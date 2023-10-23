Cashrewards Gets Into Retail Media Game

Cashrewards Gets Into Retail Media Game
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Cashrewards has launched Circuit by Cashrewards, a new retail media platform giving advertising access to its engaged audience of customers.

Circuit by Cashrewards will offer advertisers and agencies behavioural insights into Cashrewards’ active and highly engaged shopper network, spanning more than 20 retail categories including fashion, beauty, technology, food and liquor, and home and pets.

Cashrewards CMO Nicole Bardsley said Circuit was in a unique position to offer advertisers and agencies access to an engaged audience with a high shopping intent.

“We provide one of the most holistic views in the market,” Bardsley said.

“Our customers engage with our platform across a wide array of brands and categories right when they’re primed and ready to shop.

“This all-encompassing view unlocks richer insights and behavioural patterns to increase effectiveness and drive better ‘top to bottom’ funnel performance for our advertising partners.”

The launch of Circuit by Cashrewards comes as retailers across all categories are facing strong headwinds with rising interest rates and high inflation resulting in a cost-of-living crisis among Australian households.

The rising cost-of-living pressures are impacting brand loyalty with consumers now more open to product and retailer switching. Shoppers are also becoming more savvy. They are spending less and delaying purchases and are also increasingly turning to cashback and loyalty programs for better deals .

“In this environment, Cashrewards gives our advertising partners and brands certainty in uncertain times,” added Bardsley. “Circuit by Cashrewards paves the way for brands to increase their visibility, foster genuine connections and build lasting loyalty.”

“Our members are engaged, savvy and are looking for the right product at the right price. This means we can provide advertisers and agencies with a rich behavioural data set to help them achieve their marketing goals.”

Circuit by Cashrewards will offer advertisers a range of custom display opportunities. Working with Cashrewards in-house creative studio, advertisers will be able to design custom-made placements across the most visited pages, bespoke brand highlight pages with targeted offers to customers as they’re about to make a purchase, and category pages to name a few.

“Circuit will provide advertisers with the opportunity to reach highly engaged audiences at all stages of their purchase journey,” Bardsley said. “We can offer advertisers, across all categories, access to a new customer set and new insights that are aligned to their marketing goals.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

cashrewards

Latest News

Images Emerge Of Alan Jones In Blackface
  • Media

Images Emerge Of Alan Jones In Blackface

None of us like looking at our old photos, but Alan's going to be in for a big shock when he opens today's Daily Mail.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Peloton Pinches Kathryn Carter From Snap Inc For GM Role
  • Marketing

Peloton Pinches Kathryn Carter From Snap Inc For GM Role

Peloton has appointed former Snap Inc exec Kathryn Carter to the position of general manager of Australia. Carter will be responsible for driving growth and leading Peloton’s operations in Australia, overseeing multiple functions including Retail, Operations, Marketing and Communications, as well as business partnerships. Having previously held roles at Snap Inc and News Corp, Carter […]

GroupM Exec Banged Up In China
  • Advertising

GroupM Exec Banged Up In China

This news would come as a shock if it weren't for the fact that EVERYBODY who visits China manages to get detained.

WPP’s Head Of Talent Heads To Recruitment Firm Williams International
  • Advertising

WPP’s Head Of Talent Heads To Recruitment Firm Williams International

Macey Barton (left), the former head of talent at WPP, has joined Williams International as a partner. Barton will be looking to add extra firepower to the firm’s leadership and management searches with her experience and network. After spending the past seven years leading Talent Acquisition across the group of WPP companies, and with more […]

Cricket Australia Bowls Over New Audiences With Launch Of Cricket Gold On Samsung TV Plus
  • Media

Cricket Australia Bowls Over New Audiences With Launch Of Cricket Gold On Samsung TV Plus

Cricket Australia is the latest sporting body to launch its own dedicated FAST channel, Cricket Gold, on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service. In- and around-the-game content rights that were being left on the table have paved the way towards a new revenue stream and untapped viewership opportunities within Samsung’s free streaming TV environment. Sporting […]

Gotcha4Life Partners With STRONG Pilates For Mental Health Month
  • Marketing

Gotcha4Life Partners With STRONG Pilates For Mental Health Month

Leading Australian fitness brand, STRONG Pilates has partnered with mental fitness charity, Gotcha4Life, to launch an initiative called “FEEL STRONG” that will inspire the Australian community to prioritise their mental fitness as well as their physical health in line with Mental Health Month (October). Together with its ambassadors, NRL’s Nicho Hynes and Shaun Johnson and […]

News Corp Australia Appoints Media Tonic In WA Market
  • Media

News Corp Australia Appoints Media Tonic In WA Market

News Corp Australia has announced new media representation in Western Australia, appointing Perth-based media agency Media Tonic, to manage the company’s advertising needs in the WA market. Media Tonic will work with News Corp Australia’s commercial team to elevate the company’s presence in the region and deliver enhanced value to clients and agency partners. “We […]

Bigdatr Promises Competitor Analytics That “Brands Have Been Waiting For”
  • Technology

Bigdatr Promises Competitor Analytics That “Brands Have Been Waiting For”

Bigdatr has promised to revolutionise competitor intelligence with its platform. Engineered to capture online and offline creatives and expenditure of brands and publishers, this is the competitor tool marketing professionals use to advertise with confidence in a highly competitive market. In an increasingly competitive market geared towards upcoming big sale events like Black Friday, Cyber […]

delicious.100 Reveals Nation’s Best Eats And Treats
  • Media

delicious.100 Reveals Nation’s Best Eats And Treats

News Corp Australia’s delicious.100 returns this weekend with delicious. and the company’s state-based mastheads coming together to reveal the most delicious eats and treats across the country in this year’s revamped delicious.100 Best of the Best.

Akcelo and Poem Turn Sydney Harbour Into Midtown For The Launch Of Spider-Man 2 On PS5
  • Advertising

Akcelo and Poem Turn Sydney Harbour Into Midtown For The Launch Of Spider-Man 2 On PS5

To celebrate the launch of one of the year’s most anticipated games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, PlayStation Australia has installed a Spectacular Save of a truck in Watermans Cove in Barangaroo, Sydney. The installation, in partnership with Akcelo and supported by creative PR agency, Poem, sees a truck seemingly suspended by webs and safely stuck in […]