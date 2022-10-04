Circles Life Lands Ex-Optus Genevieve Brock In Senior Role

Circles Life, one of Australia’s fastest growing mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), has appointed Genevieve Brock (pictured) as its new Head of Marketing after experiencing significant growth in its user base this year.

According to Telsyte, MVNOs in Australia have tripled in size over the last 10 years; growing 14 per cent since 2019 and now make up 17 percent of the country’s mobile services.

Telsyte estimates that up to one in six mobile service users may want to switch providers this year with MVNOs reaping the benefits, making now the right time for Brock to join the business and spearhead the amplification of Circles Life’s market presence.

Brock’s experience – a career that spans over 20 years across Australia, Singapore, and the UK – includes six years at Optus, which powers Circles Life’s 4G network. At Optus, Brock led the marketing team and developed the marketing strategies to launch the brand in regional Australia and the digital division in South East Asia. Brock is known for retaining and increasing customers in emerging markets, making her a major asset on the Circles Life team during the business’ significant growth period.

Commenting on joining the Circles Life team as head of marketing, Brock said: ”Circles Life is committed to shaking up Australia’s telco industry and providing customers with convenience, flexibility and unbelievable prices at a time when they need it most. I’m incredibly excited to be joining the team and being able to leverage its ‘tech first’ approach to help introduce Circles Life to more Australian consumers.”

With its ‘untelco’ approach, Circles Life is championing low cost, big data deals – such as freezing plan prices for 18 months while big telcos raised theirs – and it experienced a surge in users as a result.

Over 5000 people joined Circles Life in the first two weeks of offering a price freeze, with over 63 per cent of the new users coming from big telcos.