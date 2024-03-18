Clemenger BBDO Introduces Saucy Campaign With Declan Cleary & Lee Kum Kee

Clemenger BBDO Introduces Saucy Campaign With Declan Cleary & Lee Kum Kee
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Declan Cleary, celebrity chef and 2023 MasterChef finalist, has partnered with Lee Kum Kee to bring Asian fusion to Bondi Beach.

Over the weekend, Cleary and Lee Kum Kee gave the nippers sausage sizzle some healthy competition with free egg, bacon, and crispy hashbrown boa buns from a food truck outside the notorious North Bondi Surf Club.

The PR campaign follows Cleary’s introduction as the face of the Lee Kum Kee brand for 2024 via SHAPER, the PR social arm of Clemenger BBDO.

“It was a buzz to share my take on bacon and eggs with Lee Kum Kee’s Char Siu sauce for my launch campaign as the face of the brand. I love combining Chinese and Australian cuisine, so I’m excited to see what else we cook up as we bring more Lee Kum Kee flavours to Aussie tastebuds”, said Cleary.

“An early morning ocean swim followed by an egg and bacon breakfast roll feels so aspirational and Australian in my eyes. Throw in Bondi, and it’s iconic. Wrap it in a bao bun, and it’s delicious. Make it free, and hopefully, your weekend is off to a pretty good start! We loved bringing this experience to life,” said Caroline Roe, head of PR, Clemenger BBDO.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Clemenger BBDO Lee Kum Kee SHARPER

Latest News

Revium Snags Peter Bauld From Deloitte Digital
  • Advertising

Revium Snags Peter Bauld From Deloitte Digital

Revium, a leading full-service digital and AI consultancy, has announced the appointment of Peter Bauld (lead image) as Executive General Manager. Revium is a full-service digital and AI consultancy with over 20 years of experience creating engaging digital experiences for leading organisations and their customers. Bauld joins Revium after an illustrious career spanning over two […]

Veridooh Snatches Prashand Menon From ScentreGroup
  • Advertising

Veridooh Snatches Prashand Menon From ScentreGroup

Out-of-home OOH) and digital media leader Prashand Menon (lead image) has joined OOH ad tech company Veridooh as group business director within NSW and QLD. Menon joins Veridooh from his most recent role as ScentreGroup’s group business director and brings with him more than 10 years of experience in Australian media. Previously, he held positions […]

Kat & Co Transforms Into THE WORLD OF Experiential Agency
  • Advertising

Kat & Co Transforms Into THE WORLD OF Experiential Agency

After more than twelve years of producing experiences for some of the world’s most innovative brands, including Hermes, Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co, Kat & Co has quietly metamorphosed into THE WORLD OF. THE WORLD OF is an experiential agency at the juncture of culture, technology and the human condition. […]

SMG Studio Launches Risk: Global Domination X Dune Part Two
  • Campaigns

SMG Studio Launches Risk: Global Domination X Dune Part Two

Through a licensing agreement with Legendary Entertainment, SMG Studio inked the rights to adapt Dune: Part Two into a game based on Risk: Global Domination, Hasbro’s interactive board game. Inspired by Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic masterpiece, Dune: Part Two, this new digital adaptation, RISK: Global Domination X Dune: Part Two, is poised to captivate players from […]

QMS: Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year & Mardi Gras Were Boon For OOH Market
  • Marketing

QMS: Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year & Mardi Gras Were Boon For OOH Market

Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival have had a dramatic impact on the number of people moving in and around Sydney over the past month, drawing big crowds into the heart of the city and its surrounding suburbs. New data from digital outdoor company QMS reveals a […]

MKTG Launches PR & Talent Division Realigning Business Structure
  • Marketing

MKTG Launches PR & Talent Division Realigning Business Structure

Dentsu‘s MKTG Sports and Entertainment has unveiled a significant evolution, including the launch of a specialised PR and Talent Marketing division, investment in expanding its Creative Services group, and a centralised approach to brand and rights holder servicing with increased production capabilities and a strengthened in-stadium sports presentation team. Lead Image: MKTG CD Ross Allen; […]