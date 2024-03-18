Clemenger BBDO Introduces Saucy Campaign With Declan Cleary & Lee Kum Kee

Declan Cleary, celebrity chef and 2023 MasterChef finalist, has partnered with Lee Kum Kee to bring Asian fusion to Bondi Beach.

Over the weekend, Cleary and Lee Kum Kee gave the nippers sausage sizzle some healthy competition with free egg, bacon, and crispy hashbrown boa buns from a food truck outside the notorious North Bondi Surf Club.

The PR campaign follows Cleary’s introduction as the face of the Lee Kum Kee brand for 2024 via SHAPER, the PR social arm of Clemenger BBDO.

“It was a buzz to share my take on bacon and eggs with Lee Kum Kee’s Char Siu sauce for my launch campaign as the face of the brand. I love combining Chinese and Australian cuisine, so I’m excited to see what else we cook up as we bring more Lee Kum Kee flavours to Aussie tastebuds”, said Cleary.

“An early morning ocean swim followed by an egg and bacon breakfast roll feels so aspirational and Australian in my eyes. Throw in Bondi, and it’s iconic. Wrap it in a bao bun, and it’s delicious. Make it free, and hopefully, your weekend is off to a pretty good start! We loved bringing this experience to life,” said Caroline Roe, head of PR, Clemenger BBDO.