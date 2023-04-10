Clems & Carlton Celebrate The Changeover Of A Pub’s Keg In Epic New Work

Carlton Draught is reviving its tradition of epic ad campaigns with an unashamed tribute to the pub, in new work set to rival the great beer ads Carlton & United Breweries brands are famous for.

The new campaign, developed by creative agency of record, Clemenger BBDO, is titled Long Live The Keg and builds on Carlton Draught’s iconic brand platform, Made From Beer.

Featuring bagpipes, a choir, the Carlton Draught Beer Brigade and even cannon fire, the hero spot is overflowing with the pomp and pageantry befitting the end of a keg’s life.

Nicole McMillan, general manager of marketing at Carlton & United Breweries, said, “Carlton Draught is one Australia’s most iconic and loved beers. It’s a true reflection of Aussie culture – always having a laugh and not taking yourself too seriously.”

“This is an important moment in time for Carlton Draught as we build on the momentum of last year and ride the renaissance that classic beer is experiencing in the market.”

“Our proud tradition of brewery-fresh beer dates back to 1864 when the first batch of Carlton was delivered to pubs by the same Clydesdales that grace our taps today. This ad is for everyone who cherishes the pub, and we want it to help get people back to their local. Pubs are in our DNA, and we’re proud to support them.”

Historically, Carlton Draught’s campaigns have each pierced the bubble on life’s absurdities.

Long live The Keg continues that strategy.

Jim Curtis, chief creative officer at Clemenger BBDO said, “We all know the agonising feeling of waiting for a new keg to be hooked up. We used this relatable moment to poke fun at the ridiculous amount of pomp and ceremony in the world.”

“Sure, the CFO at CUB might not be happy with us changing every single Carlton Draught keg in the country with a 60-strong crew of ceremonial guards, choir and canons. But great marketing always treats the product with reverence and Carlton Draught never disappoints in this area.”

The campaign will come to life across TV, OOH,  Digital, PR, and AFL Sponsorship.

 Credits

Client: Carlton & United Breweries

General Manager – Marketing CUB: Nicole McMillan

Head of Classic Beer Brands – Marketing: Sarah Wilcox

Marketing Manager – Carlton Draught: Zac Gelman

Assistant Brand Manager – Carlton Draught: Tess Penfold

Creative Agency: Clemenger BBDO

Production:

Director – Steve Ayson (3&7)

Executive Producer/Producer: Julianne Shelton

Cinematographer: Sam Chiplin

Casting Director: Peta Einberg

Production Designer: Damien Drew

Costume: Paula Ryan

Offline Editor: Jack Hutchings ℅ ARC Edit

Offline Producer: Winnie O’Neill

Colourist: Billy Wychgel

Music Composition/Execution: Sonar Music

Sound House: Rumble Studios

Sound Engineer: Anthony Aston

