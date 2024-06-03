Channel Factory Promotes Georgina Gellert To Director Of Marketing And People Strategy

Channel Factory has promoted Georgina Gellert to the role of Director of Marketing and People Strategy, ANZ.

Lead image: Georgina Gellert, director of marketing and people strategy, ANZ, Channel Factory

Gellert, who brings over 13 years of marketing and ad tech experience to the role, was responsible for the Channel Factory’s APAC marketing function. In this role, she developed agile and innovative initiatives to raise product awareness and understanding of brand suitability and contextual alignment. She was also responsible for driving thought leadership initiatives and collaborating with regional leadership to identify commercial and growth opportunities while supporting the sales team.

In her new role, Gellert will be responsible for all marketing and PR activities, internal communications, client engagement strategies, and managing HR functions in collaboration with Channel Factory’s external consultants to enhance the company’s organisational dynamics. She will also serve as a key member of the senior leadership team in ANZ.

“Being a part of Channel Factory’s growth journey has been incredibly rewarding, I believe in the potential of what we do to make a real difference beyond our industry. I’m excited to take on this expanded role where I can further contribute to both our market presence and our internal culture,” said Gellert.

“Georgina has already played a crucial role in the growth and strength of our business, ensuring we uphold our ethos of ‘good business whilst doing good’ both externally and internally. Her new role is a testament to her outstanding contributions and our commitment to maintaining this ethos as we continue to grow rapidly. Working with Georgina over the past few years has been a true pleasure. She is an invaluable asset to our team, with her strategic acumen, dedication, and compassion making her a joy to work with. Her unique leadership style and unwavering commitment to our values make her the perfect fit for this role,” added James Rose, Channel Factory Australia managing director.

This strategic appointment comes as Channel Factory continues to scale its operations, recently announcing six new hires across the region, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of YouTube advertising efficiency for global brands and agencies.