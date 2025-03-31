Cartology Launches Bespoke Client Advisory & Value Creation Function Across ANZ

Cartology has launched a new Client Advisory and Value Creation function for Australia and New Zealand, led by Ebonie Newman who joined Cartology in 2023, designed to build deeper long-term relationships with partners.

The Client Advisory and Value Creation capability is a resource to service clients and meet the future needs of their business.

Joining Ebonie are three Value Creation leads with diverse backgrounds including Nathan Livingstone who joins Cartology with 20 years of media strategy experience, most recently as head of commercial strategy at News Corp. Forming the rest of the team is Xinyuan Xao who brings experience in management consulting, customer strategy and digital transformation, most recently working across the Woolworths Group and Cartology while Cartology’s Natalie Bosnich has global experience working for Tesco in the UK and in a data and analytics consultancy capacity at Quantium.

“The team, under Ebonie’s leadership, plays a really critical role in our trans-Tasman strategy and the ongoing success of our clients. The deep relationships with our clients already exist, what’s exciting for Cartology and for clients is that as their strategic partner in Retail Media, we have a dedicated team stepping out of the day-to-day to focus on long-term marketing challenges, identifying emerging client needs, continuity in marketing plans and taking Retail Media into the future,” Cartology’s client partnerships director Tony Prentice said.

“I’m excited to have built a strong team, with diversity in capabilities that enable us to centre ourselves around the additional value we can add to our Clients. It is with huge excitement that I welcome Nathan to the Cartology team, and together with Nathan, Natalie and Xinyuan, get started and further strengthen the partnerships we have with brands. There’s so much emerging opportunity in Retail Media and I’m looking forward to unlocking this with our client partners to help them achieve their long-term goals, add value to their business and importantly deliver great experiences for customers,” Ebonie Newman, head of client advisory added.