Cannes Lions Announces 2023 Awarding Jury Members
Cannes Lions has today revealed the line-up of global experts selected to award the world’s very best creative and effective work and benchmark excellence this June.
Work from across the globe will be judged, awarded and celebrated during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, running from 19-23 June 2023.
Announced today are 290 experts from across 46 markets, representing the global industry’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines. Ten new brands represented in the Awarding Juries are; Experian, Globacom, HSBC, Hulu, Kimberly-Clark, Mojang Studios, Nedbank, Safaricom, Suntory Brands and Vodacom.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “Our Jurors have a huge responsibility – giving up their time, energy and expertise to set the benchmark for creative excellence as part of the 70th edition of the Lions. We are excited to see the body of Lion winning work that will set the industry standard for the next 70 years. This year, we have representation from seven new markets, our highest-ever representation from Africa and the Middle East, and a strong showing from a diverse mix of brands. We’re delighted to be able to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms and we thank them all in advance for their dedication and care.”
The Australian Jurors include:
- Rose Herceg, President, WPP
- Jim Curtis, Chief Creative Officer, Clemenger BBDO
- Danny Bass, CEO, Media, Dentsu
- Sevda Cemo, Head of Film and Content Production, Special Group
- Claire Waring, Executive Creative Director, R/GA
- Nooky, Founder & Director, We Are Warriors
- Annabel Acton, Strategy Director, Deloitte Digital
- Andrew Fergusson, National Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett
The 2023 Awarding Jury members have been named as:
Classic Track
Film Lions:
Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO of Le Pub, Global Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Worldwide Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, Publicis Worldwide, Global
Ali Ali, Film Director, Good People, Egypt
Antoinette Beatson, VP / Executive Creative Director, BETC, France
Jim Curtis, Chief Creative Officer, Clemenger BBDO, Australia
Jordan Doucette, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, Canada
Kabelo Moshapalo, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, South Africa
Kelly Castilho, Film Director, Confeitaria Filmes, Brazil
Liz Levy, VP, Executive Creative Director, Hulu, USA
Lynsey Atkin, Executive Creative Director, 4creative, Channel 4, UK
Yinbo Ma, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup, Mainland China
Outdoor Lions:
Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at Grey and Global Chief Creative Officer of OpenX From WPP, Grey/OpenX, Global
Alejandro Devoto, Chief Creative Officer, Don, Argentina
Andrea Jaccarino, Executive Creative Director, ACNE, Italy
Dilma Campos, CEO, Nossa Praia, Brazil
Dora Pružincová, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Prague, Czech Republic
Joao Medeiros, Executive Creative Director, Havas Middle East, UAE
Roanna Williams, Chief Creative Officer, Net#work BBDO, South Africa
Wendi Dunlap, EVP, Business Intelligence and Audience Science, Mediahub, USA
Yehoon Lee, VP, Executive Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea
Youri Guerassimov, Chief Creative Officer, Marcel, France
Print & Publishing Lions:
Ali Rez, Chief Creative Officer, Impact BBDO, MENAP
Farishte Irani, Group Head – Copy, Dentsu Creative, India
Loyiso Twala, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Joburg, South Africa
Luciana Cardoso, Executive Creative Director, Crispin, Porter & Bogusky, Brazil
Marjorieth Sanmartin, Executive Creative Director, HeimatTBWA, Germany
Mikki Brunner, Worldwide Executive Creative Director, GARNIER, Publicis Conseil, Global
Øystein Halvorsen, Creative Director, TRY, Norway
Samira Ansari, Chief Creative Officer, Deutsch NY, USA
Sarah Ko, Executive Creative Director, PG One, APAC
Saulo Rocha, Chief Creative Officer, DAVID, Spain
Radio & Audio Lions:
Tseliso Rangaka, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, South Africa
Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India
Brigid Alkema, Chief Creative Officer, Clemenger BBDO, New Zealand
Cam Blackley, Chief Creative Officer, M&C Saatchi, AUNZ
Diana Triana, General Creative Director, McCann, Colombia
Lucas Sfair, Founder / Director, CANJA Audio Culture, Brazil
Oriel Davis-Lyons, Chief Creative Officer, Mother New York, USA
Patrícia Medeiros, Creative Director, Ogilvy, Spain
Vanessa Bakewell, Global Client Partner, Meta, Global
Wenke Kleine-Benne, Co-Founder & Sound Designer, Mermade Sound, Germany
Craft Track
Design Lions:
Quinnton Harris, Co-founder & CEO, Retrospect, USA
Cecilia af Petersens, Design Director, NORD ID | NORD DDB, Sweden
Filipe Mesquita, Creative Director, This is Pacifica, Portugal
Gian Franco Rocchiccioli, Chief Strategy Officer, Pande, Brazil
Justina Zun-Zun Chang, Global Integrated Art Director, Hakuhodo Inc., Global
Leia Rogers, Executive Creative Director & Partner, Rethink, Canada
Maurice Wangalachi, Creative Director, Ogilvy Africa, Kenya
Susan Ayton, Creative Director, BBC Creative, UK
Thabang Lehobye, Head of Design, FCB Africa, South Africa
Vinia Zottnick, Creative Director, Superunion, Germany
Digital Craft Lions:
Resh Sidhu, Global Director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc., Global
Andrey Tyukavkin, Global Executive Creative Director, Publicis Italy, Global
Kate Bate, Chief Operating Officer, Tendril Design & Forever Co, Canada
Lily Darby, Senior Director, Creative Studio & Production, WeTransfer, The Netherlands
Martin Magner™, Creative Director, Virtue Worldwide an agency powered by Vice, USA
Max Ngari, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, Kenya
Min Tze Lim, Creative Director, Entropia, part of Accenture Song, Malaysia
Nina Matzat, General Manager | Web3 Strategist, Serviceplan DCNTRL, Global
Noah Khan, Regional President of Digital and Innovation, TBWA, CEEMEA
Sergio Mugnaini, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Brazil
Film Craft Lions:
Kim Gehrig, Director, Somesuch, USA
Aisha Blackwell, Executive Producer, Serviceplan Make GmbH & Co. KG (NEVEREST), Germany
Charu Menon, Partner & Executive Producer, Heckler, Singapore
David Rolfe, Global Head of Production, WPP / Hogarth Worldwide, Global
Gijs Determeijer, Executive Producer and Partner, HALAL, Netherlands
Jeff Vespa, Director, Vespa Pictures, USA
Jessica Derby, Head of Content and Production, BBDO Dublin, Ireland
Kim Wildenburg, Managing Director, Sedona Productions, Global
Nobuki Ogawa, Chief Producer, Bilingual Coordinator, Dentsu Creative X Inc., Global
Ricardo Maldonado, Director, Cine 70, Peru
Industry Craft Lions:
Yoshihiro Yagi, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan
Alexander Kalchev, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Paris, France
Gabe Usadel, Executive Design Director, Ogilvy, North America
Kosta Schneider, Chief Creative Director, Publicis Groupe, Ukraine
Maria Lashari, Founder & Creative Director, 1000WORLDS, Sweden
Mariana Albuquerque, Group Creative Director, Media.Monks, Brazil
Mario Kerkstra, Creative Design Director, AMV BBDO, UK
Natasha Romariz Maasri, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, MEA
Nopparath Eksuwancharoen, Creative Director & Head of Art, Sour Bangkok, Thailand
Rodrigo Leal Rodrigues, Executive Creative Director, Horizon FCB Dubai, UAE
Engagement Track | In partnership with LinkedIn
Creative B2B Lions:
Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer, Stein IAS, Global
Andisa Ntsubane, Managing Executive: Brand, Marketing and Communications: Africa, Vodacom Group, Africa
Anna Qvennerstedt, Global Chief Creative Officer, Forsman & Bodenfors, Global
Bas Korsten, Global Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Global
Farrokh Madon, Chief Creative Officer APAC, Merkle B2B, APAC
Felipe Cury, Chief Creative Officer, Le Pub, Brazil
Sisca Margaretta, Former CMO, Experian, Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore
TJ Lightwala, Marketing Services & Transformation Executive, Accenture Song – Growth Markets, Asia, MEA and LATAM
Tyrona Heath, Director, Market Engagement, The B2B Institute, LinkedIn, USA
Zoë Merchant, Founder & Managing Director, Bright, Global
Creative Data Lions:
Samantha Hernández Díaz, Chief Strategy Officer, GUT Mexico City, Mexico
Ahmed Alsahhaf, CEO, MBC Media Solutions, MMS, Saudi Arabia
Elizabeth Rutledge, CMO, AMEX, USA
Felipe Silva, Partner & Creative Director, GANA, Brazil
Irene Joshy, Head of Creative, APAC, Kantar, APAC
Jatinder Singh, Global Head of Data & Analytics, Accenture, Global
Jocelyn Tse, Chief Strategy Officer, UM, Mainland China
Marie Clayton, Managing Director, Annalect, UK
Scott Pinkney, SVP, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Hawkeye, Canada
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, India
Direct Lions:
Chaka Sobhani, Global Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Global
Anna Karina Brockes Merel, Creative Director, Accenture Song, Brazil
Emiliano Gonzalez de Pietri, Chief Creative Officer at McCann Spain and Chief Creative Integration Officer at McCann Worldgroup, Spain
Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, India
Gary Steele, Chief Creative Officer, DDB, New Zealand
Jonas Keller, Executive Creative Director, Philipp und Keuntje, Germany
Lina Nader, Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, UAE
Ragen Fykes, Creative, Wieden+Kennedy, USA
Stéphane Gaubert, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Paris, France
Tesa Aragones, President, AKQA, North America
Media Lions:
Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM, Global
Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia
Danny Bass, CEO, Media, Dentsu, Australia
Dozie Okafor, Managing Director, PHD Nigeria, West Africa
Enyi Nwosu, Chief Strategy Officer, UM London, UK
Florence Wong, CEO, OMD, Hong Kong SAR
Heloisa Goldman, Media EVP, Leo Burnett, Brazil
Isabel Massey, Global Head of Media & Content Transformation, Diageo, Global
Maximilian Florian Schöngen, Global Creative Lead, Mediaplus Group, Global
Traci Dinkins, President, Head of Media NA, EssenceMediacom, USA
PR Lions:
Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Global Markets, Ketchum, Global
Adenike Odutola, Managing Director, X3M Ideas, Zambia
Andrew Simon, Global Creative Director, Edelman, Canada
Brian Melarkey, Head of Creative Strategy, FleishmanHillard, Global
Daniela Graicar, CEO, PROS, Brazil
Fede Garcia, Global Chief Creative Officer, BCW, Global
Liza Zhang, Managing Director, MSL China, Mainland China
Michael Ohanian, Chief Creative Officer, Achtung!, Germany
Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick India, The Weber Shandwick Collective, India
Vikki Chowney, Global Head of Content + Publishing, H+K Strategies, USA
Social & Influencer Lions:
Samantha Almeida, Director of Diversity and Content Innovation, Globo, Brazil
Alex Okosi, Managing Director, EMEA Emerging Markets, YouTube, EMEA
Ashley Rudder, Global Chief Creator Officer, Whalar, USA
Awing Chen, Executive Creative Director, DDB China, Mainland China
Brent Choi, CEO, Angry Butterfly, Canada
Clara Bauza Casqueiro, Vertical Lead, TikTok, Spain
Eshan Ponnadurai, Vice President, Marketing (Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook), Meta, Global
PG Aditya, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Talented, India
Pierre-Jean Bernard, Head of digital, McCann Paris, France
Shivani Maharaj, Chief Content & Partnerships Officer, Wavemaker, AUNZ
Entertainment Track | In partnership with ESL FACEIT Group
Entertainment Lions;
Brent Anderson, Global Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global
Adrian Botan, Chief Creative Officer, Europe & Global Executive Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup, Global
Gabriela Fenton, Head of LATAM, VaynerMedia, LATAM
Joana Mendes, President, Clube de Criacao, Brazil
Kervins Chauvet, Senior Creative, Wieden + Kennedy, The Netherlands
Leo Macias, Former Global VP Marketing Amazon Prime Video & Studios, Amazon, USA
Mustafa Kamal Mohamed Shamseldin, Senior Vice President & Category Growth Officer International Foods, Pepsi Cola International Ltd, USA
Sarah Leccacorvi, Head of Content & Creative, Havas, UK
Sevda Cemo, Head of Film and Content Production, Special Group, Australia
Shiny Hsin-Ning Lee, Creative Director, Whatever, Taiwan
Entertainment Lions for Gaming:
Francine Li, Global Head of Marketing, Riot Games, Global
Claire Waring, Executive Creative Director, R/GA, Australia
Fernando Machado, CMO, NotCo, Global
Joey David-Tiempo, Founder & CEO, Octopus&Whale, The Philippines
Keiichi Motoyama, Executive Creative Director, SIX Inc, Japan
Kyle Gracey, Group Creative Director, VMLY&R, USA
Lydia Winters, Chief Storyteller, Mojang Studios, Sweden
Mars Shi, Creative Director, Tencent, Mainland China
Nicholas Bergantin, Executive Creative Director, Africa DDB, Brazil
Sandro Gelashvili, Head of Creative Works, Gaming & Tech, EMEA Emerging Markets, Google, UAE
Entertainment Lions for Music:
Danielle Hinde, Owner / Executive Producer, Doomsday Entertainment, USA
Elouise Kelly, Former Chief Operating Officer, Universal Music Group, South Africa
Erica Roberts, Chief Creative Officer, BBH, USA
Konrad Dantas, Founder, KondZilla, Brazil
Lavinia Francia, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Italy
Luke Southern, CEO, DRUM OMG, Global
Nooky, Founder & Director, We Are Warriors, Australia
Pablo de Falcón, Founder & CEO & Executive Music Producer, DE FALCON, Germany
Seiya Matsumiya, CEO / Co-Founder, Black Cat White Cat Music, Japan
Thasorn Boonyanate, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Bangkok, Thailand
Entertainment Lions for Sport:
Rob Doubal, Co-President of McCann London and Joint Chief Creative Officer of McCann UK, McCann London, UK
Adrienne Lofton, Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing, Google, Global
Chacho Puebla, Founder and Creative, Felicidad, Spain
Jez Jowett, Managing Partner, Havas Play, USANadege De Castro, Digital Director Creative, adidas, The Netherlands Nomsa Chabeli, General Manager – Brand and Marketing, MTN, South Africa Olivier Henry, Creative Director, Publicis Sport, France Samantha Peihua Chen, EVP, Partnerships & Strategic Development, CAA Sports, APAC Sleyman Khodor, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Brazil Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products Inc., Canada
Experience Track
Brand Experience & Activation Lions:
Ari Weiss, Global Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide, Global
Carlo Murison, Group CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Two Tone Global, South Africa
César Chinchilla, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Honduras
Heloísa Santana, Executive President, AMPRO – Promotional Marketing Association, Brazil
Jo Wallace, Global Executive Creative Director, Media.Monks, Global
Luissandro Del Gobbo, Chief Creative Officer, Havas, Italy
Malin Wikerberg, Copywriter and Creative Lead, Garbergs, Sweden
Peter Ampe, Chief Creative Officer, FamousGrey, Belgium
Stephanie Horton, Senior Director Global Marketing, Commerce, Google, Global
Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB, India
Creative Business Transformation Lions:
Justin Peyton, Global Head of Emerging Channels, Wunderman Thompson, Global
Alexander Obradovic, Head of Experience, Publicis Groupe, MENAT
Annabel Acton, Strategy Director, Deloitte Digital, Australia
Diego Machado, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global
Gian Carlo Lanfranco, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, L&C, USA
Hamza Khan, Partner, McKinsey & Company, Global
Joanne Lao, CEO, TBWA, Greater China
Khensani Nobanda, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Nedbank, South Africa
Sabrina Lynch, SVP, Brand Strategy, M&C Saatchi Sport + Entertainment, USA
Tze Kiat Tan, CEO, BBDO, Asia
Creative Commerce Lions:
Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Canada
Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-Founder, GOZOOP, India
Amy Lanzi, Chief Operating Officer, Publicis Commerce, Publicis Groupe, USA
Cath Kowsoleea, Global Head of Media, Philips, Global
Debbie Ellison, Global Chief Digital Officer, VMLY&R Commerce, Global
Fernanda Guimarães, Head of Creative Shop, Meta, Brazil
Justin Halim, Expert Partner, Bain & Company, APAC
Kenji Oda, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan
Prateek Gupta, Managing Director, E-commerce, Omnicom Media Group, UK
Walid Kanaan, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\RAAD, MENA
Innovation Lions:
Grace Francis, Global Chief Creative and Design Officer, WONGDOODY, Global
Alex Herrera, Innovation & Design Director, Accenture Song, Spain
Andrew Fergusson, National Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Australia
Ann Wixley, Executive Creative Director, Wavemaker, UK
Elav Horwitz, SVP, Global Innovation and Creative Partnerships Director, McCann Worldgroup, Global
Lucia Mendoza, Head of Innovation and Design, Dentsu Creative, Mexico
Nnenna Onyewuchi, Director, Innovation & Strategy, Yellow Brick Road, Africa
Rodrigo Almeida, Executive Creative Director, AlmapBBDO, Brazil
Takahiro Hosoda, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan
Walter Geer, Chief Experience Design Officer, VMLY&R, USA
Mobile Lions:
Shannon Washington, US Chief Creative Officer, Connected Communications, R/GA, USA
Anna Martha Silveira, Executive Creative Director and Chief Culture Officer, FCB, Brazil
Bao Tu, Web3 Innovation Lead, Accenture Song, France
Chuka Obi, Director of Creativity & Innovation, Glo, Nigeria
Kim Laama, Global Chief Creative Officer, Seamount Group, Global
Matthias Spaetgens, Chief Creative Officer, Scholz & Friends, Germany
Polina Zabrodskaya, Creative Partner, AMV BBDO, UK
Rafael Reina, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy de la Cruz, Puerto Rico
Sharon Ho, Managing Director, Digitas China, APAC
Naoki Tanaka, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan
Good Track
Glass: The Lion for Change:
Tea Uglow, Founder, Dark Swan Institute, Global
Bill Yom, Chief Creative Officer, Jung von Matt Hangang, South Korea
Efrain Ayala, Global Director of Creativity and DE&I, Reckitt, Global
Elspeth I’Anson, Strategic Communications and Brand Building Specialist, Unstereotype Alliance, UN Women, Global
Heide Gardner, ESG and Social Impact Advisor, Former IPG Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Global
Jen Speirs, Executive Creative Director, Droga5, part of Accenture Song, Ireland
Karolina Galácz, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R, Hungary
Lewis Williams, EVP, Head of Brand Impact, Weber Shandwick, USA
Rana Hamarneh, Group Executive Director, AdPro OMD, Jordan
Yeimi Ortiz “Mimo”, Chief Creative Officer, DDB, Mexico
Sustainable Development Goals Lions:
Jean Lin, Chief Culture Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Global
Fabiana Schaeffer, CEO, Netza, Brazil
Geoff Edwards, Executive Creative Officer, Gale Partners, USA
Henry Medina, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Bolivia
Isabelle Quevilly, Director Creative Shop, Meta, UK
Jeeyoung Park, Senior EVP, Head of Brand and Sustainability Initiatives, Hanwha Group, Global
Malcolm Poynton, Global Chief Creative Officer, Cheil Worldwide, Global
Margie Reid, CEO, Thinkerbell & D.O.A., AUNZ
Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, India
Robert Skinner, Chief of Partnerships and Global Engagement, United Nations, Global
Health Track
Health & Wellness Lions:
Mel Routhier, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R Chicago, USA
Andrew Spurgeon, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Health, Europe
Dana Tahir, General Manager, Red Havas ME, UAE
Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India
Lisa Fedyszyn, Executive Creative Director, Special, New Zealand
Luc Wise, CEO, The Good Company, France
Natasher Beecher, Creative Lead, Tank Worldwide, Global
Neill Brown, President, IPG Health, Canada
Nina Lucato, Executive Creative Director, DM9, Brazil
Silvina Seiguer, Director Communications and Social Responsibility Latin America, Kimberly-Clark, LATAM
Pharma Lions:
Joshua Prince, CEO, Professional Group, Omnicom Health Group, Global
Alice Choi, EVP Managing Director, APAC, IPG Health, APAC
Matt Wu, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Boehringer Ingelheim Taiwan Ltd., Taiwan
Nanda Marth, Creative Director, Saatchi and Saatchi Wellness, UK
Narve Thakrar, Managing Partner, DDB Remedy, AUNZ, APAC
Orrin Pollard, EU Director of Creative Expression, Syneos Health, Europe
Stefanie Wolter, Associate Director Strategy & Insight, Pink Carrots Communications GmbH, Germany
Tim Jones, Chief Creative Officer, Grey, USA
Wayne (James) Best, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R NY, USA
Wendy Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, Mainland China
Strategy Track | In partnership with Bain & Company
Creative Effectiveness Lions:
Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO, Ogilvy, Global
Aditya Kanthy, CEO & Managing Director, DDB MUDRA Group, India
Dani Wakswaser, CMO, Ambev, Brazil
Ete Davies, Chief Operating Officer, Dentsu Creative, Europe, Middle East and Africa
Liane Siebenhaar, Chief Strategy Officer Communications DACH, Accenture Song, Germany
Michaela Lyon, Integrated Marketing, HSBC, Global
Pauline Varga, Marketing VP, Suntory Beverage & Food Europe, France
Tahaab Rais, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis Groupe, MENAT
Tyler Turnbull, Global CEO of FCB Worldwide, FCB, Global
Creative Strategy Lions:
Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia
Alvaro De Luna, Marketing VP, AB InBev, Colombia
Gabriela Rodrigues, Head of Culture and Impact, Soko, Brazil
Jay Chaney, Chief Strategy Officer, Founder, Broken Heart Love Affair, Canada
Jerker Winther, Chief Strategy Officer, Åkestam Holst NoA, Sweden
Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India
Joyce Kigathi, Head of Strategy, Creative and Content, Havas Africa, Kenya
Kristin Hooper, Managing Director, Head of Strategy, Ethos, Deloitte Digital, USA
Rankin Carroll, Chief Brand Officer, Mars Wrigley, Global
Rose Herceg, President, WPP, Australia
The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury, along with the Shortlisting Jury, will be announced in due course.
