Cannes Lions Day Four Brings More Gold For Aotearoa

Special Auckland has continued its winning ways at the 70th Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, but all eyes are turned towards its and the Monkeys chances in the big one tomorrow. And our intrepid Young Lions competitors find out their fate tomorrow as well.

The Last Performance for Life Partners won another gold to go with its Grand Prix and a slew of lesser Lions overnight in the Creative Strategy category as well as a Silver Lion in the same category.

New Zealand stablemate Colenso BBDO Auckland garnered itself with another Bronze Lion for Friendvertising with its (by now one assume extremely pleased) client Skinny.

Meanwhile, on the western-side of the Tasman, it was a relatively quiet night with Leo Burnett Sydney winning a Silver Lion for Bundaberg Rum in the Brand Experience and Activation category for its Bundy Mixer work in partnership with the NRL to address bias against women’s sport.

In the same category, TBWA Sydney won a bronze for its R-Plates campaign on behalf of MyCar Tyre and Auto.

However, Thursday’s overnight results pale in significance when you consider what’s on offer Friday night. Both the Monkeys and Special Auckland are in the running for a Titanium Lion, the most prestigious award on offer and now named after Wieden + Kennedy’s late Dan Wieden who passed away in September of last year.

Meanwhile, TBWA Sydney is hoping for glory in the Glass Lion for Classify Consent, while Leo Burnett Sydney is hoping to win an Innovation Lion on behalf of its well-decorated client Suncorp Sydney.

Unfortunately, those results won’t be up on B&T until Saturday morning, but fear not, there will be plenty to read come Monday as well.

See you in a while crocodiles!