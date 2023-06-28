Cashrewards Appoints Jaywing For Search & Content

Cashrewards, the leading Australian cashback platform, has appointed data, creative and performance marketing agency Jaywing for organic search engine optimisation, content and link acquisition to drive customer acquisition and retention.

Cashrewards enables its 1.9 million members to browse brands and offers and receive cashback when they shop online or in-store from more than 2,000 merchant partners including Apple, Myer, Adidas, Bonds, Target and The Iconic. More than $3 billion in total transactions have been generated for merchant partners translating to more than $165 million in cashback for members.

As part of its accelerated three-year growth strategy, Cashrewards engaged Jaywing following a three-way pitch, to reinvigorate and optimise its SEO, scale its acquisition and retention efforts while reducing the reliance on paid acquisition. Jaywing will also develop content and provide mobile app optimisation.

Mitchell Steep, growth lead at Cashrewards said: “We have ambitious plans to maintain our lead in the cashback category and a key element of that is supercharging our SEO and content. Jaywing demonstrated a clear understanding of our objectives and presented solutions that will deliver for the business. Their experience in working with major retail brands including Myer, New Balance and Athena Home Loans and deep UX capabilities were the key reasons why we appointed them. We’re delighted to welcome Jaywing to the Cashrewards agency village, joining Poem who look after PR, brand amplification and social strategy and Zenith Media, who manage our media strategy and planning.”

Rai Campbell (lead image), commercial director at Jaywing added: “The cashback category is growing rapidly, up 20 percent year on year, but market penetration in Australia remains in single figures compared to other countries such as the US and UK. The potential to attract new members to Cashrewards is significant and with a clear strategic vision and roadmap of success, we look forward to working with the team to deliver on their ambitious plans.”

Jaywing works in digital strategy, creative, data and analytics, SEO, pay per click, programmatic display advertising, conversion rate optimisation and user experience, with clients including Athena, Princess Polly, Employment Hero, New Balance, Noble Oak, Royal Doulton, Waterford Crystal and Lyres.