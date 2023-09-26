Cartology Partners With Haben To Extend Large Format Shopper Screen Network

Cartology Partners With Haben To Extend Large Format Shopper Screen Network
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Cartology has announced its partnership with Haben to extend its large format Shopper screen network across four new neighbourhood, sub-regional and major regional centres; Casey Central, Cleveland Central, The Pines Shopping Centre and Wollongong Central.

The centres are home to retail, dining and entertainment precincts including major supermarket and specialty stores; Aldi, Coles, David Jones, Target and Woolworths.

As part of the partnership, Cartology will supply, install and maintain five new high impact, full motion screens, further increasing its large format portfolio.

Cartology’s general manager of commercial development and new dusiness, Tom Windeyer said: “We’re pleased to continue the growth of our retail out of home network and extend our large format screen portfolio in partnership with Haben. The additions further cement our screen expertise and the impact we can drive for partners across the connected customer journey.”

With a shared ambition to improve the centre experience, the growth of the screen network gives brands further opportunity to connect with customers from sofa to shelf, powered by rich customer insights.

Antony Keenan, head of investment management at Haben said, “We’re excited to extend our partnership with Cartology and drive impact for customers through large format. The new screens located across some of our finest retail and entertainment precincts will bring the centres to life for customers and enhance their in-centre experience.

The announcement comes after Cartology recently added 33 new centres to its Shopper portfolio. The new builds bring Cartology’s 100 per cent digital retail screen network to over 4,000.




