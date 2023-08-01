Cartology Puts Retail Media’s First-Party Data Into Agency Proposition

Cartology has today announced its new brand positioning and agency proposition, committing to bring brands, agencies and partners closest to customers, powered by its unique data.

Agencies can now buy data rich media solutions through the Shopper screen network paired with off-network digital video (You Tube) and display, enabling holistic planning, all powered by first party data.

Across its agency proposition, Cartology now offers more effective campaign planning enriched by customer insights, optimisation through more precise customer targeting, and measurement beyond the current benchmarks of reach and frequency.

For the Shopper screen network, its retail out of home like we’ve not seen before. With the smarts of retail media, Cartology has developed a proprietary customer targeting data platform Core by Cartology. Through Core by Cartology, brands can still reach broadcast audiences and shoppers, but can get granular to pinpoint verified and active category and sub-category customers to deliver greater campaign impact and efficiency.

With added data capability, agencies can now find Shopper screens that over-index in particular buyer behaviours and customer attributes, based on real data, not claimed preferences.

Cartology’s general manager of marketing and insights, Jodie Koning (lead image)said: “When you apply high quality first party data to high quality media channels, that’s where the magic happens. We’re excited about launching our new agency proposition and applying a new level of smarts to bring brands closest to the right customers, and we’re only getting started.

“Our integrated sales team is ready to find more precise solutions for agencies and brands, whether FMCG or non-FMCG and we continue to work on exciting new developments in off-network.”

For Cartology, having experienced significant growth since inception four years ago, and acquiring Shopper media just over 12 months ago, the brand refresh builds on the strength of both businesses and comes at a key time in its growth.