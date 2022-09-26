Clems Names Sonia Von Bibra National Head Of Production, Claire Bisset Executive Director Of Digital

Clemenger BBDO has announced that Sonia von Bibra (pictured below) will assume the role of national head of production.

An integral part of the agency for over 14 years, von Bibra’s role will now lead the cross-city teams overseeing all aspects of creative production.

Clemenger BBDO has also announced that Claire Bisset (lead image) will be returning to her digital roots in the role of executive director – digital for Clemenger BBDO, charged with elevating the digital focus, capability and creativity of the agency nationally.

Bisset will work with Craig Roberts, Founder of LEVO and chief technology officer, Clemenger BBDO, to apply digital transformation principles to create new opportunities and solve business-critical challenges for Clemenger BBDO clients.

Chief creative officer at Clemenger BBDO, Jim Curtis said, “These are crucial appointments as Clemenger BBDO continues to bring together our brightest minds to drive creative excellence, without barriers or borders. And they don’t come any brighter than Sonia and Claire. Both are not only revered and respected leaders within our business, but also the wider international production community. We are thrilled to have them leading the next part of our national evolution.

The announcement comes after Clemenger Group appointed Dani Bassil, one of Australia’s most globally successful advertising leaders, to the role of CEO of Clemenger BBDO Australia, bringing its Melbourne and Sydney agencies together to provide clients with the best capability and expertise across its two locations.