Cannes Lions Announces 2023 Awarding Jury Members

Cannes city panorama in France
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Cannes Lions has today revealed the line-up of global experts selected to award the world’s very best creative and effective work and benchmark excellence this June.

    Work from across the globe will be judged, awarded and celebrated during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, running from 19-23 June 2023.

    Announced today are 290 experts from across 46 markets, representing the global industry’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines. Ten new brands represented in the Awarding Juries are; Experian, Globacom, HSBC, Hulu, Kimberly-Clark, Mojang Studios, Nedbank, Safaricom, Suntory Brands and Vodacom.

    Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “Our Jurors have a huge responsibility – giving up their time, energy and expertise to set the benchmark for creative excellence as part of the 70th edition of the Lions. We are excited to see the body of Lion winning work that will set the industry standard for the next 70 years. This year, we have representation from seven new markets, our highest-ever representation from Africa and the Middle East, and a strong showing from a diverse mix of brands. We’re delighted to be able to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms and we thank them all in advance for their dedication and care.”

    The Australian Jurors include:

    • Rose Herceg, President, WPP
    • Jim Curtis, Chief Creative Officer, Clemenger BBDO
    • Danny Bass, CEO, Media, Dentsu
    • Sevda Cemo, Head of Film and Content Production, Special Group
    • Claire Waring, Executive Creative Director, R/GA
    • Nooky, Founder & Director, We Are Warriors
    • Annabel Acton, Strategy Director, Deloitte Digital
    • Andrew Fergusson, National Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett

    The 2023 Awarding Jury members have been named as:

    Classic Track

    Film Lions:

    Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO of Le Pub, Global Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Worldwide Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, Publicis Worldwide, Global

    Ali Ali, Film Director, Good People, Egypt

    Antoinette Beatson, VP / Executive Creative Director, BETC, France

    Jim Curtis, Chief Creative Officer, Clemenger BBDO, Australia

    Jordan Doucette, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, Canada

    Kabelo Moshapalo, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, South Africa

    Kelly Castilho, Film Director, Confeitaria Filmes, Brazil

    Liz Levy, VP, Executive Creative Director, Hulu, USA

    Lynsey Atkin, Executive Creative Director, 4creative, Channel 4, UK

    Yinbo Ma, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup, Mainland China

    Outdoor Lions:

    Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at Grey and Global Chief Creative Officer of OpenX From WPP, Grey/OpenX, Global

    Alejandro Devoto, Chief Creative Officer, Don, Argentina

    Andrea Jaccarino, Executive Creative Director, ACNE, Italy

    Dilma Campos, CEO, Nossa Praia, Brazil

    Dora Pružincová, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Prague, Czech Republic

    Joao Medeiros, Executive Creative Director, Havas Middle East, UAE

    Roanna Williams, Chief Creative Officer, Net#work BBDO, South Africa

    Wendi Dunlap, EVP, Business Intelligence and Audience Science, Mediahub, USA

    Yehoon Lee, VP, Executive Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea

    Youri Guerassimov, Chief Creative Officer, Marcel, France

    Print & Publishing Lions:

    Ali Rez, Chief Creative Officer, Impact BBDO, MENAP

    Farishte Irani, Group Head – Copy, Dentsu Creative, India

    Loyiso Twala, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Joburg, South Africa

    Luciana Cardoso, Executive Creative Director, Crispin, Porter & Bogusky, Brazil

    Marjorieth Sanmartin, Executive Creative Director, HeimatTBWA, Germany

    Mikki Brunner, Worldwide Executive Creative Director, GARNIER, Publicis Conseil, Global

    Øystein Halvorsen, Creative Director, TRY, Norway

    Samira Ansari, Chief Creative Officer, Deutsch NY, USA

    Sarah Ko, Executive Creative Director, PG One, APAC

    Saulo Rocha, Chief Creative Officer, DAVID, Spain

    Radio & Audio Lions:

    Tseliso Rangaka, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, South Africa

    Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India

    Brigid Alkema, Chief Creative Officer, Clemenger BBDO, New Zealand

    Cam Blackley, Chief Creative Officer, M&C Saatchi, AUNZ

    Diana Triana, General Creative Director, McCann, Colombia

    Lucas Sfair, Founder / Director, CANJA Audio Culture, Brazil

    Oriel Davis-Lyons, Chief Creative Officer, Mother New York, USA

    Patrícia Medeiros, Creative Director, Ogilvy, Spain

    Vanessa Bakewell, Global Client Partner, Meta, Global

    Wenke Kleine-Benne, Co-Founder & Sound Designer, Mermade Sound, Germany

    Craft Track

    Design Lions:

    Quinnton Harris, Co-founder & CEO, Retrospect, USA

    Cecilia af Petersens, Design Director, NORD ID | NORD DDB, Sweden

    Filipe Mesquita, Creative Director, This is Pacifica, Portugal

    Gian Franco Rocchiccioli, Chief Strategy Officer, Pande, Brazil

    Justina Zun-Zun Chang, Global Integrated Art Director, Hakuhodo Inc., Global

    Leia Rogers, Executive Creative Director & Partner, Rethink, Canada

    Maurice Wangalachi, Creative Director, Ogilvy Africa, Kenya

    Susan Ayton, Creative Director, BBC Creative, UK

    Thabang Lehobye, Head of Design, FCB Africa, South Africa

    Vinia Zottnick, Creative Director, Superunion, Germany

    Digital Craft Lions:

    Resh Sidhu, Global Director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc., Global

    Andrey Tyukavkin, Global Executive Creative Director, Publicis Italy, Global

    Kate Bate, Chief Operating Officer, Tendril Design & Forever Co, Canada

    Lily Darby, Senior Director, Creative Studio & Production, WeTransfer, The Netherlands

    Martin Magner™, Creative Director, Virtue Worldwide an agency powered by Vice, USA

    Max Ngari, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, Kenya

    Min Tze Lim, Creative Director, Entropia, part of Accenture Song, Malaysia

    Nina Matzat, General Manager | Web3 Strategist, Serviceplan DCNTRL, Global

    Noah Khan, Regional President of Digital and Innovation, TBWA, CEEMEA

    Sergio Mugnaini, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Brazil

    Film Craft Lions:

    Kim Gehrig, Director, Somesuch, USA

    Aisha Blackwell, Executive Producer, Serviceplan Make GmbH & Co. KG (NEVEREST), Germany

    Charu Menon, Partner & Executive Producer, Heckler, Singapore

    David Rolfe, Global Head of Production, WPP / Hogarth Worldwide, Global

    Gijs Determeijer, Executive Producer and Partner, HALAL, Netherlands

    Jeff Vespa, Director, Vespa Pictures, USA

    Jessica Derby, Head of Content and Production, BBDO Dublin, Ireland

    Kim Wildenburg, Managing Director, Sedona Productions, Global

    Nobuki Ogawa, Chief Producer, Bilingual Coordinator, Dentsu Creative X Inc., Global

    Ricardo Maldonado, Director, Cine 70, Peru

    Industry Craft Lions:

    Yoshihiro Yagi, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

    Alexander Kalchev, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Paris, France

    Gabe Usadel, Executive Design Director, Ogilvy, North America

    Kosta Schneider, Chief Creative Director, Publicis Groupe, Ukraine

    Maria Lashari, Founder & Creative Director, 1000WORLDS, Sweden

    Mariana Albuquerque, Group Creative Director, Media.Monks, Brazil

    Mario Kerkstra, Creative Design Director, AMV BBDO, UK

    Natasha Romariz Maasri, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, MEA

    Nopparath Eksuwancharoen, Creative Director & Head of Art, Sour Bangkok, Thailand

    Rodrigo Leal Rodrigues, Executive Creative Director, Horizon FCB Dubai, UAE

    Engagement Track | In partnership with LinkedIn

    Creative B2B Lions:

    Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer, Stein IAS, Global

    Andisa Ntsubane, Managing Executive: Brand, Marketing and Communications: Africa, Vodacom Group, Africa

    Anna Qvennerstedt, Global Chief Creative Officer, Forsman & Bodenfors, Global

    Bas Korsten, Global Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Global

    Farrokh Madon, Chief Creative Officer APAC, Merkle B2B, APAC

    Felipe Cury, Chief Creative Officer, Le Pub, Brazil

    Sisca Margaretta, Former CMO, Experian, Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore

    TJ Lightwala, Marketing Services & Transformation Executive, Accenture Song – Growth Markets, Asia, MEA and LATAM

    Tyrona Heath, Director, Market Engagement, The B2B Institute, LinkedIn, USA

    Zoë Merchant, Founder & Managing Director, Bright, Global

    Creative Data Lions:

    Samantha Hernández Díaz, Chief Strategy Officer, GUT Mexico City, Mexico

    Ahmed Alsahhaf, CEO, MBC Media Solutions, MMS, Saudi Arabia

    Elizabeth Rutledge, CMO, AMEX, USA

    Felipe Silva, Partner & Creative Director, GANA, Brazil

    Irene Joshy, Head of Creative, APAC, Kantar, APAC

    Jatinder Singh, Global Head of Data & Analytics, Accenture, Global

    Jocelyn Tse, Chief Strategy Officer, UM, Mainland China

    Marie Clayton, Managing Director, Annalect, UK

    Scott Pinkney, SVP, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Hawkeye, Canada

    Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, India

    Direct Lions:

    Chaka Sobhani, Global Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Global

    Anna Karina Brockes Merel, Creative Director, Accenture Song, Brazil

    Emiliano Gonzalez de Pietri, Chief Creative Officer at McCann Spain and Chief Creative Integration Officer at McCann Worldgroup, Spain

    Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, India

    Gary Steele, Chief Creative Officer, DDB, New Zealand

    Jonas Keller, Executive Creative Director, Philipp und Keuntje, Germany

    Lina Nader, Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, UAE

    Ragen Fykes, Creative, Wieden+Kennedy, USA

    Stéphane Gaubert, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Paris, France

    Tesa Aragones, President, AKQA, North America

    Media Lions:

    Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM, Global

    Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia

    Danny Bass, CEO, Media, Dentsu, Australia

    Dozie Okafor, Managing Director, PHD Nigeria, West Africa

    Enyi Nwosu, Chief Strategy Officer, UM London, UK

    Florence Wong, CEO, OMD, Hong Kong SAR

    Heloisa Goldman, Media EVP, Leo Burnett, Brazil

    Isabel Massey, Global Head of Media & Content Transformation, Diageo, Global

    Maximilian Florian Schöngen, Global Creative Lead, Mediaplus Group, Global

    Traci Dinkins, President, Head of Media NA, EssenceMediacom, USA

    PR Lions:

    Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Global Markets, Ketchum, Global

    Adenike Odutola, Managing Director, X3M Ideas, Zambia

    Andrew Simon, Global Creative Director, Edelman, Canada

    Brian Melarkey, Head of Creative Strategy, FleishmanHillard, Global

    Daniela Graicar, CEO, PROS, Brazil

    Fede Garcia, Global Chief Creative Officer, BCW, Global

    Liza Zhang, Managing Director, MSL China, Mainland China

    Michael Ohanian, Chief Creative Officer, Achtung!, Germany

    Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick India, The Weber Shandwick Collective, India

    Vikki Chowney, Global Head of Content + Publishing, H+K Strategies, USA

    Social & Influencer Lions:

    Samantha Almeida, Director of Diversity and Content Innovation, Globo, Brazil

    Alex Okosi, Managing Director, EMEA Emerging Markets, YouTube, EMEA

    Ashley Rudder, Global Chief Creator Officer, Whalar, USA

    Awing Chen, Executive Creative Director, DDB China, Mainland China

    Brent Choi, CEO, Angry Butterfly, Canada

    Clara Bauza Casqueiro, Vertical Lead, TikTok, Spain

    Eshan Ponnadurai, Vice President, Marketing (Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook), Meta, Global

    PG Aditya, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Talented, India

    Pierre-Jean Bernard, Head of digital, McCann Paris, France

    Shivani Maharaj, Chief Content & Partnerships Officer, Wavemaker, AUNZ

    Entertainment Track | In partnership with ESL FACEIT Group

    Entertainment Lions;

    Brent Anderson, Global Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global

    Adrian Botan, Chief Creative Officer, Europe & Global Executive Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup, Global

    Gabriela Fenton, Head of LATAM, VaynerMedia, LATAM

    Joana Mendes, President, Clube de Criacao, Brazil

    Kervins Chauvet, Senior Creative, Wieden + Kennedy, The Netherlands

    Leo Macias, Former Global VP Marketing Amazon Prime Video & Studios, Amazon, USA

    Mustafa Kamal Mohamed Shamseldin, Senior Vice President & Category Growth Officer International Foods, Pepsi Cola International Ltd, USA

    Sarah Leccacorvi, Head of Content & Creative, Havas, UK

    Sevda Cemo, Head of Film and Content Production, Special Group, Australia

    Shiny Hsin-Ning Lee, Creative Director, Whatever, Taiwan

    Entertainment Lions for Gaming:

    Francine Li, Global Head of Marketing, Riot Games, Global

    Claire Waring, Executive Creative Director, R/GA, Australia

    Fernando Machado, CMO, NotCo, Global

    Joey David-Tiempo, Founder & CEO, Octopus&Whale, The Philippines

    Keiichi Motoyama, Executive Creative Director, SIX Inc, Japan

    Kyle Gracey, Group Creative Director, VMLY&R, USA

    Lydia Winters, Chief Storyteller, Mojang Studios, Sweden

    Mars Shi, Creative Director, Tencent, Mainland China

    Nicholas Bergantin, Executive Creative Director, Africa DDB, Brazil

    Sandro Gelashvili, Head of Creative Works, Gaming & Tech, EMEA Emerging Markets, Google, UAE

    Entertainment Lions for Music:

    Danielle Hinde, Owner / Executive Producer, Doomsday Entertainment, USA

    Elouise Kelly, Former Chief Operating Officer, Universal Music Group, South Africa

    Erica Roberts, Chief Creative Officer, BBH, USA

    Konrad Dantas, Founder, KondZilla, Brazil

    Lavinia Francia, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Italy

    Luke Southern, CEO, DRUM OMG, Global

    Nooky, Founder & Director, We Are Warriors, Australia

    Pablo de Falcón, Founder & CEO & Executive Music Producer, DE FALCON, Germany

    Seiya Matsumiya, CEO / Co-Founder, Black Cat White Cat Music, Japan

    Thasorn Boonyanate, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Bangkok, Thailand

    Entertainment Lions for Sport:

    Rob Doubal, Co-President of McCann London and Joint Chief Creative Officer of McCann UK, McCann London, UK

    Adrienne Lofton, Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing, Google, Global

    Chacho Puebla, Founder and Creative, Felicidad, Spain

    Jez Jowett, Managing Partner, Havas Play, USANadege De Castro, Digital Director Creative, adidas, The NetherlandsNomsa Chabeli, General Manager – Brand and Marketing, MTN, South AfricaOlivier Henry, Creative Director, Publicis Sport, FranceSamantha Peihua Chen, EVP, Partnerships & Strategic Development, CAA Sports, APACSleyman Khodor, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, BrazilSusan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products Inc., Canada

    Experience Track

    Brand Experience & Activation Lions:

    Ari Weiss, Global Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide, Global

    Carlo Murison, Group CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Two Tone Global, South Africa

    César Chinchilla, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Honduras

    Heloísa Santana, Executive President, AMPRO – Promotional Marketing Association, Brazil

    Jo Wallace, Global Executive Creative Director, Media.Monks, Global

    Luissandro Del Gobbo, Chief Creative Officer, Havas, Italy

    Malin Wikerberg, Copywriter and Creative Lead, Garbergs, Sweden

    Peter Ampe, Chief Creative Officer, FamousGrey, Belgium

    Stephanie Horton, Senior Director Global Marketing, Commerce, Google, Global

    Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB, India

    Creative Business Transformation Lions:

    Justin Peyton, Global Head of Emerging Channels, Wunderman Thompson, Global

    Alexander Obradovic, Head of Experience, Publicis Groupe, MENAT

    Annabel Acton, Strategy Director, Deloitte Digital, Australia

    Diego Machado, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global

    Gian Carlo Lanfranco, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, L&C, USA

    Hamza Khan, Partner, McKinsey & Company, Global

    Joanne Lao, CEO, TBWA, Greater China

    Khensani Nobanda, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Nedbank, South Africa

    Sabrina Lynch, SVP, Brand Strategy, M&C Saatchi Sport + Entertainment, USA

    Tze Kiat Tan, CEO, BBDO, Asia

    Creative Commerce Lions:

    Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Canada

    Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-Founder, GOZOOP, India

    Amy Lanzi, Chief Operating Officer, Publicis Commerce, Publicis Groupe, USA

    Cath Kowsoleea, Global Head of Media, Philips, Global

    Debbie Ellison, Global Chief Digital Officer, VMLY&R Commerce, Global

    Fernanda Guimarães, Head of Creative Shop, Meta, Brazil

    Justin Halim, Expert Partner, Bain & Company, APAC

    Kenji Oda, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

    Prateek Gupta, Managing Director, E-commerce, Omnicom Media Group, UK

    Walid Kanaan, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\RAAD, MENA

    Innovation Lions:

    Grace Francis, Global Chief Creative and Design Officer, WONGDOODY, Global

    Alex Herrera, Innovation & Design Director, Accenture Song, Spain

    Andrew Fergusson, National Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Australia

    Ann Wixley, Executive Creative Director, Wavemaker, UK

    Elav Horwitz, SVP, Global Innovation and Creative Partnerships Director, McCann Worldgroup, Global

    Lucia Mendoza, Head of Innovation and Design, Dentsu Creative, Mexico

    Nnenna Onyewuchi, Director, Innovation & Strategy, Yellow Brick Road, Africa

    Rodrigo Almeida, Executive Creative Director, AlmapBBDO, Brazil

    Takahiro Hosoda, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan

    Walter Geer, Chief Experience Design Officer, VMLY&R, USA

    Mobile Lions:

    Shannon Washington, US Chief Creative Officer, Connected Communications, R/GA, USA

    Anna Martha Silveira, Executive Creative Director and Chief Culture Officer, FCB, Brazil

    Bao Tu, Web3 Innovation Lead, Accenture Song, France

    Chuka Obi, Director of Creativity & Innovation, Glo, Nigeria

    Kim Laama, Global Chief Creative Officer, Seamount Group, Global

    Matthias Spaetgens, Chief Creative Officer, Scholz & Friends, Germany

    Polina Zabrodskaya, Creative Partner, AMV BBDO, UK

    Rafael Reina, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy de la Cruz, Puerto Rico

    Sharon Ho, Managing Director, Digitas China, APAC

    Naoki Tanaka, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

    Good Track

    Glass: The Lion for Change:

    Tea Uglow, Founder, Dark Swan Institute, Global

    Bill Yom, Chief Creative Officer, Jung von Matt Hangang, South Korea

    Efrain Ayala, Global Director of Creativity and DE&I, Reckitt, Global

    Elspeth I’Anson, Strategic Communications and Brand Building Specialist, Unstereotype Alliance, UN Women, Global

    Heide Gardner, ESG and Social Impact Advisor, Former IPG Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Global

    Jen Speirs, Executive Creative Director, Droga5, part of Accenture Song, Ireland

    Karolina Galácz, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R, Hungary

    Lewis Williams, EVP, Head of Brand Impact, Weber Shandwick, USA

    Rana Hamarneh, Group Executive Director, AdPro OMD, Jordan

    Yeimi Ortiz “Mimo”, Chief Creative Officer, DDB, Mexico

    Sustainable Development Goals Lions:

    Jean Lin, Chief Culture Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Global

    Fabiana Schaeffer, CEO, Netza, Brazil

    Geoff Edwards, Executive Creative Officer, Gale Partners, USA

    Henry Medina, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Bolivia

    Isabelle Quevilly, Director Creative Shop, Meta, UK

    Jeeyoung Park, Senior EVP, Head of Brand and Sustainability Initiatives, Hanwha Group, Global

    Malcolm Poynton, Global Chief Creative Officer, Cheil Worldwide, Global

    Margie Reid, CEO, Thinkerbell & D.O.A., AUNZ

    Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, India

    Robert Skinner, Chief of Partnerships and Global Engagement, United Nations, Global

    Health Track

    Health & Wellness Lions:

    Mel Routhier, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R Chicago, USA

    Andrew Spurgeon, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Health, Europe

    Dana Tahir, General Manager, Red Havas ME, UAE

    Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India

    Lisa Fedyszyn, Executive Creative Director, Special, New Zealand

    Luc Wise, CEO, The Good Company, France

    Natasher Beecher, Creative Lead, Tank Worldwide, Global

    Neill Brown, President, IPG Health, Canada

    Nina Lucato, Executive Creative Director, DM9, Brazil

    Silvina Seiguer, Director Communications and Social Responsibility Latin America, Kimberly-Clark, LATAM

    Pharma Lions:

    Joshua Prince, CEO, Professional Group, Omnicom Health Group, Global

    Alice Choi, EVP Managing Director, APAC, IPG Health, APAC

    Matt Wu, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Boehringer Ingelheim Taiwan Ltd., Taiwan

    Nanda Marth, Creative Director, Saatchi and Saatchi Wellness, UK

    Narve Thakrar, Managing Partner, DDB Remedy, AUNZ, APAC

    Orrin Pollard, EU Director of Creative Expression, Syneos Health, Europe

    Stefanie Wolter, Associate Director Strategy & Insight, Pink Carrots Communications GmbH, Germany

    Tim Jones, Chief Creative Officer, Grey, USA

    Wayne (James) Best, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R NY, USA

    Wendy Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, Mainland China

    Strategy Track | In partnership with Bain & Company 

    Creative Effectiveness Lions:

    Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO, Ogilvy, Global

    Aditya Kanthy, CEO & Managing Director, DDB MUDRA Group, India

    Dani Wakswaser, CMO, Ambev, Brazil

    Ete Davies, Chief Operating Officer, Dentsu Creative, Europe, Middle East and Africa

    Liane Siebenhaar, Chief Strategy Officer Communications DACH, Accenture Song, Germany

    Michaela Lyon, Integrated Marketing, HSBC, Global

    Pauline Varga, Marketing VP, Suntory Beverage & Food Europe, France

    Tahaab Rais, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis Groupe, MENAT

    Tyler Turnbull, Global CEO of FCB Worldwide, FCB, Global

    Creative Strategy Lions:

    Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia

    Alvaro De Luna, Marketing VP, AB InBev, Colombia

    Gabriela Rodrigues, Head of Culture and Impact, Soko, Brazil

    Jay Chaney, Chief Strategy Officer, Founder, Broken Heart Love Affair, Canada

    Jerker Winther, Chief Strategy Officer, Åkestam Holst NoA, Sweden

    Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India

    Joyce Kigathi, Head of Strategy, Creative and Content, Havas Africa, Kenya

    Kristin Hooper, Managing Director, Head of Strategy, Ethos, Deloitte Digital, USA

    Rankin Carroll, Chief Brand Officer, Mars Wrigley, Global

    Rose Herceg, President, WPP, Australia

    The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury, along with the Shortlisting Jury, will be announced in due course.

