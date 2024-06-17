Campaigns

Colenso BBDO, Auckland Wins Outdoor Grand Prix At Cannes Lions

In what was an otherwise quiet evening overnight in Cannes, France for Antipodean agencies and marketers, Colenso BBDO Auckland has taken out the Outdoor Grand Prix for its ‘Adoptable’ work for pet food brand Pedigree.

The campaign uses AI technology to insert shelter dogs into all of Pedigree’s ads and displays only those dogs that are close to where the ad is being served to increase the likelihood of that dog finding a new home.

The other Grand Prix in the Outdoor category went to Spanish agency Lola MullenLowe Madrid for its work for ice cream brand Magnum.

Dentsu Creative, Auckland picked up a silver lion also in the Outdoor category for its work for FreshChoice Supermarkets.

DDB Auckland picked up two separate bronzes in the same category. One for Samsung and the other for McDonalds.

Australia only managed to rustle up two bronze awards overnight. Howatson and Co collected one for its work for Mastercard ‘Touch’ in the Audio and Radio category.

VML Melbourne, meanwhile, picked up another in the Health and Wellness category for its Fitchix campaign for Honest Eggs, which also won some metal last year for the same campaign.

David Hovenden is one of the co-founders of The Misfits Media Company and is B&T's editor-in-chief. He has been writing about advertising, marketing and media for more than 15 years. At the same time, he has also written for B&T's sister publication Travel Weekly on all matters travel related. Through this publication he can claim to have stepped foot on every continent in the world (now claimed to be eight, if you accept NZ is its own continent). He has also covered the business of law when he was editor-in-chief and publisher of Lawyer Weekly. Human Resources when he worked for that eponymously named title and a plethora of business and technology publications including, but not limited to PC Week, Australian Personal Computer, Web Week, Internet World, Factory Equipment News, Architecture Today and Building Product News. In his spare time David enjoys fishing, kayaking, fine dining and spending time with his family.

