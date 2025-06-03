CMOs To Watch, Presented By Zenith: Maddie Jahnke Pours Herself Into New Role As Altos Tequila’s Global Brand Director

After nearly a decade of shaping marketing strategy across some of Australia’s most iconic brands, from Holden to Absolut Vodka, Pernod Ricard’s dynamic Head of Light Spirits, Digital and Insights, Pacific, is swapping the surf for salsa. Maddie Jahnke is packing her bags and heading to Mexico to take on the role of global brand director for Altos Tequila.

It’s a bold, sun-soaked move that perfectly reflects her ethos: say yes to adventure, lead with heart and always try something at least once. With a proven track record in digital transformation, global brand strategy and unforgettable campaigns, she’s now set to immerse herself in the vibrant culture and craft behind one of the world’s fastest-growing spirits categories.

Before she jets off, and as part of CMOs to Watch, presented by Zenith, B&T sat down with Jahnke to talk career highlights, retail media shake-ups, and what it really means to lead with creativity, courage and authenticity in a rapidly changing world.

CMOs to Watch, presented by Zenith, spotlights the visionaries leading the charge. This series delves into the strategies and perspectives of CMOs who are setting new standards, pushing boundaries, and driving impact in ways that redefine what it means to be a leader in marketing today.

B&T: What three things would you take to a desert island?

Jahnke: My favourite person, my niece Chloe. Her favourite thing, hot chips (she calls me aunty chippie)And music for dance parties.

B&T: Favourite album, movie and book?

Jahnke: So Fresh: The Hits of Spring 2001 (pure nostalgia), Pulp Fiction and The Alchemist.

B&T: What is your passion outside of work? (Think hobbies, sports, etc) and please send us a photo of you doing it!

Jahnke: Outside of work I’m passionate about adventure, fitness, music. Time on the golf course, waterskiing or discovering new places with family and friends. My ethos is that I’ll try anything at least once – last week it was scuba diving for the first time. There’s something magical about feeling the fear and doing it anyway.

B&T: If you weren’t a CMO, what would you be doing?

Jahnke: I’d probably be a physio. Sport was a huge part of my life growing up and I’ve always been fascinated by how the human body moves, recovers and performs.

B&T: What was your favourite campaign of all time?

Jahnke: Old Spice. It completely reinvented the brand, nailed humour and storytelling and showed how bold creative can cut through a saturated market.

B&T: Now let’s talk shop. What is your brand’s top priority for the next 12 months?

Jahnke: At Pernod Ricard, our purpose is to create moments of conviviality, which as a marketeer means building enduring brands with genuine connection.

Like most, the beverage industry is constantly evolving so it’s important we remain agile to meet consumer trends. Right now, all eyes are on tequila. Not just because it’s the heart and soul of a delicious margarita but because of the vibrant Mexican lifestyle, culture and experiences it represents. So, here’s a bit of news. I’m packing my bags and moving to Mexico to take on the role of Global Brand Director for Altos Tequila at Pernod Ricard.

For us this is so much more than marketing and building a brand. Our focus is on deepening the emotional connection people have with Altos by creating experiences that are authentic to Mexican culture, memorable and rooted in the brand’s values. As tequila continues to boom globally, it’s not just about being part of the trend. It’s about showing up and educating consumers on the craft and heritage behind quality Mexican tequila – creating moments that are worth toasting.

B&T: What channel is exciting you the most, and how do you split your marketing budgets between long/short and channel mix?

Jahnke: Retail media is about as dynamic as it gets right now, and that’s exciting because of all the unknowns. There’s a fascinating path of discovery ahead for how we not only sell products but build brands effectively and, importantly, measure the impact.

It’s no longer just about shelf presence. Retail media offers a new playground where creativity meets commerce. The lines are blurred more than ever between physical and digital retail and there’s so many new opportunities to connect with consumers.

We aim for a balanced 50/50 split between long-term brand building and short-term activation. Yep, How Brands Grow is on the bookshelf. But with the pace of change and the explosion of retail channels, we’re navigating a different messy middle that challenges us to think faster and act smarter.

B&T: What is the biggest challenge you currently face in the marketplace?

Jahnke: Our industry is saturated, and differentiating our brands against competitors is a challenge. A core question we are asking ourselves is how do we build enduring brands that are distinctive?

Some of our learnings… Create a brand experience that is authentic and lasts the test of time. Then be consistent. Don’t over-promise and under-deliver. To build trust you have to do what you say and say what you do. There is power in simplicity. Be clear and concise to be memorable. Be genuine and authentic with consumers. They can smell the BS.

B&T: What campaign are you most proud of?

Jahnke: Malibu Don’t Drink and Dive. Last summer we teamed up with Tom Daley, Cate Campbell, and the Bondi Lifeguards to bring an important message to life: if you’re going to drink, stay out of the water. It was bold, unexpected and behaviour-changing – exactly what the Malibu brand stands for.

B&T: Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

Jahnke: Over the next five years, my focus is on continuing to build meaningful brands that lead with creativity and heart. Personally, I hope my time in Mexico helps me grow into a more open and authentic leader.

I will say, I used to think challenging the status quo was done by creating big campaigns, taking risks or making tough decisions. But through this current chapter of my book of life, I’m learning that sometimes it’s about letting go, starting again, and staying curious. Bravery isn’t just about leading with confidence – it’s about being open to reinvention.

B&T: Zenith is the presenting partner of B&T’s CMOs to Watch list. The agency takes a predictive view when it comes to industry perspectives. They’d like to know your prediction for marketing in the next 12 months.

Jahnke: With the rise of AI we’re entering a new era where creativity and courage will be tested in entirely new ways. Yes, AI will accelerate how we understand audiences, generate ideas, and personalise experiences. But I see the real challenge as how do we keep our creative edge while embracing the unknown? As marketeers, we’re going to be challenged to experiment, let go of control, and trust that new tools can push our ideas even further.