Cashrewards CMO Nicole Bardsley Heads To Uber As Andy Morley Promoted To Regional Role

Nicole Bardsley (pictured), CMO of Cashrewards, is set to replace Uber’s Andy Morley after he moved into a regional role.

Bardsley had led marketing for the cashback rewards company for two years, overhauling its media strategy and relaunching the brand in the process.

She will start her new role on 4 March and will lead the Australian and New Zealand marketing teams. She will report into Morley who is now serving as director of marketing Uber & Uber Eats APAC, Morley and responsible for the Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and India markets.

Morley is also set to speak on day three of Cannes in Cairns in June, where he will unpack the brand’s award-winning creative with Special’s head of strategy Celia Garforth.

