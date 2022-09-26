CHEP Launches Its New Graduate Pathway Program, Morphosis

CHEP has announced the launch of its new graduate pathway program, Morphosis.

Morphosis has been designed to help create pathways for graduates across the full suite of marketing services that CHEP provides, and support them to evolve into the next giants of the advertising industry.

The program is open to applicants across CHEP’s strategy, creative, design, technology, client services, data and media departments.

Successful applicants will join the business on a full-time basis, learning on the job across some of the agency’s largest clients and projects.

CHEP CEO, Justin Hind, said, “The creative and marketing services industry can be one of the most energetic, engaging and exciting industries to be a part of. We want to showcase all the industry has to offer by giving graduates the opportunity to see under the hood of an integrated network, and help develop the next generation of leaders.

“We’re after the smartest, most curious, and diverse people to add a new dimension, energy and skillset to CHEP. We’re looking forward to meeting all of the applicants and supporting them on their journey into our vibrant business and industry.”

More than 10 full time roles will be made available through the program across CHEP’s Sydney and Melbourne offices.

Applications are open from today until 14th October. For more information click HERE.