrilled to be working on the transition of such a significant piece of retail business. The opportunity to not only rebrand such a strong fuel and convenience network but also ensure customers keep coming through the doors was a challenge the Spinach team relished,” said Spinach CEO Craig Flanders.

“From market insights to customer research and long creative sessions, the high-volume fast retail pace is something we are very familiar with, but we settled into a solid working rhythm with the Viva Energy Retail team right from the start and are delighted to see it resonate with their customers. We’re looking forward to Reddy Express becoming a household brand and helping to shake things up in the petrol and convenience category in the years to come”.