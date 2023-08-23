CHEP Network Brisbane Wins Natural Medicine Brand Metagenics’ Creative

CHEP Network Brisbane Wins Natural Medicine Brand Metagenics’ Creative
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



CHEP Network has been appointed by Metagenics, one of Australia’s most loved natural medicine companies, to develop brand strategy and creative work across its product portfolio, including Inner Health and Ethical Nutrients.

The partnership will see CHEP lead a range of initiatives for the brands, including supporting the growth of the Inner Health brand.

Metagenics’ head of marketing, Ruth O’Rourke-Hoarau, said, “We’re excited to partner with the team at CHEP to help breathe new life into our brands. We’ve been supporting Australians in their quest to live healthy lives for decades, and look forward to bringing a new iteration of that story to our consumers.”

CHEP Network Brisbane managing partner, Christine Gannon, added, “The Metagenics portfolio has some iconic brands that have been mainstays in Australian households. It’s a wonderful honour and opportunity to be able to support the continued growth of the business.”

 

 



Who will be the next chair of the ABC?
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

CHEP NETWORK Metagenics

Latest News

ARN & Atomic 212° Unite To Help Bella
  • Marketing

ARN & Atomic 212° Unite To Help Bella

ARN and Atomic 212° have joined forces to raise awareness for the excruciatingly painful illness, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and to raise money for 10-year-old Bella Macey, who is currently suffering with the disease. ARN launched a national campaign on 19 August running across The KIIS Network, GOLD104.3, WSFM, Cruise1323 and 96FM, calling on […]

delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards 2023 Winners Revealed
  • Marketing

delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards 2023 Winners Revealed

delicious. has revealed the winners of the 2023 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards. The full list of winners features in the September issue of delicious., which goes on sale today. Now in its 18th year, the 2023 Produce Awards focus on Australia’s best producers – the people who grow, cultivate, harvest and catch the produce […]

eBay Launches Trippy New Brand Platform Via Special And Futurebrand Australia
  • Advertising

eBay Launches Trippy New Brand Platform Via Special And Futurebrand Australia

eBay has returned to its heritage of connecting with passionate buyers, resulting in a new brand campaign which includes the reinvention of a much-beloved song. Rebecca Newton from eBay said, “After 24 vibrant years in the Australian market, we’re rediscovering our roots and going back to where it all began. “The new brand platform brings […]

OMA: Out Of Home Revenues Up 11.9% YOY
  • Media

OMA: Out Of Home Revenues Up 11.9% YOY

The out of home (OOH) industry today announced half year net media revenue of $543.5million, up 11.9 per cent from $485.7million for the same period in 2022, Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has announced. Digital out of home (DOOH) revenue accounts for 68.1 per cent of total net media revenue year-to-date, an increase over the recorded […]

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 9TH 2022:Ameilia Collins portrait shoot on 13h September 2022 in Melbourne Australia. (Photo by Martin Philbey) ***Ameilia Collins Portraits
  • Marketing

PERSOL Taps Ogilvy Melbourne To Deliver Work And Smile Mission

PERSOL has appointed Ogilvy Melbourne as its agency of record for its Asia-Pacific launch, following a competitive pitch. Effective immediately, Ogilvy has been tasked with developing a creative platform that captures the scale of the PERSOL’s ‘Work and Smile’ philosophy and its delivery across the many and varied markets of the Asia-Pacific region. PERSOL operates several […]

News Corp Australia Commits To First Australians With 4th Reconciliation Action Plan
  • Marketing

News Corp Australia Commits To First Australians With 4th Reconciliation Action Plan

News Corp Australia today launches its new Reconciliation Action Plan. News Corp’s intention is to help further its long-standing commitment to tell the stories that can make a positive difference to the lives and communities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Today’s launch, occurring at all News Corp Australia’s work sites, features The Advertiser’s […]

Tyumen, Russia - January 21, 2020: TikTok and Facebook application on screen Apple iPhone XR
  • Technology

TikTok Brings Ads To Search Results

Do you actually panic knowing you haven't got an online shopping purchase on the way? Some good news today from TikTok.

PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris
  • Media

PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris

Specialist agency PR expert Katy Denis is launching a standalone, bespoke thought leadership package for advertising and marketing industry leaders and experts, through her company Extollo called Illustris. Designed specifically to help agencies stand out from their competitors in the hunt for new business, this offering aims to elevate agencies in the new business game […]

RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific
  • Marketing

RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific

RCJ Group has expanded its footprint in Asia Pacific with the acquisition of Brand Asia, a full-service marketing agency that connects brands with audiences across China, Southeast Asia, and Asian communities in Australia. The addition of Brand Asia also complements RCJ Group’s existing membership of ICOM (Independent Marketing Communications Network) which provides access to global […]

carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023
  • Marketing

carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023

carsales has today announced it will be the naming rights partner of the inaugural Melbourne EV Show 2023. Partnering with ABF Group, carsales will present the first national EV show in fifteen years. The carsales Melbourne EV Show 2023 is a one-stop shop for everything EV and will deliver consumers the chance to explore a […]

LiSTNR Continues The Luke And Sassy Scott Podcast
  • Marketing

LiSTNR Continues The Luke And Sassy Scott Podcast

After an amazing limited series of Luke and Sassy Scott, the podcast has proven a smash hit and will continue as an ongoing weekly title with LiSTNR, Australia’s largest podcast sales representation network. It seems Melbourne brothers Luke and Scott O’Halloran can’t put a foot wrong and world domination may be just around the corner. […]

Ignite Talks Return To Sydney This September
  • Media

Ignite Talks Return To Sydney This September

Ignite Talks Sydney, the one-of-a-kind event featuring a series of dynamic and fast-paced presentations, is set to return to the Oxford Art Factory on 19 September 2023. On hiatus since Covid, Ignite Talks Sydney’s welcome return reconnects the city’s after work audiences with creative and passionate speakers who share their ideas, stories, and expertise in […]

How Measurement Can Help FMCG Brands Unlock The Power Of First-Party Data
  • Opinion

How Measurement Can Help FMCG Brands Unlock The Power Of First-Party Data

In this guest post, Christopher Blok (lead image), director of partnerships, Unpacked by Flybuys, says BVOD, SVOD and FTA now offers a boggling array of content. So how, he asks, can brands deliver on closed loop measurement? The Connected TV (CTV) and Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD) market in Australia has changed dramatically and experienced […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Bangkok, Thailand - April 22, 2017 : Apple iPhone5s in a mug showing its screen with Snapchat logo.
  • Marketing

Snapchat Is Encouraging Australians To Vote With New Referendum Campaign

Snap Inc. encourages young Australians to vote in the upcoming referendum, in a new partnership with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC). The referendum campaign is now live on Snapchat and includes immersive in-app experiences to learn more and encourage its community to share with friends and family. Using the power of augmented reality, an educational […]

Chemist working at the laboratory
  • Marketing

SOCIETY Welcomes Blooms The Chemist To Its Roster

Today, creative communications agency, SOCIETY, announces its continued growth, adding Blooms The Chemist. Founder and CEO of SOCIETY, Dena Vassallo, is thrilled with the inclusion of such a well-known Australian brand underpinning continued business growth; “We are so excited to introduce Blooms The Chemist to our SOCIETY. We’re excited to start working with the team […]