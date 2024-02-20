Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos
Carat Perth client partner Michelle Testa (pictured) has been named as the new chair of the Oasis Committee with a remit to deliver continued financial support to The Salvation Army on behalf of the WA Advertising and Communications industry.
Testa, who takes on the chair has been a member of the Oasis Committee for several years and is a passionate believer in the Western Australian advertising, media and communications industry’s commitment to The Oasis Project, aimed at contributing to the Salvation Army’s efforts to help supporting disadvantaged youth.
The Salvation Army’s WA Youth Programmes are designed to serve some of the most disadvantaged young people within out community. These young people’s lives have been severely impacted by their parents’ or guardians’ alcohol and drug addiction, mental health and unstable home environments. As a direct result they experience family violence, abuse, neglect and abandonment. The focus of the Oasis Project is Oasis House in Mirrabooka, with funds raised supporting a range of initiatives aimed at giving young people a safe and stable environment in the first instance and help them transition to independent living.
“For nearly 30 years, the WA advertising industry has been coming together to help fund the Oasis House. Our annual Oasis Ball, a highlight of the WA advertising calendar attended by more than 900 guests last year, demonstrates how our industry can be a force for good. The Oasis Ball is a time to come together and celebrate our achievements but also to think about the society we want to leave behind,” said Testa.
“I am honoured to take on the role of chair as our industry continues to support the Salvation Army’s efforts in caring for our young people in need. I’ve done so on the proviso that I could shift gears from our post-COVID recovery and into a more balanced approach to celebration and fundraising – we’ve got plenty of new talent to our industry over the past five years that don’t even know what Oasis means or stands for, let alone a physical residence where we are making a change to disadvantage youth. It’s a big responsibility as Chair but with a fresh committee of old and new, I feel we’ve already made some significant shifts over the past few months and there is plenty for us to start to roll out.
“This is why we’ll be pushing hard to be able to present a cheque of $150,000 this year to demonstrate how serious the WA advertising industry is about creating positive change for our community.”
Guy Rees state manager for WA Youth Services for The Salvation Army said “We are so grateful for the long-standing relationship and support from the Oasis committee, and the media and communications industry of WA. The significant contributions raised from each ball has meant that the whole industry has in directly touched the lives of so many young people and enabled us to create safe supportive relationships, offering each young person a sense of belonging and hope for the future. The money raised each year goes directly to making a difference to young people lives and we could not do what we do without you.
We also commend Michelle for stepping up into such a significant role. We are thrilled at her taking the lead and can already see significant shift and momentum ahead of Oasis 2024.”
Testa added: “Whilst we are full steam ahead on 2024, I would like to take the opportunity to thank Cindy Henderson, our outgoing Chair for her selfless commitment to navigating the whole industry through the past 5 years of COVID cancellations, remote celebrations and the past 2 years of bringing Oasis Ball back to us all.”
Testa is joined on the new Oasis Committee by: Alicia Campbell (SWM), Eloise Cribb (303ML), Chris Perera (Stream Outdoor), Jodie Allen (Match & Wood), Tia Sullivan (Initiative), Evelyn Dalton (Moonsail), Reyne Thomson (Brand Agency), Luke Whelan (Perth is OK!), Bronte Davy (Rare), Leilani Vakaahi (Urban List).
Please login with linkedin to commentCarat
Latest News
Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media
Guardian Australia has recruited a new partnerships manager, Charlotte Byrne, following a push for strategic content collaborations with major advertisers. Byrnes will join Guardian Australia as partnerships manager from Schwartz Media team, where she was previously responsible for leading and developing the sales team across direct, agency and media partnerships. Guardian Australia is a free […]
Alinta Energy Targets Greenwashing With ‘True Power’ Campaign, Via BMF
With Alinta Energy tapping The Verve to soundtrack new campaign, the Gallagher brothers reportedly bury the hatchet.
OMA: Out Of Home Revenue Up 12%
It's a good time to be in outdoor. Unless you're in Sydney, where the weather is currently terrible.
Monday TV Ratings: “What’s A Medium? Like, A Clothes Size?” – Witchy Wife Is ROASTED On MAFS
MAFS star leaves fellow contestants baffled as she reveals psychic powers, B&T eagerly awaits Ouija board special ep.
Woolies CEO Storms Out Of ABC Interview Following Competition Question
B&T interview subjects typically walk out due to our halitosis rather than our hard line of questioning.
Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio
Word of Mouth Digital, a Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the addition of six diverse brands to its expanding client portfolio. Lead image: Alex and Tash Williams These new partnerships span various sectors, including pet care, cognitive health, home construction, wellness, and retail, showcasing the agency’s commitment to fostering growth through strategic collaboration […]
Eyeota & Vistar Media Partner To Bring Seamless Audience Targeting To Digital Out-of-Home Campaigns
This new audience target news all but conforms that out-of-home truly is the channel du jour.
MFA EX Event Takes On ‘Change For The Better’ Theme In Bigger Venues
MFA touts bigger venues for EX conference. Hopefully there's a corresponding increase in the number of loos.
Exclusive: Captify Global CEO On Whether The Firm Has Conquered The Cookieless Conundrum
Captify's global boss jets in for a chat with B&T. Utterly befuddled when we bring up thongs.
Spotlight On Sponsors: South Sydney Rabbitohs Lock In Major Sponsors On Multi-Year Deals
Rabbitohs keeps hold of MG as a major sponsor. Though we can't see any of the players driving one any time soon.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Adelaide Crows Deliver A Masterclass In Brand Loyalty With Multiple 30+ Year Partnerships
If all marriages lasted as long as the Crows' & Toyota's, dating apps would be very, very different.
OPINION: Animals Make The Best Sporting Brands
Animals make for the best sporting brands, apparently. B&T still waiting for a team to adopt the cassowary.
Why Are Brands Looking To America For Marketing Bosses?
While CMOs are making the trip down under, we're happy to report that corn dogs and gun violence not making the swap.
Foxtel Media CEO Mark Frain: Publishers Not Using First-Party Data With Advertisers Are “Missing An Opportunity”
Foxtel boss donning tin helmet and putting on the waders and as he dives into the measurement debate.
Gen AI Is Making Small Business Marketing A Breeze
In this guest post, Sarah Tilleke, Adobe ANZ Solutions Consultant (pictured below), says now’s a great time to take control of your marketing processes thanks to the rise of generative AI. Small business owners would agree that while a standout marketing campaign is essential if you want to grow your business, far too often the […]
FleishmanHillard Rolls Away With Bugaboo PR Account
FleishmanHillard picks up the Bugaboo account, hurriedly drops Durex due to conflict of interest.
Creative Australia’s Kristy Rivers Joins Sound Story As Industry Relations Director
Rivers set to have caused a stir in the office by refusing to join coffee run.
TikTok Comes Under Fire In The EU Over Addictive Rabbit Holes, Security Risks & Access To Advertising Records
TikTok under fire for addictive rabbit holes in Europe. We promise that's not a euphemism.
Gumtree To Paint Australia Green With Seven Figure Brand Campaign
Gumtree dutifully reminding shoppers it's the best place to buy faulty electronic goods of dubious provenance.
iD Collective Nabs Former Foxtel Head Of Publicity, Sally Burleigh
We're told to expect Burleigh's prints all over iD Collective's work shortly.
Special Teams Up With Netflix & Smith’s To Launch Three Out Of This World Flavours To Celebrate The Launch Of Rebel Moon
The only thing missing from this being B&T's perfect night in is 3-4 bottles of red and pack of Winnie Blues.
Surprise Surprise! Nine Secures Free-To-Air Rights For Melbourne Cup
You can rest assured that B&T was straight on the phone to 9's hospitality team when this news was announced.
Slew Of New Hires As Quantcast Bolsters APAC Team
Quantcast shuffles the pack with new APAC hires.
Cancer Council Partners With Publicis Groupe Australia’s Working With Cancer Initiative
Truly good news here as Cancer Council & Publicis tie the knot on new working with cancer initiative.
Common Ventures’ Co-Founder’s Documentary, Volcano Man, Named Best Documentary At Annual AWGIE Awards
Cause of co-founders unexplained absence during afternoon meetings revealed.
Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth
Canto has announced that it has chosen Sydney to establish its APAC hub, to service its growing client base and to scale up growth in the ANZ market. The growing software business already works with 3,000 customers globally and notable Australian companies – such as Ramsay Pharmacy, Journey Beyond, Charles Darwin University and Cotton On […]
Court Documents Reveal Lisa Wilkinson’s Demands After Being Dropped From The Project
Docs reveal Wilkinson wanted first dibs on Michelle Obama chat. If she gets in there before B&T, there'll be hell to pay.
Broadsign: Static OOH Accounts For Nearly 70% Of Available OOH Market Inventory
Broadsign maintains that static OOH is still king. B&T refuses to leave bedroom to check.
System1 & Navigare Join Cairns Crocodiles Awards As Jury Special Advisory Group
If the Crocodiles Awards news keeps coming this fast, we'll have run out of reptile puns before Friday.
TV Ratings: MAFS Ahead Of The Competition By More Than 300% On BVOD
B&T wonders whether Nine will lure divorcees in for a Married At Second Sight spin-off.
Cathy O’Connor Hails oOh!media As “Rational” OOH Player As Revenues Climb 7%
O'Connor refused to be drawn on whether oOh! will shout two rounds of beers this Friday arvo given its performance.
iProspect’s Ken Lam On Why Investment Scale & Volume Isn’t Enough To Guarantee Client Success
Lam says scale & volume aren't enough to ensure success. Argues that largesse at client lunches equally effective.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Essendon Maintain Long Running Partnerships Despite Bombing Out Of The 2023 Season
B&T wonders whether a daily bottle of Yakult is enough to cure gut problems caused by fellow sponsors Macca's & Pepsi?
Spotlight On Sponsors: Misinformation Swirls As Parramatta Eels Suffer A Devastating Pre-Season Loss
The Eels enter into a new sponsorship with TAB. Can't atone for team's poor pre-season form.
Woolies CEO Claims Customers Want Value & “Not Getting Engaged” In Broader Social Conversations
Woolies boss says people only care about prices two days before half-year results. Bold.
TikTok Celebrates Its LGBTQIA+ Community With Visionary Voices List
TikTok announces official creators for Pride. Alan Jones does not make the list.