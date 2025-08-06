Campaigns

Cat Food Brand DINE Promises To Reveal What Your Cat Is Thinking With AI ‘Cat Decoder’

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Wet cat food brand DINE has unveiled the ‘Cat Decoder,’ an interactive AI tool developed in partnership with EssenceMediacom, Mars Australia and Amazon Ads. The tool is designed to help cat owners decode their feline’s mysterious desires.

Cats can be hard to please. A 2020 survey of pet care by Mintel Group showed that while 80 per cent of cat owners say they enjoy spoiling their cats, their best intentions often miss the mark, leaving them to wonder, “What is my cat really thinking?”

The Cat Decoder uses AI to create bespoke videos- owners simply upload a photo of their cat, select how they best try to win their cat’s affection, and AI does the rest.

Using Amazon AI services and thousands of real customer reviews, the tool animates the cat’s photo and overlays an AI script to the image, making the pet owner’s cat speak to them with personalised scripts, often suggesting that only DINE cat food is “WHAT CATS WANT”. Pet owners are then guided to a direct link to purchase DINE products on Amazon.

The campaign is designed to engage customers across Amazon, Prime Video, and TikTok, the epicentre of cat culture.

On Amazon, the strategy focussed on first-party insights to reach audiences based on purchase intent and contextual relevance, such as pet-related product browsing, specific content genres.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Amazon, TikTok and EssenceMediacom on this groundbreaking campaign that delivers on pet parent insights, brand values and provides data-driven solutions. We are thrilled to launch a highly interactive, engaging campaign to fast-track growth on the extraordinary DINE brand and ultimately provide more moments of connection with high-quality delicious cat food,” Camille Shepherd, portfolio marketing director for the DINE Brand, Mars Australia said.

“The Cat Decoder is a brilliant example of how data, technology, and creativity can unite to create genuine emotional connection and help drive commercial impact,” Carl Colman, EssenceMediacom Melbourne managing director added.

The campaign launched on Wednesday, 1 August 2025.

Related posts:

  1. News Corp Australia All Screens: Industry Leaders Welcome Tubi Addition & Audience Incrementality, But Call For Independent Measurement
  2. Howie Answers The Call & Zenith Takes Off In B&T’s New Business Winners
  3. The Movers Behind The Magic. It’s The Best Of The Best Project Managers!
  4. Snapchat Taps MECCA & Guzman Y Gomez For Fan-Driven ‘Say It In A Snap’ Campaign

TAGGED: , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Her beats include media owners, sustainability, fashion & beauty, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and universities. Fredrika recently completed a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous contact rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

Tomorrow’s Passions, Today: Pat Rafter & M+C Saatchi On The Racquet Sports Boom Brands Can’t Afford To Miss
Babybel Unwraps New Global Campaign
Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino Reappears At Telehealth Weight Loss Company
Agency Scorecard: Droga5
Register Lost your password?