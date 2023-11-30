Clean Up Australia Unveils Brand Refresh Via uberbrand

Clean Up Australia today reveals a refreshed brand identity to coincide with registrations opening for Clean Up Australia Day 2024. The work was created by Sydney creative agency, uberbrand, and is in the market from this week across TV, radio, outdoor, print and digital platforms.

“We are one of the nation’s longest-running environmental charities continuing to inspire and mobilise communities to improve and conserve our environment, and help to eliminate litter and end waste. Across the organisation, we were unanimous that it was time for a bold brand refresh that would have cut through and reflect our long-standing position in the community,” said Pip Kiernan, chair of Clean Up Australia.

“The new creative hopes to transform the brand from just a single Clean Up Day to a year-round movement that encourages communities to care for and protect our environment for future generations,” said Dan Ratner, uberbrand CEO.

“Research showed that the Clean Up Australia logo was their most recognisable brand asset, so when elevating it we had to make sure we did it in a way that was complementary to the logo’s equity. We took cues from vintage poster design layouts and a retro 80’s optimistically inspired colour palette. We expanded the visual language with complementary colours and devices, building it out into a holistic identity that feels fresh and also nostalgic at the same time,” said Ratner.

The refreshed visual identity reflects research undertaken by Clean Up Australia that showed 85 per cent of all Australians trust the brand while 79 per cent also believe that they are making a positive and significant impact on the environment.

The brand sentiment findings also showed that over three-quarters of all respondents knew of Clean Up Australia with the brand best known for its efforts to remove litter, community engagement and its annual Clean Up Australia Day.

Of the results, 92 per cent believed it was important that Australia takes more significant actions to address environmental issues. Their most pressing concerns being climate change and global warming, extreme weather events, plastic pollution and marine debris.

“We have always had positive feedback from the community but were thrilled to have this reinforced with some hard evidence demonstrating the great goodwill for Clean Up Australia that has endured and grown over the three decades,” said Kiernan.

Registration for Clean Up Australia Day is now open. Participants will receive a free Clean Up kit containing gloves, bags and other resources, with packs for individuals, families and community groups available (businesses are asked to pay a small fee to cover costs).

Credits

Client: Clean Up Australia

Creative: uberbrand

Media buying: SPARK Foundry

PR and influencers: Feature Communications