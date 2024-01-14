Cashrewards Invests In New Head Of Retail

Cashrewards has announced the appointment of Lachlan Brahe (lead image) as Head of Retail Media as it looks to expand its recently unveiled retail media platform, Circuit by Cashrewards.

Lachlan brings deep retail media experience, most recently holding the role of Head of Retail Media for The Endeavour Drinks Group, where he launched MixIn, its successful retail media business in 2022.

His extensive background with retail media goes back to its formative period in 2018 where Lachlan was Managing Director of Reprise at IPG Mediabrands, responsible for a range of FMCG advertisers including J&J, Nestle and Coca-Cola.

He later joined Criteo to launch their retail media platform across APAC, working with leading retailers and marketplaces around the region such as eBay, Flipkart and Ali Baba.

Cashrewards last year became one of the first Australian cashback programs to launch a retail media proposition, Circuit by Cashrewards. The new retail media platform gives advertisers direct access to Cashrewards’ active and highly engaged shopper network, across more than 20 retail categories including fashion, beauty, technology, food and liquor, and home and pets.

Cashrewards CEO Anthony Seymour-Walsh said Lachlan’s pioneering experience in retail media, and 20-year heritage in digital advertising, make him a welcome addition to the Cashrewards team.

“We see significant opportunity to create a market-leading retail media proposition and Lachlan’s experience and expertise will help us build a platform that helps us to achieve this goal,” Seymour-Walsh said.

“We’re excited to broaden our proposition for both marketers and agencies that can strategically tap into our active user base who are primed and ready to shop”.

Brahe joined Cashrewards on 8 January with the goal to develop and grow the Circuit by Cashrewards platform.

“It is exciting to be joining such a fast-growing challenger brand in the retail media space and helping to build its retail media proposition from the ground up,” Brahe said.

“I have seen the retail media market mature over the last five years and can clearly see a place in the market for a platform like Circuit, that brings together Cashrewards’ engaged member base with its broad array of clients”.