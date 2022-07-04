Clemenger BBDO Promotes Jim Curtis To Chief Creative Officer

Clemenger Group has announced Jim Curtis (lead image) as the new chief creative officer for Clemenger BBDO, leading its creative discipline across both Melbourne and Sydney agencies.

Curtis will be tasked with applying Clemenger BBDO’s world-renowned creative thinking to create new opportunities and solve business-critical challenges for organisations around the country. His focus will be to bring together the brightest creative minds to drive client growth, without barriers or borders.

He will take on this new role from his current position as executive creative director at Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, during which he has led several award-winning campaigns and continued to drive the agency’s creative standing since joining in 2020.

Curtis was also ranked Australia’s number one creative leader by One Show in 2022 – one of the world’s most prestigious award programs in advertising, design and digital marketing.

Clemenger Group CEO Les Timar said: “Jim is passionate about reimagining the value brands bring to their consumers’ lives, creating innovative and inspiring environments for his teams, and working with good people who love making great work.”

“His appointment reinforces Clemenger BBDO’s mantra that creativity is always the answer and its ambition to always be at the heart of the country’s most iconic and heralded pieces of work.”

“The elevation of Jim into this national role is also critical to the continual evolution of the Clemenger BBDO model and taking creativity to places it has never been before with the agency.”

Curtis will work closely with the creative teams in Melbourne and Sydney to transition into this national role, with the support of Clemenger BBDO agency leaders Jim Gall and Brent Kerby.

