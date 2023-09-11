Cartology Launches Screen Network In Woolworths Supermarkets

Cartology has announced the evolution of the in-store shopping experience powered by digital transformation.

The health, beauty and baby aisles of over 400 Woolworths Supermarkets stores nationally will be digitised as Cartology installs a premium, full motion digital, front of aisle screen network.

Through Cartology, brands can understand and target customers across their connected shopping journey based on category specific purchase behaviours. Recent research has revealed that four in five customers make monthly purchases from the health and beauty category and 68 per cent notice or engage with retail media whilst shopping for health and beauty products, providing a significant opportunity for brands in the space.

The health, beauty and baby screen network roll out has commenced and client campaigns will be live from mid-September. The first brands to advertise are amongst some of the biggest names in health and beauty including P&G and Unilever.

Cartology’s head of product and platform, Steve Geelan commented: “While over 30 per cent of customers are exhibiting omni-channel behaviours, in-store remains the leading way to shop with customers enjoying the sensory and face to face nature of the store environment. We understand customer and category specific behaviour and through the new screens network, brands can target messaging within the category, aligned to occasions and needs of customers.”

“The new format digitises the in-store experience, enabling more brands to have a presence at the point of conversion, with greater creative flexibility for integrating brand assets.”

Chris Charlton, customer director at Unilever commented: “The opportunity for us to reach customers directly in that key moment for inspiration and conversion is a great unlock in the category. We’ve been able to carry over our brand messaging to the store environment, at what we know is a crucial moment for our customers. We’re excited to see the results of our first digital in-store campaign.”

The expansion is one in a series of Cartology’s screen network growth following on from the Shopper, Metro and BIG W screen networks and is aimed at bringing brands closest to Customers. The full motion digital screen network will directly reach category buyers and active in-store shoppers, complimenting Cartology’s omni-channel solutions to deliver greater impact for brands and a stronger end to end customer experience.

