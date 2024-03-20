Claxon Gets A Glow Up With Sisu Clinic Account

Following a competitive pitch, independent growth agency Claxon has been appointed the digital performance agency of record for the global cosmetic clinic brand Sisu Clinic.

The strategic partnership marks a great move for both Claxon and Sisu Clinic. It combines Claxon’s innovative digital solutions with Sisu’s commitment to excellence in aesthetic services ahead of further global expansion.

Sisu Clinic is Ireland’s leading cosmetic clinics brand, with flagship locations throughout Ireland, UK and USA. Charged with building a new SEO strategy for Sisu Clinic’s refreshed website, Claxon’s focus will be to implement Sisu’s global SEO strategy, increasing organic traffic to drive performance for their clinics globally.

Jade Axford, Chief Growth Officer, Claxon, said the team was honoured to be selected as the global brand’s SEO and digital partner and can’t wait to play a pivotal role in helping them achieve their ambitious growth plans.

“Sisu Clinic’s philosophy is built on a personalised approach and providing unparalleled service to its patients which aligns very closely to Claxon’s client service proposition. With a global multi-billion cosmetic medicine industry thriving, and we look forward to continuing to work alongside Sisu’s team as they expand further,” Axford said.

“Claxon immediately impressed the team with their expertise in SEO and digital and the partnership represents a powerful synergy between Claxon’s digital expertise and Sisu Clinic’s commitment to deliver world-class aesthetic services,” said Dr Brian Cotter, founder, Sisu Clinic.

“We look forward to celebrating mutual success and reaching new milestones in the global burgeoning cosmetic industry”.

Work has already commenced.