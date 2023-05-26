Canva Opens London Office As It Eyes European Expansion

Canva has cut the ribbon on its shiny new London base as it looks to expand its operations across Europe.

Founders Melanie Perkins, Cliff Obrecht and Cameron Adams were all present at the opening and talked about the role Europe will play in the company’s long-term strategy.

“We’re incredibly excited to unveil our first European campus as we continue to deliver on our mission to empower everyone to design. From creating world-class data storytelling features, to building truly magical product experiences through AI, our teams across Europe play a critical role in making incredible things possible for our global community,” said Perkins.

“As visual communication increasingly becomes table stakes, we’re looking forward to doubling down on our presence in the region to fuel new levels of impact.”

The launch of a London office also followed Canva’s acquisition of UK-based data visualisation firm Flourish. The latter’s co-founder Duncan Clark will step into a new role as Canva’s Europe Lead.

Flourish’s data viz tools are now available within Canva’s platform and come embedded into its designs. The company said this will allow “anyone to create interactive and data-driven presentations” with “animated charts, zoom-able maps, explorable diagrams and more.”