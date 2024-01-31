Clarification To A Story B&T Ran Yesterday

Clarification To A Story B&T Ran Yesterday
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Yesterday B&T reported on the story of allegations against Nine who were accused of photoshopping the breasts of Victorian politician and animal activist, Georgie Purcell. You can read the article again HERE.

In yesterday’s newsletter, the story came with the accompanying excerpt that read: “Victorian pollie fumes amid allegations Nine altered her breasts. B&T does warn you have to look long and hard.”

Unfortunately some readers wrongly assumed that the “look long and hard” line suggested B&T was referring to ogling.

For clarification, the line actually meant that the alterations to the image were so difficult to distinguish that you needed to look twice to see them.

As we outlined in the original article, B&T  finds the growing practice of image alteration and deep fakes abhorrent.

B&T apologises for any confusion and certainly meant no offence to our readers. However, if you would like to discuss the matter further, don’t hesitate to reach out to our editor – john@bandt.com.au

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Nine

Latest News

Microsoft Search & News Ad Revenues Climb 8% As It Continues AI Drive
  • Technology

Microsoft Search & News Ad Revenues Climb 8% As It Continues AI Drive

Microsoft announced that its search and news advertising revenues climbed by eight per cent year-on-year in its Q2 2024 earnings released overnight. This growth has been relatively stable over successive quarters for Microsoft, with the firm expanding its business with ChatGPT and the AI-powered Bing browser. Microsoft’s big bet with AI has continued to pay […]

Compare The Pair Moves Into Retirement Via Initiative
  • Campaigns

Compare The Pair Moves Into Retirement Via Initiative

For almost 20 years, Industry Super Australia, with its creative agency The Shannon Company, has encouraged Australians to ‘Compare The Pair’ when considering their superannuation fund. And now it has commenced a new complementary chapter, launching ‘Compare the Retirement’ across television, radio and digital with media strategy partner, Initiative. “Evidence shows that when you demonstrate […]

Taboola’s AI Technology Now Accounts For More Than 50% Of Advertiser Spend
  • Advertising

Taboola’s AI Technology Now Accounts For More Than 50% Of Advertiser Spend

Taboola has announced rapid adoption and results for its performance advertising-focused bidding technology, called Maximize Conversions. Since launching just three months ago, this technology is already being used by 50 per cent of Taboola advertisers, including Hyundai, ERGO, Leica Camera, Sonova, Peugeot Turkey, and Opel Turkey, with some advertisers seeing 110 percent increases in conversions. […]

On Device Research Nabs Allan Breiland From Kantar Media
  • Technology

On Device Research Nabs Allan Breiland From Kantar Media

On Device Research is growing its ANZ team, appointing highly respected research expert Allan Breiland (lead image) to the newly created role of research director ANZ. He will be tasked with expanding and tailoring On Device Research’s brand measurement solutions across the region. Breiland has more than 20 years of research experience across a wealth […]

Modibodi Appoints Bread Agency As Global Social Media Partner
  • Marketing

Modibodi Appoints Bread Agency As Global Social Media Partner

Global absorbent apparel brand Modibodi, has appointed Bread Agency to its global social media account. Working closely with the Modibodi marketing and social media teams, Bread will help evolve Modibodi’s social presence across Australia, New Zealand, UK, France, and Germany. Designed to look and feel just like your favourite underwear but featuring in-built leak-proof protection […]

Designteam Drives Results For Ford With Mustang Mach-E Activation
  • Marketing

Designteam Drives Results For Ford With Mustang Mach-E Activation

Surry Hills-based brand activation agency Designteam, has successfully executed a groundbreaking campaign activation for the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. From Brisbane to Melbourne, this experiential campaign aimed to educate and engage audiences while driving awareness and demand for the Mustang Mach-E through Ford’s dealer network. The “carefully selected” activation sites provided unique opportunities for consumers to […]

Aussies Prioritise Wellness Over Ambition For 2024 According To Latest Amex Trendex
  • Marketing

Aussies Prioritise Wellness Over Ambition For 2024 According To Latest Amex Trendex

American Express’ global Trendex reveals Australians are prioritising wellness over ambition as they set their 2024 goals. Being healthier (69 per cent), having a better quality of life (64 per cent) and improving their mental health (57 per cent) all rank as more important than being productive (34 per cent) or successful in their career […]