The home retail category is in flux as consumers navigate cost-of-living pressures and reassess what they value in their domestic lives and their relationship with home ownership.

At the same time, category entry points require consumers to become experts in the category overnight, but with brands too often being indistinct and choosing to focus on decontextualised differentiating benefits, consumers can struggle to make heads or tails of the category.

This is the first in a new series in which B&T and The Growth Distillery (TGD) will unpack five different research programs to help marketers chart the path to growth across different categories. For this piece, TGD surveyed 3,000 consumers to learn their desires, needs, and wants in the home retail category.

If marketers can meet these consumer expectations and simplify the consideration phase, there are significant gains to be had.