Changi Airport Unveils ‘A Taste Of Asia’ Encouraging ANZ Travellers To Explore Asia Through Their Tastebuds

Changi Airport and Connecting Plots have launched ‘A Taste of Asia’, a new content series to entice Australian travellers to let their taste buds lead the way as they embrace adventure in Southeast Asia via Changi Airport.

According to Luxury Escapes’ Travel Trends 2024 Report, food tourism continues to be ranked as the most popular travel trend, with 58 per cent of respondents saying that they plan to travel for food in the next 12 months.

The new content series, ‘A Taste of Asia’, leverages this insight, using it to position Changi Airport as the ultimate gateway to Southeast Asia’s rich, authentic culinary culture. This offers Aussie travellers easy connections across the region while tapping into food as a key driver of travel decisions.

The campaign follows Australian content creators Sinead Chabowski and Joshua Shediak on mouth-watering adventures across Chiang Mai, Phnom Penh, and Da Nang. Through a series of three minute episodes, they explore vibrant street markets, uncover hidden local gems, and highlight the diverse culinary cultures that make Southeast Asia a dream destination for food lovers.

“Hordes of young Aussie travellers flock to Europe to the same Instagram destinations that pepper our newsfeeds all winter long,” said Connecting Plots creative partner, Matt Geersen. “But Southeast Asia is the often less considered destination that has everything from natural beauty to Michelin-recommended street food and charging nightlife. We needed a campaign that would show travellers the potential of the region – with Changi Airport as the perfect home base to get them there.”

Produced by Infinity Squared and directed by Luna Laure, the production was a whirlwind tour, filmed in four countries across 12 days. Laure worked closely with cinematographer Liam Brennan to develop a cutting edge camera system that used state of the art technology which allowed a lean crew to capture stunning visuals and bring Laure’s creative vision to life.

The series is housed on changiairport.com (website) and has been rolled out across YouTube, TikTok, Meta, and Teads.