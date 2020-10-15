“Change Is All Around Us”: Accenture Unveils New Brand Campaign Via Droga5

In its biggest brand move in a decade, Accenture today launched a sweeping brand campaign and new company purpose-designed to inspire organizations to embrace change to create more value for the benefit of all.

The new brand campaign, “Let there be change,” will triple the company’s annual media spend to $90 million. Developed with acclaimed creative agency Droga5, part of Accenture Interactive, the campaign depicts change—both seismic and small—optimistically capturing its power and beauty and reflecting the depth and breadth of Accenture’s expertise.

Change is all around us. Whether it's seismic or small, we can make it work for you and your business: https://t.co/4fIEgXisqq pic.twitter.com/HiqbV9JUY3 — Accenture (@Accenture) October 14, 2020

“Exponential changes in technology were transforming the way we work and live before COVID-19, and now its impact has raised change to a new level, requiring companies to reimagine everything and requiring economies and entire industries to rebuild,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture. “In this moment, to emerge stronger there is only one choice: embrace change and ensure that it benefits all—your customers, people, shareholders, partners and communities.”

To create this shared success, the company is pioneering “360 Value”—helping clients transform and reinvent their businesses, reskill their employees, or become more sustainable. This builds on Accenture’s successful rotation to “the New,” with approximately 70 per cent of its business now in digital, cloud and security, which is critical at a time when scale matters to help its clients transform their entire enterprises.

New Purpose and Brand

Accenture’s purpose—to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity—will guide the company’s strategy, priorities, and the opportunities it creates for its more than 500,000 people. Accenture reflects the human ingenuity of Accenture’s talented people and their commitment to using technology to deliver value for all its stakeholders.

Accenture’s purpose and brand are grounded in its enduring formula for market leadership: embracing change and continually transforming its business to create value, powered by the talent and creativity of its people. Last year, Accenture invested nearly $900 million in training and development, $1.5 billion in acquisitions, and approximately $900 million in research and development. Accenture also recently announced the creation of Accenture Cloud First, a new multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals, with a $3 billion investment over three years.

“We are following the same advice we give our clients in this time of relentless change: act with great agility and boldness,” said Amy Fuller, chief marketing and communications officer, Accenture. “Our new campaign departs from convention to both capture our new purpose and give voice to today’s—and tomorrow’s—most pressing question: How can we help our clients embrace change to better businesses, communities, and lives?”

The brand campaign launches simultaneously across all of Accenture’s internal and external digital properties, through television and online advertising, including social media campaigns across the Americas, Europe and Asia. The new creative leverages the Accenture symbol—“>”—which has been part of the company’s logo for more than 20 years and will affect every touchpoint.

“From a creative perspective, this was a massively exciting brief and opportunity,” said , Droga5 founder and creative chairman David Droga.

“More than just creating a new purpose and campaign, we worked closely with leadership teams, people and clients around the world at every step to help shape the future of our company. This marks a bold evolution for all of us at Accenture.”

Acquired by Accenture Interactive in 2019, Droga5 is a globally acclaimed creative agency that has become synonymous with high-caliber, influential and industry-defining work. Recently named agency of the decade by both Advertising Age and Adweek, Droga5 fulfills Accenture Interactive’s ambition of building a new agency model that delivers seamless, rewarding brand experiences to clients and consumers at every touchpoint.

Accenture is currently ranked number 31 on Interbrand’s ranking of the top 100 global brands, with a brand value of over $16.2 billion. That represents more than a 212 per cent increase in value since 2002, when the company debuted at number 53 on the Interbrand ranking.