Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos

Carat Perth client partner Michelle Testa (pictured) has been named as the new chair of the Oasis Committee with a remit to deliver continued financial support to The Salvation Army on behalf of the WA Advertising and Communications industry.

Testa, who takes on the chair has been a member of the Oasis Committee for several years and is a passionate believer in the Western Australian advertising, media and communications industry’s commitment to The Oasis Project, aimed at contributing to the Salvation Army’s efforts to help supporting disadvantaged youth.

The Salvation Army’s WA Youth Programmes are designed to serve some of the most disadvantaged young people within out community. These young people’s lives have been severely impacted by their parents’ or guardians’ alcohol and drug addiction, mental health and unstable home environments. As a direct result they experience family violence, abuse, neglect and abandonment. The focus of the Oasis Project is Oasis House in Mirrabooka, with funds raised supporting a range of initiatives aimed at giving young people a safe and stable environment in the first instance and help them transition to independent living.

“For nearly 30 years, the WA advertising industry has been coming together to help fund the Oasis House. Our annual Oasis Ball, a highlight of the WA advertising calendar attended by more than 900 guests last year, demonstrates how our industry can be a force for good. The Oasis Ball is a time to come together and celebrate our achievements but also to think about the society we want to leave behind,” said Testa.

“I am honoured to take on the role of chair as our industry continues to support the Salvation Army’s efforts in caring for our young people in need. I’ve done so on the proviso that I could shift gears from our post-COVID recovery and into a more balanced approach to celebration and fundraising – we’ve got plenty of new talent to our industry over the past five years that don’t even know what Oasis means or stands for, let alone a physical residence where we are making a change to disadvantage youth. It’s a big responsibility as Chair but with a fresh committee of old and new, I feel we’ve already made some significant shifts over the past few months and there is plenty for us to start to roll out.

“This is why we’ll be pushing hard to be able to present a cheque of $150,000 this year to demonstrate how serious the WA advertising industry is about creating positive change for our community.”

Guy Rees state manager for WA Youth Services for The Salvation Army said “We are so grateful for the long-standing relationship and support from the Oasis committee, and the media and communications industry of WA. The significant contributions raised from each ball has meant that the whole industry has in directly touched the lives of so many young people and enabled us to create safe supportive relationships, offering each young person a sense of belonging and hope for the future. The money raised each year goes directly to making a difference to young people lives and we could not do what we do without you.

We also commend Michelle for stepping up into such a significant role. We are thrilled at her taking the lead and can already see significant shift and momentum ahead of Oasis 2024.”

Testa added: “Whilst we are full steam ahead on 2024, I would like to take the opportunity to thank Cindy Henderson, our outgoing Chair for her selfless commitment to navigating the whole industry through the past 5 years of COVID cancellations, remote celebrations and the past 2 years of bringing Oasis Ball back to us all.”

Testa is joined on the new Oasis Committee by: Alicia Campbell (SWM), Eloise Cribb (303ML), Chris Perera (Stream Outdoor), Jodie Allen (Match & Wood), Tia Sullivan (Initiative), Evelyn Dalton (Moonsail), Reyne Thomson (Brand Agency), Luke Whelan (Perth is OK!), Bronte Davy (Rare), Leilani Vakaahi (Urban List).