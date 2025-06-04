CMC Markets Pushes For Progress In New ‘Invest Better’ TVC

CMC Markets is back with a fresh chapter in its long-running brand story, unveiling a new TV commercial as part of its broader Invest Your Way campaign. Titled Invest Better, the new spot reinforces the idea that there’s always room for improvement in your habits, your lifestyle, and your financial future.

The creative aims to connect with everyday Australians who are already making better choices in their day-to-day lives, whether it’s exercising more, reclaiming time, or indulging in small luxuries. The message? Your money deserves the same level of care.

Framed around three relatable characters, the campaign leans into humour and lifestyle nuance to spotlight CMC Markets’ value proposition as Australia’s favourite non-bank broker – a title it’s proudly held for 15 years straight, according to Canstar.

There’s Mikey, the ‘crypto bro’ who’s just getting started with investing but needs a better platform to back his ambition, representing investing better in your health. Gustov, a devoted dad and time-poor worker, wants a smarter way to manage his financial future – investing better in your time. And Bonnie, a financially savvy young mum looking to elevate her lifestyle, stands in for investing better in you.

With multiple creative versions tailored for different platforms and audiences, the campaign reflects the brand’s push to meet investors where they are – and move them closer to where they want to be.

Backed by its long-standing market leadership and consistent recognition, CMC Markets’ latest work makes one thing clear: better isn’t just a buzzword. It’s a call to action.