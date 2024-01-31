Clarification To A Story B&T Ran Yesterday

Yesterday B&T reported on the story of allegations against Nine who were accused of photoshopping the breasts of Victorian politician and animal activist, Georgie Purcell. You can read the article again HERE.

In yesterday’s newsletter, the story came with the accompanying excerpt that read: “Victorian pollie fumes amid allegations Nine altered her breasts. B&T does warn you have to look long and hard.”

Unfortunately some readers wrongly assumed that the “look long and hard” line suggested B&T was referring to ogling.

For clarification, the line actually meant that the alterations to the image were so difficult to distinguish that you needed to look twice to see them.

As we outlined in the original article, B&T finds the growing practice of image alteration and deep fakes abhorrent.

B&T apologises for any confusion and certainly meant no offence to our readers. However, if you would like to discuss the matter further, don’t hesitate to reach out to our editor – john@bandt.com.au