Colenso BBDO, Auckland Wins Outdoor Grand Prix At Cannes Lions

In what was an otherwise quiet evening overnight in Cannes, France for Antipodean agencies and marketers, Colenso BBDO Auckland has taken out the Outdoor Grand Prix for its ‘Adoptable’ work for pet food brand Pedigree.

The campaign uses AI technology to insert shelter dogs into all of Pedigree’s ads and displays only those dogs that are close to where the ad is being served to increase the likelihood of that dog finding a new home.

The other Grand Prix in the Outdoor category went to Spanish agency Lola MullenLowe Madrid for its work for ice cream brand Magnum.

Dentsu Creative, Auckland picked up a silver lion also in the Outdoor category for its work for FreshChoice Supermarkets.

DDB Auckland picked up two separate bronzes in the same category. One for Samsung and the other for McDonalds.

Australia only managed to rustle up two bronze awards overnight. Howatson and Co collected one for its work for Mastercard ‘Touch’ in the Audio and Radio category.

VML Melbourne, meanwhile, picked up another in the Health and Wellness category for its Fitchix campaign for Honest Eggs, which also won some metal last year for the same campaign.