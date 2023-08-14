Clems Takes Us On A Real Trip In Oddball Spot For Carlton Dry

An exotic provenance story is often the key ingredient in successful beer advertising. With this in mind, Carlton Dry’s new brand platform, launched this week via Clemenger BBDO, welcomes you to Drylandia – the home of Carlton Dry.

The new campaign, Imported from Drylandia, introduces an eccentric, faraway world with flying long horses, mystical portals, roll-neck skivvies, and its number #1 export, Carlton Dry. It’s a parody of our own world – if it exists here, it exists in Drylandia. Only it’s a little crazier. Drylandia invites a new generation of drinkers to an absurd land.

The stunning visual world of Drylandia was built over a 12-week collaborative production process that spanned across the globe, including creative agency Clemenger BBDO, production company Revolver, visual effects experts BaconX in Copenhagen, and Swedish director Andreas Nilsson.

Nicole McMillan, general manager of marketing at Carlton & United Breweries, said: “We wanted to create a campaign that evokes the same sense of fun that Carlton Dry does. What better way to do that than to imagine the distant land of Drylandia.”

“There’s something about beer that comes from an exotic place. We thought it was a wonderful opportunity to remind drinkers that Carlton Dry comes from an exotic place too…. sort of,” said Richard Williams, executive ceative director Clemenger BBDO.

Imported from Drylandia launched on Sunday across TV, radio, social, digital, OOH, cinema, gaming, sponsorship and activation.