Advertising

Cartology Launches Bespoke Client Advisory & Value Creation Function Across ANZ

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Cartology team.
Cartology team.

Cartology has launched a new Client Advisory and Value Creation function for Australia and New Zealand, led by Ebonie Newman who joined Cartology in 2023, designed to build deeper long-term relationships with partners.

The Client Advisory and Value Creation capability is a resource to service clients and meet the future needs of their business.

Joining Ebonie are three Value Creation leads with diverse backgrounds including Nathan Livingstone who joins Cartology with 20 years of media strategy experience, most recently as head of commercial strategy at News Corp. Forming the rest of the team is Xinyuan Xao who brings experience in management consulting, customer strategy and digital transformation, most recently working across the Woolworths Group and Cartology while Cartology’s Natalie Bosnich has global experience working for Tesco in the UK and in a data and analytics consultancy capacity at Quantium.

“The team, under Ebonie’s leadership, plays a really critical role in our trans-Tasman strategy and the ongoing success of our clients. The deep relationships with our clients already exist, what’s exciting for Cartology and for clients is that as their strategic partner in Retail Media, we have a dedicated team stepping out of the day-to-day to focus on long-term marketing challenges, identifying emerging client needs, continuity in marketing plans and taking Retail Media into the future,” Cartology’s client partnerships director Tony Prentice said.

“I’m excited to have built a strong team, with diversity in capabilities that enable us to centre ourselves around the additional value we can add to our Clients. It is with huge excitement that I welcome Nathan to the Cartology team, and together with Nathan, Natalie and Xinyuan, get started and further strengthen the partnerships we have with brands. There’s so much emerging opportunity in Retail Media and I’m looking forward to unlocking this with our client partners to help them achieve their long-term goals, add value to their business and importantly deliver great experiences for customers,” Ebonie Newman, head of client advisory added.

Related posts:

  1. Australian Unity Tap InMoment As Customer Experience Partner
  2. We Are Social’s Suzie Shaw Promoted To APAC CEO, Opens Thai Office
  3. Born Swots Up With Dymocks Win
  4. OMG’s Peter Horgan Signs Off After More Than Two Decades
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

WPP Wins Heineken Global Shopper Marketing & Commerce Work
Fast 10: Ian Perrin On Building SPEED, Breaking Traditions & Backing Mental Health
Dutton & Coalition Sentiment Tanks By 10% As Election Looms, Captify Data Reveals
QMS’ Olympic DOOH Network Goes For Gold With 30% Sales Uplift For Partners
Register Lost your password?