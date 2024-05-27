Claxon Steps Into Oroton Digital Media Account In Fashion
Oroton has appointed Claxon as its digital media agency of record.
The agency’s remit will be to oversee and elevate Oroton’s digital media strategy across the brand’s entire digital ecosystem, with a key responsibility to increase digital performance across all channels.
Jade Axford, chief growth officer at Claxon, said being appointed as the heritage brand’s digital partner across strategy, digital and creative was an honour, and the team was delighted to be entrusted with the task of shaping and optimising the brand’s future digital presence.
“Oroton’s 85-year history and heritage are strong foundations, and as the brand transforms into a contemporary luxury brand, our aim will be to engage new audiences by bringing cutting-edge digital media techniques – driven by AI – to amplify Oroton’s online visibility and engagement,” said Axford.
“We are fortunate Oroton’s team are invested in transformation and are brave enough to empower the brand’s future, expanding to align with an ambitious global growth strategy. We can’t wait to be part of the team to assist Oroton compete in today’s – and tomorrow’s – competitive fashion industry”.
“Oroton has introduced a contemporary spirit, expanded its leather goods range, and launched comprehensive ready-to-wear collections, and we needed a like-minded agency to partner with us on our ambitious transformation journey,” said Peter Lines, head of digital at Oroton.
“In Claxon, we have found that partner, and we are excited to merge the agency’s expertise in digital media with Oroton’s legacy of quality and style and together set new benchmarks in the luxury fashion industry”.
