Claire van Heyningen Joins Cocogun As Client Partner

Former Wunderman Thompson Partner and M&C Saatchi head of digital, Claire van Heyningen has joined independent creative agency Cocogun as Client Partner.

Van Heyningen has spent the last few years as general manager at the social enterprise New Horizons. In her role at Cocogun, her remit involves working alongside MD and co-founder Chiquita King to nourish client relationships and drive creativity.

L-R: Creative partner Ant Melder, MD Chiquita King & Claire van Heyningen

Cocogun is renowned for working with brands and organisations that are moving the world forward. With over 20 years’ experience, both agency- and client-side, and a deep passion for work that matters, Van Heyningen is the perfect fit. She joins at an exciting time of growth, with the agency having just celebrated its fourth birthday, moved offices and launched its new website.

Van Heyningen said: “As an eternal optimist, I believe that beyond solving important problems, creativity has the power to bring joy and promise to the everyday. The way CK, Ant and the team do business is different – there’s so much heart, coupled with a fierce collective intellect and a level of craft that feels really fresh. The work they’re bringing into the world is truly about positive impact, and I can’t wait to be a part of that.”

King said: “Having worked closely with Claire in a former life, both Ant and I know that she’s one of the smartest, sharpest operators in the business. Her passion, integrity and collaborative spirit inspire trust that leads to cherished relationships and game-changing work.”

Van Heyningen’s strong relationship with New Horizons will continue, with the ambitious not-for-profit joining Cocogun’s diverse roster of clients, which includes Stella Insurance, American Express, LinkedIn, Panasonic, Harrison.ai, Anti-Slavery Australia, MissingSchool and HeartKids.

Cocogun opened its doors in 2019 with a vow to deliver audacious creativity and a promise to do good in the world, and this latest hire is the next step in the journey to make good on that promise.