Cashrewards CMO Nicole Bardsley Heads To Uber As Andy Morley Promoted To Regional Role
Nicole Bardsley (pictured), CMO of Cashrewards, is set to replace Uber’s Andy Morley after he moved into a regional role.
Bardsley had led marketing for the cashback rewards company for two years, overhauling its media strategy and relaunching the brand in the process.
She will start her new role on 4 March and will lead the Australian and New Zealand marketing teams. She will report into Morley who is now serving as director of marketing Uber & Uber Eats APAC, Morley and responsible for the Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and India markets.
Morley is also set to speak on day three of Cannes in Cairns in June, where he will unpack the brand’s award-winning creative with Special’s head of strategy Celia Garforth.
Check out the Cannes in Cairns agenda!
Media buyers: ‘Gen AI-Powered Creative, Podcasts Are A Boon For Audio, But ‘Hard Questions’ About Budget Remain’
Advances in audio measurement and targeting of digital audio could challenge broadcast radio budgets, buyers have warned. But creating ‘ads on the fly’ through Gen AI, and the rise of podcasts could bring new money into the mix. Radio broadcasters under pressure to prop up stagnant linear audio budgets could receive a shot in the […]
Nova Reveals Launch Date For Jase And Lauren Breakfast Show
Nova’s hotly anticipated new Melbourne breakfast show, Jase & Lauren, will make its debut on Friday, March 8. Hosted by beloved Melbourne broadcasters Jason ‘Jase’ Hawkins and Lauren Phillips, next Friday’s launch date will treat Melbourne listeners to their first taste of the eagerly awaited new show, ahead of the Victorian Labour Day long weekend. […]
303 MullenLowe Appointed As Integrated Agency Of Record For tonies Following Competitive Pitch
Global children’s audio storytelling brand tonies has appointed 303 MullenLowe as its integrated trans-Tasman agency of record, as it launches locally in 2024. Lead Image: Karen Coleman Following a competitive pitch and effective immediately, 303 MullenLowe’s remit extends across the full breadth of local marketing activity for tonies, including strategy, creative, brand positioning, social, PR, […]
VML Reveals The Top Trends Shaping Retail Beyond 2024
Experts from VML weigh in on the future of retail and how consumers buy and transact with the rise of social commerce, the influence of AI, and the proliferation of media channels. In a challenging economy, with mass high-street closures and the rising influence of AI, brands and retailers face unique challenges and opportunities in […]
About Bloody Time: News.com.au Launches Campaign Pushing For Better Medicare Funding For Endometriosis Sufferers
News.com.au has today launched a week-long editorial campaign called About Bloody Time to push for longer, Medicare-funded consultations for endometriosis diagnosis and treatment, so women can get the help they need, no matter where they live. Women have been denied pain medication, labelled as drama queens, and referred for psychiatric assessment by doctors dismissing their […]
Analytic Partners Achieves Highest Standard For Security & Compliance
Analytic Partners has announced it has achieved ISO 27001 (ISO/IEC 27001) certification for the Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) for its entire enterprise, including its commercial analytics solution and platform, GPS Enterprise. This adds to Analytic Partners’ existing Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification, achieving a major milestone for the company. “We are […]
News Corp Acquires 100% Of Visual Domain
News Corp Australia has further expanded its footprint in commercial content, boosting its stake in Visual Domain, the nation’s largest video content business, to 100 per cent. Lead Image: Visual Domain co-founders Renece Brewster and Daniel Goldstein “This deal adds to our fast-growing commercial content business, and specifically allows us to provide more outstanding video […]
Entries For The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Close Today!
It's your final chance to enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards! Don't miss out!
Jason Smith Promoted To Head Of Client Partnerships At IProspect
iProspect, a Dentsu company, has named Jason Smith as head of client partnerships, a newly created role designed to support client excellence and growth across the agency. Smith has been with iProspect since the end of 2020, delivering brand growth for clients as client partner. “Jason has been an integral part of iProspect as we’ve […]
SCA CEO John Kelly: Undervaluing Of LiSTNR Dragging ARN Takeover
Yesterday SCA confirmed it is still in talks with ARN regarding a potential takeover bid, here SCA CEO John Kelly speaks to B&T about the status of the deal as well as the “challenging” market which led to a profit slump in yesterday’s interim results. ARN Takeover Bid There are “two factors,” influencing the discussions […]
Documentary Australia & Screen QLD Announce SheDoc Recipients
Documentary Australia, in partnership with Screen Queensland, has announced the 2024 recipients of SheDoc – a grants program aimed at giving women a stronger and more equal voice in documentary storytelling. The six Queensland-based female documentary filmmakers are Jo-Anne Brechin, Kate Boylan Ascione, Nu’utea Marie Lea Robillot, Sasha Parlett, Mags Scholes, and Veronica Fury. They […]
Energy Safe Victoria Partners With DPR&Co For Certificate Of Electrical Safety Campaign
Energy Safe Victoria has launched a new public safety campaign to alert Victorians to the importance of obtaining a Certificate of Electrical Safety from their licensed electrician. Your electrician is responsible for providing you with a certificate after any work has been completed. This is your proof that the work is safe and compliant. “Research […]
🥳 Congratulations to Pia McMorran of Emotive 🥳 Are You The Next Winner Of A $100 Drinks Voucher?
Congratulations to Pia who took home the top prize in last week’s trivia – a $100 BWS voucher is coming your way! Could you be our next lucky winner? Try your luck below to find out! Did you get 100% this week? Share your results below for your chance to win a $100 BWS or […]
Gen Z Abandoning “Life Blueprint” Focused On Money & Career To Hang Out With Friends
Gen Z have apparently jettisoned the “life blueprint” set by preceding generations with a focus on living in the moment, being happy and bonding with friends, according to a new survey. Collating responses from more than 2,680 Gen Z’ers across Australia and New Zealand, the study conducted by Secret Sounds Connect, the commercial rights, experiential […]
AMPR Group Secures 18 Client Wins
Communications agency AMPR Group has accelerated to hit high speeds in 2024, celebrating 18 new and returning client wins across its major events, fashion, beauty and consumer portfolios. The global spotlight will be on Melbourne in March as AMPR prepares to bring a series of exciting projects to life. Kicking off with the PayPal Melbourne […]
Cannes In Cairns 2024 Agenda Revealed!
An almighty chunk of the Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest agenda has been revealed, and there is plenty in store for you. Lead image: Fernando Machado, CMO, NotCo Revellers can expect three days of cracking content from 4-7 June. From global keynotes and marvellous marketers to film directors, professors and all-round media and creative […]
Cannes In Cairns Early Bird Ticket Prices Ending Soon!
Early bird ticket prices for Cannes in Cairns 2024 are ending soon, so you’ll need to move quickly to save money on the hottest ticket in town (or anywhere!). You have until 31 March to secure your ticket at the discounted price of $1,979.99 inclusive of GST. What’s more, you can get even tastier discounts […]
Leonardo da Vinci’s Priceless Codex Atlanticus Comes To Australia For The First Time As Part Of THE LUME Melbourne’s New Blockbuster Experience
Marking a historic moment, THE LUME Melbourne will welcome original pages from Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Atlanticus to Australian shores for the first time, as they touch down on March 9, before going on display to the public from March 16, when Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius presented by Webuild opens to […]
The Lumery Appoints Emma Egerton To Executive Manager, Professional Services
23 February 2024 - Leading Marketing and Technology Consultancy, The Lumery has appointed current Head of Strategy & Experience, Emma Egerton to Executive Manager, Professional Services.
Peninsula Grammar Inspires Students To ‘Unleash Greatness’ In A New Campaign Via 10 Feet Tall
Peninsula Grammar has launched a ground-breaking new campaign, ‘Unleash Greatness’, that shows how the School is tapping into the limitless potential within each student to help them soar to new heights.
Eyeota Selects Proximic By Comscore To Provide Enhanced Cookieless Predictive Audience Targeting
Eyeota, a Dun & Bradstreet company and a global source of data for digital marketing, have selected Proximic by Comscore, a leading provider of audience and content targeting solutions for programmatic activation, as its preferred partner for making its full taxonomy of audience segments available for contextual cookieless targeting.
Guinness Brewery Of Meteorology Wins JCDecaux Programmatic Campaign Of The Year
While Guinness is busy winning awards, B&T reckons it should focus on training hospo workers to pull a decent pint of it.
TV Ratings: MAFS Total TV Reach Climbs To 3,041,000 Over 7 Days
Shelf life for MAFS TV show significantly longer than shelf life of MAFS couples.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Major Sponsors Behind All The Glitz & Glamour Of The 2024 Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
Here are the brands getting involved in Mardi Gras. Still waiting to confirm which company is making all the outfits.
Avenue C’s Daniel Cutrone: Creative Agencies Are “Missing A Massive Trick” With Audio
Unclear whether the Audio Summit remark fell on deaf ears.
“Driven By Greed”: Is NRL In Vegas Really About Expanding The Game Or Just Expanding Gambling Revenue?
B&T asking the hard questions here on gambling. We've even considered nixing our daily TAB visit.
Did Somebody Say ‘Spend Less?’: Menulog Parent Axes $250m From Marketing Budget
There's only one way out of this situation. Doubling our weekly kebab order from 4 to 8.
SCA Results: Profits Slump 71% Amid “Challenging” Ad Market, Discussions With ARN Remain Ongoing
SCA cites weak ad market as profit slump. Set to sell off all the fuzzy microphone things to atone for shortfall.
“There Was A Sense Of Barbie On Every Corner” – B&T Chats With Universal’s Director Of Marketing Suzanne Stretton-Brown
Much like a five year old girl, B&T is refusing to put Barbie down just yet.
The Coffee Commune’s “Finding Brisbane’s Best Cafe” Achieves Record Entries
To promote the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Finding Brisbane’s Best Cafe’, The Coffee Commune (TCC) harnessed the power of radio, digital and programmatic OOH. The seven-week campaign also served to increase The Coffee Commune’s membership, and via TFM Digital, it saw a record 39,633 entries garnered (28,774 unique), with 880+ cafes nominated. Teaming up […]
Are Media Nabs Carly Bowra From Seven Network
Bowra seen sneaking out of Seven office with branded mug, notepad and USB stick in pocket.
OMA 2023 Creative Collection: UberEats Delivers A Win
While UberEats marketing team is on a roll, we're still wondering why our food turns up cold.
QMS Helps Brands Shine With Pride For Sydney’s Mardi Gras Festival
QMS set to hand over billboards to Pride-themed campaigns. Unconfirmed on approach for for NRL Grand Final.
The Pistol Locks & Loads New Leadership Team
We're delighted to see The Pistol firing from the hip and taking a shot with a pun-laden press release.
“Genius!!” – Network 10 Gives Tillies Goalkeeper A Hilarious Job Title Switch
Network 10 brainbox rewarded for quick-thinking gag with medium-sized internet reaction.
In A League Of Its Own: NRL Season Kicks Off On Nine This Weekend
B&T reminds you to sign up for that office tipping comp and not forget all about it by the end of March.