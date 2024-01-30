Captains Announced For UnLtd: Big Clash 10-Year Anniversary Cricket Tournament

The team captains have been announced for the Big Clash industry cricket tournament raising funds for youth at risk.

To celebrate the tournament’s 10-year anniversary, a special “Superstar 5 Exhibition Match” has also been announced for Sydney that will bring together some of the stalwarts and legends of the event from across the years for a one-off battle between Media Owners and Agencies.

The event, kindly sponsored by JCDecaux, MiQ and Seven West Media, is raising funds for UnLtd’s work supporting charities helping young people at risk. Since its start, it has raised over $1.2M and expanded from Sydney to Melbourne, Brisbane, Auckland and this year also to Adelaide.

The Team Captains for the Sydney game have been announced this week with Kellyn Coetzee from IPG as the Captain for Women’s Media Agency Team, Fiona Roberts from MiQ for Tech Team, Nicole Bence from Nova for Media Owners Team and Kathryn Furnari from Innocean for Creative Team. For the men’s games, Matthew Coote from Snapchat will be leading the Tech Team, Alex Hayes from ClearHayes the Creative Team, Alex Williams from PHD the Agency Team and Ben White from JCDecaux the Media Owners Team.

“I can’t wait to get together with the best of the best to celebrate this special milestone – and although I’ve switched teams to the Creative side this year, I’m still looking forward to leading the team to victory! Big Clash is such a fantastic way to connect with everyone across the industry whilst supporting a great cause. Bring it on,” said Kathryn Furnari, head of media at Innocean.

The Super 5 Exhibition Match will take place in Sydney on 8 February at 1:30pm and see many of the original cricket stars from the first ever game hit the oval in mixed teams for a game of five overs. Agency team, captained by Mark Coad from IPG, consists of Rosie Baker from GroupM, Tom Bartlam from Astus, Ben McCallum from UM, Mark Jarrett from PHD, Kathryn Furnari from Innocean, Frank Masterson from Pedestrian Group, Alex Hayes from ClearHayes, Kate Holland from MOOD and Sharice Bellantonio from Usual Suspects. Media Owners team, captained by Chris Freel will include Oliver Newton from SCA, Dan Sinfield from Seven, Nicole Bence from Nova, Ben Cook from we think, Mark Griffiths from On Device Research, Fiona Roberts from MiQ, Matthew Coote from Snap, Marika James from Go Transit, Penny Kaleta from PIF and Shae Bonney from Alliance Outdoor.

The special 10-year anniversary will also give spectators a chance to see if they are the Fastest Bowler in Adland through a nationwide competition with MiQ as well as coffee by Seven and gelato by JCDecaux and special surprises by UnLtd charity partners. Spectators are encouraged to dress up for the occasion with the best yellow outfit winning a special prize.

“The Big Clash is the perfect way to kick off the year with the rest of the industry over cricket, food, music, plenty of laughs and some fast balls. This year is a very special one as we celebrate the event’s 10-year anniversary and the incredible impact it has had for so many young people at risk. The Sydney event will also be my last as UnLtd CEO and I can’t think of a better way to say farewell to the UnLtd chapter than the Big Clash event that is so close to my heart,” said Chris Freel, CEO of UnLtd.

The Sydney event takes place on 8 February at Sydney University Oval and Melbourne on 22 February at Fawkner Park.

Limited player spots are available via contacting tiff@unltd.org.au and free spectator spots can be booked by contacting events@unltd.org.au.