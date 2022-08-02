Clems Promotes Jacqueline Witts To Chief Strategy Officer & Paul Rees-Jones To Chief Brand Officer

Clems Promotes Jacqueline Witts To Chief Strategy Officer & Paul Rees-Jones To Chief Brand Officer
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Clemenger BBDO has appointed Jacqueline Witts (left in lead image) as chief strategy officer to lead the strategic planning function across Melbourne and Sydney, and Paul Rees-Jones (right) to the newly-created role of chief brand officer, which will also cover both offices.

Witts will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the new role, built over two decades in strategy and planning, having previously served as the head of planning for Clemenger BBDO Melbourne and with diverse category expertise in retail, financial services, automotive and FMCG.

In addition to leading the strategy and planning team, Witts remains committed to developing the next generation of talent for both Clemenger BBDO and the industry at large, having lectured for the ACA in strategic planning and served as president of Youngbloods Australia.

Prior to joining Clemenger Group in 2020, Witts led strategy and planning functions across several agencies, including AJF Partnership, TBWA Australia and JWT Melbourne.

In her new role, Witts will be focused on utilising creativity to help clients identify new opportunities, drive growth, solve complex business problems and build enduring value.

Clemenger Group CEO Les Timar said: “Jacqueline is a highly engaged and well-regarded strategist who embodies the creative and innovative ethos that we strive to instil in our people, and in the work we do for our clients. Our creativity cannot thrive without best-in-class strategy and planning. It is the foundation stone of our best work.”

“With this promotion, we are thrilled to acknowledge Jacqueline’s industry-leading expertise, which has been an essential component to the evolution and success of Clemenger BBDO in recent years.”

Paul Rees-Jones will step into the new role from his role as executive planning director at Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, in which he has driven strategic leadership for more than a decade.

In addition to his existing client responsibilities, Rees-Jones will partner with senior client executives in the development of organisational purpose, brand platform and identity, EVP, CVP, social impact and brand architecture; as well as leading Clemenger BBDO’s proprietary AustraliaNOW cultural research.

“Paul has been instrumental in Clemenger BBDO’s most iconic, creative and effective work, both here in Australia and globally,” Timar said.

“He will focus on aligning internal organisational cultures with our external system of brand experiences to create new and enduring value for our clients, which is critical to our future success.”

Witts and Rees-Jones will work closely with Clemenger BBDO’s executive, creative and planning teams in Melbourne and Sydney to ensure a seamless transition into these new national roles.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Clemenger BBDO Jacqueline Witts Paul Rees-Jones

Latest News

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report
  • Media

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report

Celebrating ten years in the game, BlokeVote has given insight into what they’ve learnt in their Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report. The report covers how blokes have changed in ten years and how brands can leverage this to build stronger connections with the Blokes in their target markets. Featuring 15 pages of easy-to-digest insights, […]

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA
  • Campaigns

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA

Optus stores in Regional WA have commenced a new outdoor transit campaign with Ads On Wheels to specifically target communities in and around Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie, Albany and Geraldton. Paul O’Neill, Optus territory general manager – Regional WA, said he was pleased to partner with Ads on Wheels to promote the Optus brand across regional […]

The Brands That Braved Splendour
  • Campaigns

The Brands That Braved Splendour

Do you only attend rock musical festivals for the corporate brand activations? Get jiggy to this Splendour shakedown.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion
  • Advertising

Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion

Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world. Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed […]

In-House Agency Council Announced IHAC Awards 2022 Shortlist
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

In-House Agency Council Announced IHAC Awards 2022 Shortlist

The In-House Agency Council has announced its IHAC Awards 2022 shortlist. Australia’s first award show celebrating in-house and hybrid agencies, the IHAC Awards recognise teams that have produced high-quality industry leading work from the past 12 months. Categories are Best Creative Work, Best Innovation, Best Integrated Campaign and In-House Agency of the Year. Judged by […]

In The Age Of Misinformation, How Misleading Content Impacts Digital Advertising
  • Opinion

In The Age Of Misinformation, How Misleading Content Impacts Digital Advertising

In this guest post, Integral Ad Science’s ANZ country manager Jessica Miles (lead image), looks at how deceptive content and “fake” news could all be being funded by your digital advertising budget… As ad spending continues to grow, total media ad spending is expected to approach $350 billion in 2022, making media quality assurance ever-present […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Indie Agency Bellwether Appoints Miles Mainwaring As GM & head Of Strategy
  • Advertising

Indie Agency Bellwether Appoints Miles Mainwaring As GM & head Of Strategy

Bellwether Agency has welcomed Miles Mainwaring as general manager and head of strategy. Prior to joining Bellwether, Mainwaring ran his own strategic consultancy specialising in the education sector, having formerly been partner and head of strategy at Melbourne independent agency Venus Communications, and group account director at JWT on the Ford account. Andrew Crook (left) […]

Hydralyte Awards New Launch To 72andSunny
  • Campaigns

Hydralyte Awards New Launch To 72andSunny

72andSunny has been appointed to create a new platform and campaign to launch a new product range for Hydralyte. Hydralyte is Australia’s number one oral rehydration solution, developing high quality products that rehydrate you faster than water alone, backed by scientific expertise and a philosophy that life is more enjoyable when you feel great.  72andSunny […]

Happy fashion woman carrying shopping bags and holding credit card
  • Marketing

Blackhawk Network Offers Solution To Brand Switching As Consumers Struggle With Cost Of Living

Rising interest rates and cost of living expenses are testing consumer brand loyalty like never before as consumers seek better value and restrict discretionary spending in increasingly tougher economic conditions. According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, 80 per cent of Australian consumers have sought out different brands or retailers in the past 18 […]