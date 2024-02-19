Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth

Canto has announced that it has chosen Sydney to establish its APAC hub, to service its growing client base and to scale up growth in the ANZ market.

The growing software business already works with 3,000 customers globally and notable Australian companies – such as Ramsay Pharmacy, Journey Beyond, Charles Darwin University and Cotton On Foundation, to help teams work faster and smarter as they manage, create and share digital content. Its software works seamlessly with tools used by marketing and design teams every day – including Adobe Creative Cloud, Office 365, WordPress and Figma.

DAM software has long been used by marketers and content creators all over the world to organise, find, and share their brand’s digital assets. At the forefront of DAM innovation, Canto’s latest product feature, AI Visual Search, uses AI to help users effortlessly find imagery, video and other visual assets that traditional, metadata-only searches could miss. With more than 40 integrations to popular tools, sales, marketing, and creative teams use daily and over 2M digital assets uploaded to Canto libraries every week, Canto’s 3,000 users are able to get more value out of their digital assets than ever before.

An established provider of DAM software in the US, UK and Europe, Canto has seen strong YoY growth in the APAC region with new customer growth of 163%.

Spearheading the growth in the region, Freddie Rumsey has been appointed to Canto Lead for APAC and will lead the increased ANZ presence. Freddie has been with Canto since 2019, working from Germany, the UK, and now Sydney where he will bring his expertise to the ANZ and APAC region. Having worked with hundreds of customers, Freddie understands the challenges faced by marketing, design, and commercial teams across a wide spectrum of industries and can quickly identify how these can be solved with Canto’s DAM solution.

“The investment in Australia and local data centres, and our growing regional support underlines our commitment to make the ANZ region a core market for Canto”, said Freddie. “Recognised by G2, TrustRadius, and others as a leader in the DAM space, we’re excited to provide existing and new ANZ customers with a world-class DAM platform with the peace of mind of in-region support and data storage. I can’t wait to help organisations in the region manage their brand and digital content more effectively and build on customer relationships already in place with our local partner, databasics”.

Canto’s DAM platform is not new to the Australian market with the company having held a longstanding partnership with ANZ-based DAM experts, databasics. Commenting on the growth of Canto’s ANZ presence,

“This expansion is an exciting step in our shared journey and will enhance our partnership. Canto’s global expertise combined with databasics’ local service excellence and deep market knowledge offers an unparalleled DAM experience to our clients,” said director and founder of databasics, Ricky Patten.

“With Canto’s new investment in this market, we’re not just expanding our business; we’re reaffirming our commitment to empowering organisations in ANZ with superior DAM solutions and services. It is a testament to our dedication to helping our clients manage their digital assets more efficiently and effectively, building on our shared legacy of innovation, customer service, and success”.