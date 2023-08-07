Clems’ Porter Novelli Names Victoria Fruean As Sydney Lead

Clemenger Group communications agency Porter Novelli Australia has announced the appointment of Victoria Fruean (lead image) as its new Sydney lead, marking another milestone in the company’s growth in the Sydney market and commitment to its award-winning culture.

Fruean brings more than 15 years’ experience working with global and local brands across a broad range of sectors including retail, property, business, telco, FMCG, manufacturing, health and consumer technology.

She will work as part of Porter Novelli’s executive team in her role as client partner – Sydney lead, to continue to strengthen the capabilities of the Sydney team, drive impactful and innovative work and grow the firm’s client portfolio in New South Wales.

Fruean brings a passion for strategic, purpose-led storytelling to drive commercial and reputational outcomes for new and existing clients.

“I have always respected Porter Novelli for its stable, respected leadership, its meaningful and impactful work, and industry-leading Purpose Premium research. The leadership team’s dedication to ensuring that Porter Novelli is a fantastic place to work has been evident since I started,” Fruean said.

Porter Novelli’s Melbourne team has also been bolstered with the appointment of senior consultant Pippa Chester, who joins from London following more than eight years’ experience in public relations, working for some of the UK’s biggest names in the food, agriculture, and community sectors.

Porter Novelli Australia chief executive officer, Rhys Ryan said the new appointments signaled an exciting period of growth and change in the agency.

“The role of the Sydney lead for our business is obviously critical to our growth, so we were rapt to meet Victoria. She has brought a calm and caring approach to leadership and consulting that aligns with our culture and has immediately benefited our clients,” Ryan said.

“Our purpose statement refers to making it count, for our clients and for our people. Victoria certainly makes every moment count and will do the same for our people. I am looking forward to seeing her continue her career growth with us over the coming years.”

Porter Novelli was ranked fifth in the Media and Marketing list of the 2022 AFR Best Places to Work from nearly 750 nominated organisations across Australia and New Zealand and has now been recognised as a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company in Australia in 2023-2024. The certification reflects the company’s commitment to creating a workplace where every team member feels valued, heard, and supported.