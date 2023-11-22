Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award

Claxon has won the 2023 QLD State Championship award and achieved the number 28 on the overall prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Awards last week.

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program recognises, profiles and celebrates Australia’s fastest-growing tech companies. Now in its 23rd year, it ranks the nation’s top 50 public and private tech companies based on percentage revenue growth over three years (2021 to 2023)

This year, the new Australian State Champion Awards recognised the fastest-growing technology company for each of the states and territories in Australia; Claxon was awarded as the 2023 Queensland State Winner, with an overall percentage revenue growth over three years of 474%.

Deloitte described Claxon as a multi-award-winning integrated advertising agency, solving problems and crafting industry-leading outcomes for some of the country’s most trusted brands. Delivering a comprehensive service offering across strategy, media, experience, and data, Claxon is a singular agency partner for brands seeking a holistic solution.

Innovators in the use of generative AI within advertising, Claxon is known for pushing the boundaries of how AI can be woven into the ad world to create amazing outcomes for brands and their customers

“Winning the Queensland State Champion award after landing the #28 spot on this year’s prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast50 list is the culmination of what’s been an exciting, challenging and fast-paced year. I’m incredibly proud of the Claxon team and the blood, sweat and tears they invest into our clients success, as it’s this commitment to excellence that’s allowed us to grow at the rate we have” said Daniel Willis, chairman and CEO of Claxon.

“But you can’t win awards without clients, and at Claxon, we seek to work with the boldest, bravest and most ambitious brands. Luckily, we get to call a lot of those types of companies our clients, including EdTech company Euka Future Learning, who picked up #18 on this year’s list”.