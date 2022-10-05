CHEP Launches IKEA’s Baller Card, Giving Exclusive Customers Free Meatballs For A Year

Eighty times more exclusive than the AMEX Black Card. 591 times rarer than an original Picasso. Owned by only 0.00004 per cent of the population.

Introducing the BallerCard by IKEA Family, created exclusively for IKEA’s top 250 members.

Ballers are invited to savour an unrivalled culinary experience: a year’s worth of IKEA’s iconic Swedish meat, chicken, veggie or plant balls, completely complimentary.

The BallerCard is available by invitation only and is currently on its way to the selected IKEA Family members’ doorsteps. It will be delivered in a premium box that, upon opening, releases the delicious herby scent of Swedish meatballs or plant balls into the air, a taste of what’s to come.

Jessamine Avila, country marketing manager, IKEA Australia said, “The BallerCard is an opportunity for us to surprise and delight our most engaged IKEA Family members by giving them a taste of IKEA all year round.”

CHEP ECD Justin Ruben added, “When we say ‘exclusive’, we mean it. The BallerCards are extremely limited and a wonderful way to show our IKEA Family members how important they are and, of course, make them feel like ballers.”

All IKEA customers can sign up to IKEA Family for free at www.ikea.com.au/family and remember to identify every time they shop so they can feel like a Baller every day with discounted member prices, competitions, special offers and rewards.