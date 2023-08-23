CHEP Network Brisbane Wins Natural Medicine Brand Metagenics’ Creative

CHEP Network has been appointed by Metagenics, one of Australia’s most loved natural medicine companies, to develop brand strategy and creative work across its product portfolio, including Inner Health and Ethical Nutrients.

The partnership will see CHEP lead a range of initiatives for the brands, including supporting the growth of the Inner Health brand.

Metagenics’ head of marketing, Ruth O’Rourke-Hoarau, said, “We’re excited to partner with the team at CHEP to help breathe new life into our brands. We’ve been supporting Australians in their quest to live healthy lives for decades, and look forward to bringing a new iteration of that story to our consumers.”

CHEP Network Brisbane managing partner, Christine Gannon, added, “The Metagenics portfolio has some iconic brands that have been mainstays in Australian households. It’s a wonderful honour and opportunity to be able to support the continued growth of the business.”

