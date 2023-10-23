Cashrewards Gets Into Retail Media Game

Cashrewards has launched Circuit by Cashrewards, a new retail media platform giving advertising access to its engaged audience of customers.

Circuit by Cashrewards will offer advertisers and agencies behavioural insights into Cashrewards’ active and highly engaged shopper network, spanning more than 20 retail categories including fashion, beauty, technology, food and liquor, and home and pets.

Cashrewards CMO Nicole Bardsley said Circuit was in a unique position to offer advertisers and agencies access to an engaged audience with a high shopping intent.

“We provide one of the most holistic views in the market,” Bardsley said.

“Our customers engage with our platform across a wide array of brands and categories right when they’re primed and ready to shop.

“This all-encompassing view unlocks richer insights and behavioural patterns to increase effectiveness and drive better ‘top to bottom’ funnel performance for our advertising partners.”

The launch of Circuit by Cashrewards comes as retailers across all categories are facing strong headwinds with rising interest rates and high inflation resulting in a cost-of-living crisis among Australian households.

The rising cost-of-living pressures are impacting brand loyalty with consumers now more open to product and retailer switching. Shoppers are also becoming more savvy. They are spending less and delaying purchases and are also increasingly turning to cashback and loyalty programs for better deals .

“In this environment, Cashrewards gives our advertising partners and brands certainty in uncertain times,” added Bardsley. “Circuit by Cashrewards paves the way for brands to increase their visibility, foster genuine connections and build lasting loyalty.”

“Our members are engaged, savvy and are looking for the right product at the right price. This means we can provide advertisers and agencies with a rich behavioural data set to help them achieve their marketing goals.”

Circuit by Cashrewards will offer advertisers a range of custom display opportunities. Working with Cashrewards in-house creative studio, advertisers will be able to design custom-made placements across the most visited pages, bespoke brand highlight pages with targeted offers to customers as they’re about to make a purchase, and category pages to name a few.

“Circuit will provide advertisers with the opportunity to reach highly engaged audiences at all stages of their purchase journey,” Bardsley said. “We can offer advertisers, across all categories, access to a new customer set and new insights that are aligned to their marketing goals.”