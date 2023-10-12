CHEP Network Named Effective Agency Of The Year At Last Night’s Effies

CHEP Network has been named Effective Agency of the Year at the 2023 Australian Effie Awards, scooping one Gold, three Silvers and four Bronze across three clients – Curing Homesickness, Nutricia and Samsung.

The agency was awarded gold for its Samsung Flipvertising campaign, a genuinely innovative and compelling case with strong commercial results. The evidence was clearly presented, with the use of independent mix-modelling isolating the effects of the work and defining its impact.

A Gold Effie was also awarded to BMF for its entry ‘How anti-ordinary thinking drove anti-ordinary results for Tasmania’s off season’, for Tourism Tasmania.

The judges said: “This case is a great demonstration of how marketing can influence attitudes and behaviour when well-thought-through strategy leads to authentic and compelling creative. It’s great to see a brand continuing to find insights to unlock business solutions and deliver impressive ROI.”

The judges also congratulated M&C Saatchi for taking home a Gold for ‘Every day’s a big day’ for Big W in a very competitive and challenging category. “The campaign has proven to be a big platform that stretches across multiple retail occasions and with continued investment, has delivered a solid discount retail ROI.”

Saatchi & Saatchi, part of The Neighbourhood, was awarded The Grand Effie for its entry ‘How little moments made big bickies for Arnott’s’. According to the judging panel, this textbook case showed how Arnott’s comprehensive marketing, media and creative strategies combined to deliver an impressive return on investment in a difficult and competitive sector. The case was succinctly written, with data that clearly highlighted the power of emotive brand advertising to drive sales in a price-sensitive sector.

KFC Australia scooped the Effective Advertiser of The Year Award, for numerous campaigns with Ogilvy Australia over a three-year period. The judges unanimously voted for its ‘brave creativity that works’, with the case demonstrating a clear link between creativity and effectiveness. With ROI foremost in the success criteria, the organisation’s culture clearly enshrines effectiveness within its marketing team and agency partners.

This year, the judges also honoured Arnott’s Group and Saatchi & Saatchi, part of The Neighborhood, and Beam Suntory and The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, with highly commended for Effective Advertiser.

The industry came together to thank Effies Chair Colin Wilson-Brown for a lifetime of achievement and dedication to effectiveness. A new award was created in his honour – the Colin Wilson-Brown Chairman’s Award, which was presented to The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song for the Government of Tuvalu entry ‘How can a country exist without land?’

The Effie Awards dinner and show was held tonight at Sydney’s Doltone House, hosted by comedian Tom Gleeson and delivering five special awards, four gold, 14 Silver and 25 Bronze awards, bringing the total number of agencies awarded for outstanding, measurable results to 14 and the number of clients to 25.

“The Australian Effie Awards are known to represent the highest standard of any marketing effectiveness award program in the world, demonstrating just how deserving all of this year’s winners are,” said ACA CEO Tony Hale.

“Australia’s ad agencies and marketers have again adhered to highly held standards, ensuring every advertising dollar translates into outstanding commercial success. Congratulations to everyone who walked away with a trophy,” he said.

The full list of Gold Effie winners by category is as follows: