Cannes Lions Announces 2023 Awarding Jury Members

Cannes Lions has today revealed the line-up of global experts selected to award the world’s very best creative and effective work and benchmark excellence this June.

Work from across the globe will be judged, awarded and celebrated during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, running from 19-23 June 2023.

Announced today are 290 experts from across 46 markets, representing the global industry’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines. Ten new brands represented in the Awarding Juries are; Experian, Globacom, HSBC, Hulu, Kimberly-Clark, Mojang Studios, Nedbank, Safaricom, Suntory Brands and Vodacom.

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “Our Jurors have a huge responsibility – giving up their time, energy and expertise to set the benchmark for creative excellence as part of the 70th edition of the Lions. We are excited to see the body of Lion winning work that will set the industry standard for the next 70 years. This year, we have representation from seven new markets, our highest-ever representation from Africa and the Middle East, and a strong showing from a diverse mix of brands. We’re delighted to be able to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms and we thank them all in advance for their dedication and care.”

The Australian Jurors include:

Rose Herceg, President, WPP

Jim Curtis, Chief Creative Officer, Clemenger BBDO

Danny Bass, CEO, Media, Dentsu

Sevda Cemo, Head of Film and Content Production, Special Group

Claire Waring, Executive Creative Director, R/GA

Nooky, Founder & Director, We Are Warriors

Annabel Acton, Strategy Director, Deloitte Digital

Andrew Fergusson, National Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett

The 2023 Awarding Jury members have been named as:



Classic Track

Film Lions:

Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO of Le Pub, Global Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Worldwide Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, Publicis Worldwide, Global

Ali Ali, Film Director, Good People, Egypt

Antoinette Beatson, VP / Executive Creative Director, BETC, France

Jim Curtis, Chief Creative Officer, Clemenger BBDO, Australia

Jordan Doucette, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, Canada

Kabelo Moshapalo, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, South Africa

Kelly Castilho, Film Director, Confeitaria Filmes, Brazil

Liz Levy, VP, Executive Creative Director, Hulu, USA

Lynsey Atkin, Executive Creative Director, 4creative, Channel 4, UK

Yinbo Ma, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup, Mainland China

Outdoor Lions:

Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at Grey and Global Chief Creative Officer of OpenX From WPP, Grey/OpenX, Global

Alejandro Devoto, Chief Creative Officer, Don, Argentina

Andrea Jaccarino, Executive Creative Director, ACNE, Italy

Dilma Campos, CEO, Nossa Praia, Brazil

Dora Pružincová, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Prague, Czech Republic

Joao Medeiros, Executive Creative Director, Havas Middle East, UAE

Roanna Williams, Chief Creative Officer, Net#work BBDO, South Africa

Wendi Dunlap, EVP, Business Intelligence and Audience Science, Mediahub, USA

Yehoon Lee, VP, Executive Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea

Youri Guerassimov, Chief Creative Officer, Marcel, France

Print & Publishing Lions:

Ali Rez, Chief Creative Officer, Impact BBDO, MENAP

Farishte Irani, Group Head – Copy, Dentsu Creative, India

Loyiso Twala, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Joburg, South Africa

Luciana Cardoso, Executive Creative Director, Crispin, Porter & Bogusky, Brazil

Marjorieth Sanmartin, Executive Creative Director, HeimatTBWA, Germany

Mikki Brunner, Worldwide Executive Creative Director, GARNIER, Publicis Conseil, Global

Øystein Halvorsen, Creative Director, TRY, Norway

Samira Ansari, Chief Creative Officer, Deutsch NY, USA

Sarah Ko, Executive Creative Director, PG One, APAC

Saulo Rocha, Chief Creative Officer, DAVID, Spain

Radio & Audio Lions:

Tseliso Rangaka, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, South Africa

Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India

Brigid Alkema, Chief Creative Officer, Clemenger BBDO, New Zealand

Cam Blackley, Chief Creative Officer, M&C Saatchi, AUNZ

Diana Triana, General Creative Director, McCann, Colombia

Lucas Sfair, Founder / Director, CANJA Audio Culture, Brazil

Oriel Davis-Lyons, Chief Creative Officer, Mother New York, USA

Patrícia Medeiros, Creative Director, Ogilvy, Spain

Vanessa Bakewell, Global Client Partner, Meta, Global

Wenke Kleine-Benne, Co-Founder & Sound Designer, Mermade Sound, Germany

Craft Track

Design Lions:

Quinnton Harris, Co-founder & CEO, Retrospect, USA

Cecilia af Petersens, Design Director, NORD ID | NORD DDB, Sweden

Filipe Mesquita, Creative Director, This is Pacifica, Portugal

Gian Franco Rocchiccioli, Chief Strategy Officer, Pande, Brazil

Justina Zun-Zun Chang, Global Integrated Art Director, Hakuhodo Inc., Global

Leia Rogers, Executive Creative Director & Partner, Rethink, Canada

Maurice Wangalachi, Creative Director, Ogilvy Africa, Kenya

Susan Ayton, Creative Director, BBC Creative, UK

Thabang Lehobye, Head of Design, FCB Africa, South Africa

Vinia Zottnick, Creative Director, Superunion, Germany

Digital Craft Lions:

Resh Sidhu, Global Director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc., Global

Andrey Tyukavkin, Global Executive Creative Director, Publicis Italy, Global

Kate Bate, Chief Operating Officer, Tendril Design & Forever Co, Canada

Lily Darby, Senior Director, Creative Studio & Production, WeTransfer, The Netherlands

Martin Magner™, Creative Director, Virtue Worldwide an agency powered by Vice, USA

Max Ngari, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, Kenya

Min Tze Lim, Creative Director, Entropia, part of Accenture Song, Malaysia

Nina Matzat, General Manager | Web3 Strategist, Serviceplan DCNTRL, Global

Noah Khan, Regional President of Digital and Innovation, TBWA, CEEMEA

Sergio Mugnaini, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Brazil

Film Craft Lions:

Kim Gehrig, Director, Somesuch, USA

Aisha Blackwell, Executive Producer, Serviceplan Make GmbH & Co. KG (NEVEREST), Germany

Charu Menon, Partner & Executive Producer, Heckler, Singapore

David Rolfe, Global Head of Production, WPP / Hogarth Worldwide, Global

Gijs Determeijer, Executive Producer and Partner, HALAL, Netherlands

Jeff Vespa, Director, Vespa Pictures, USA

Jessica Derby, Head of Content and Production, BBDO Dublin, Ireland

Kim Wildenburg, Managing Director, Sedona Productions, Global

Nobuki Ogawa, Chief Producer, Bilingual Coordinator, Dentsu Creative X Inc., Global

Ricardo Maldonado, Director, Cine 70, Peru

Industry Craft Lions:

Yoshihiro Yagi, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Alexander Kalchev, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Paris, France

Gabe Usadel, Executive Design Director, Ogilvy, North America

Kosta Schneider, Chief Creative Director, Publicis Groupe, Ukraine

Maria Lashari, Founder & Creative Director, 1000WORLDS, Sweden

Mariana Albuquerque, Group Creative Director, Media.Monks, Brazil

Mario Kerkstra, Creative Design Director, AMV BBDO, UK

Natasha Romariz Maasri, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, MEA

Nopparath Eksuwancharoen, Creative Director & Head of Art, Sour Bangkok, Thailand

Rodrigo Leal Rodrigues, Executive Creative Director, Horizon FCB Dubai, UAE

Engagement Track | In partnership with LinkedIn

Creative B2B Lions:

Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer, Stein IAS, Global

Andisa Ntsubane, Managing Executive: Brand, Marketing and Communications: Africa, Vodacom Group, Africa

Anna Qvennerstedt, Global Chief Creative Officer, Forsman & Bodenfors, Global

Bas Korsten, Global Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Global

Farrokh Madon, Chief Creative Officer APAC, Merkle B2B, APAC

Felipe Cury, Chief Creative Officer, Le Pub, Brazil

Sisca Margaretta, Former CMO, Experian, Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore

TJ Lightwala, Marketing Services & Transformation Executive, Accenture Song – Growth Markets, Asia, MEA and LATAM

Tyrona Heath, Director, Market Engagement, The B2B Institute, LinkedIn, USA

Zoë Merchant, Founder & Managing Director, Bright, Global

Creative Data Lions:

Samantha Hernández Díaz, Chief Strategy Officer, GUT Mexico City, Mexico

Ahmed Alsahhaf, CEO, MBC Media Solutions, MMS, Saudi Arabia

Elizabeth Rutledge, CMO, AMEX, USA

Felipe Silva, Partner & Creative Director, GANA, Brazil

Irene Joshy, Head of Creative, APAC, Kantar, APAC

Jatinder Singh, Global Head of Data & Analytics, Accenture, Global

Jocelyn Tse, Chief Strategy Officer, UM, Mainland China

Marie Clayton, Managing Director, Annalect, UK

Scott Pinkney, SVP, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Hawkeye, Canada

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, India

Direct Lions:

Chaka Sobhani, Global Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Global

Anna Karina Brockes Merel, Creative Director, Accenture Song, Brazil

Emiliano Gonzalez de Pietri, Chief Creative Officer at McCann Spain and Chief Creative Integration Officer at McCann Worldgroup, Spain

Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, India

Gary Steele, Chief Creative Officer, DDB, New Zealand

Jonas Keller, Executive Creative Director, Philipp und Keuntje, Germany

Lina Nader, Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, UAE

Ragen Fykes, Creative, Wieden+Kennedy, USA

Stéphane Gaubert, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Paris, France

Tesa Aragones, President, AKQA, North America

Media Lions:

Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM, Global

Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia

Danny Bass, CEO, Media, Dentsu, Australia

Dozie Okafor, Managing Director, PHD Nigeria, West Africa

Enyi Nwosu, Chief Strategy Officer, UM London, UK

Florence Wong, CEO, OMD, Hong Kong SAR

Heloisa Goldman, Media EVP, Leo Burnett, Brazil

Isabel Massey, Global Head of Media & Content Transformation, Diageo, Global

Maximilian Florian Schöngen, Global Creative Lead, Mediaplus Group, Global

Traci Dinkins, President, Head of Media NA, EssenceMediacom, USA

PR Lions:

Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Global Markets, Ketchum, Global

Adenike Odutola, Managing Director, X3M Ideas, Zambia

Andrew Simon, Global Creative Director, Edelman, Canada

Brian Melarkey, Head of Creative Strategy, FleishmanHillard, Global

Daniela Graicar, CEO, PROS, Brazil

Fede Garcia, Global Chief Creative Officer, BCW, Global

Liza Zhang, Managing Director, MSL China, Mainland China

Michael Ohanian, Chief Creative Officer, Achtung!, Germany

Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick India, The Weber Shandwick Collective, India

Vikki Chowney, Global Head of Content + Publishing, H+K Strategies, USA

Social & Influencer Lions:

Samantha Almeida, Director of Diversity and Content Innovation, Globo, Brazil

Alex Okosi, Managing Director, EMEA Emerging Markets, YouTube, EMEA

Ashley Rudder, Global Chief Creator Officer, Whalar, USA

Awing Chen, Executive Creative Director, DDB China, Mainland China

Brent Choi, CEO, Angry Butterfly, Canada

Clara Bauza Casqueiro, Vertical Lead, TikTok, Spain

Eshan Ponnadurai, Vice President, Marketing (Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook), Meta, Global

PG Aditya, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Talented, India

Pierre-Jean Bernard, Head of digital, McCann Paris, France

Shivani Maharaj, Chief Content & Partnerships Officer, Wavemaker, AUNZ

Entertainment Track | In partnership with ESL FACEIT Group



Entertainment Lions;

Brent Anderson, Global Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global

Adrian Botan, Chief Creative Officer, Europe & Global Executive Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup, Global

Gabriela Fenton, Head of LATAM, VaynerMedia, LATAM

Joana Mendes, President, Clube de Criacao, Brazil

Kervins Chauvet, Senior Creative, Wieden + Kennedy, The Netherlands

Leo Macias, Former Global VP Marketing Amazon Prime Video & Studios, Amazon, USA

Mustafa Kamal Mohamed Shamseldin, Senior Vice President & Category Growth Officer International Foods, Pepsi Cola International Ltd, USA

Sarah Leccacorvi, Head of Content & Creative, Havas, UK

Sevda Cemo, Head of Film and Content Production, Special Group, Australia

Shiny Hsin-Ning Lee, Creative Director, Whatever, Taiwan

Entertainment Lions for Gaming:

Francine Li, Global Head of Marketing, Riot Games, Global

Claire Waring, Executive Creative Director, R/GA, Australia

Fernando Machado, CMO, NotCo, Global

Joey David-Tiempo, Founder & CEO, Octopus&Whale, The Philippines

Keiichi Motoyama, Executive Creative Director, SIX Inc, Japan

Kyle Gracey, Group Creative Director, VMLY&R, USA

Lydia Winters, Chief Storyteller, Mojang Studios, Sweden

Mars Shi, Creative Director, Tencent, Mainland China

Nicholas Bergantin, Executive Creative Director, Africa DDB, Brazil

Sandro Gelashvili, Head of Creative Works, Gaming & Tech, EMEA Emerging Markets, Google, UAE

Entertainment Lions for Music:

Danielle Hinde, Owner / Executive Producer, Doomsday Entertainment, USA

Elouise Kelly, Former Chief Operating Officer, Universal Music Group, South Africa

Erica Roberts, Chief Creative Officer, BBH, USA

Konrad Dantas, Founder, KondZilla, Brazil

Lavinia Francia, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Italy

Luke Southern, CEO, DRUM OMG, Global

Nooky, Founder & Director, We Are Warriors, Australia

Pablo de Falcón, Founder & CEO & Executive Music Producer, DE FALCON, Germany

Seiya Matsumiya, CEO / Co-Founder, Black Cat White Cat Music, Japan

Thasorn Boonyanate, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Bangkok, Thailand

Entertainment Lions for Sport:

Rob Doubal, Co-President of McCann London and Joint Chief Creative Officer of McCann UK, McCann London, UK

Adrienne Lofton, Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing, Google, Global

Chacho Puebla, Founder and Creative, Felicidad, Spain

Jez Jowett, Managing Partner, Havas Play, USA

Nadege De Castro, Digital Director Creative, adidas, The Netherlands

Nomsa Chabeli, General Manager – Brand and Marketing, MTN, South Africa

Olivier Henry, Creative Director, Publicis Sport, France

Samantha Peihua Chen, EVP, Partnerships & Strategic Development, CAA Sports, APAC

Sleyman Khodor, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Brazil

Susan Irving, CMO, Kruger Products Inc., Canada

Experience Track



Brand Experience & Activation Lions:

Ari Weiss, Global Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide, Global

Carlo Murison, Group CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Two Tone Global, South Africa

César Chinchilla, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Honduras

Heloísa Santana, Executive President, AMPRO – Promotional Marketing Association, Brazil

Jo Wallace, Global Executive Creative Director, Media.Monks, Global

Luissandro Del Gobbo, Chief Creative Officer, Havas, Italy

Malin Wikerberg, Copywriter and Creative Lead, Garbergs, Sweden

Peter Ampe, Chief Creative Officer, FamousGrey, Belgium

Stephanie Horton, Senior Director Global Marketing, Commerce, Google, Global

Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB, India

Creative Business Transformation Lions:

Justin Peyton, Global Head of Emerging Channels, Wunderman Thompson, Global

Alexander Obradovic, Head of Experience, Publicis Groupe, MENAT

Annabel Acton, Strategy Director, Deloitte Digital, Australia

Diego Machado, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global

Gian Carlo Lanfranco, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, L&C, USA

Hamza Khan, Partner, McKinsey & Company, Global

Joanne Lao, CEO, TBWA, Greater China

Khensani Nobanda, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Nedbank, South Africa

Sabrina Lynch, SVP, Brand Strategy, M&C Saatchi Sport + Entertainment, USA

Tze Kiat Tan, CEO, BBDO, Asia

Creative Commerce Lions:

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Canada

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-Founder, GOZOOP, India

Amy Lanzi, Chief Operating Officer, Publicis Commerce, Publicis Groupe, USA

Cath Kowsoleea, Global Head of Media, Philips, Global

Debbie Ellison, Global Chief Digital Officer, VMLY&R Commerce, Global

Fernanda Guimarães, Head of Creative Shop, Meta, Brazil

Justin Halim, Expert Partner, Bain & Company, APAC

Kenji Oda, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Prateek Gupta, Managing Director, E-commerce, Omnicom Media Group, UK

Walid Kanaan, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\RAAD, MENA

Innovation Lions:

Grace Francis, Global Chief Creative and Design Officer, WONGDOODY, Global

Alex Herrera, Innovation & Design Director, Accenture Song, Spain

Andrew Fergusson, National Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Australia

Ann Wixley, Executive Creative Director, Wavemaker, UK

Elav Horwitz, SVP, Global Innovation and Creative Partnerships Director, McCann Worldgroup, Global

Lucia Mendoza, Head of Innovation and Design, Dentsu Creative, Mexico

Nnenna Onyewuchi, Director, Innovation & Strategy, Yellow Brick Road, Africa

Rodrigo Almeida, Executive Creative Director, AlmapBBDO, Brazil

Takahiro Hosoda, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan

Walter Geer, Chief Experience Design Officer, VMLY&R, USA

Mobile Lions:

Shannon Washington, US Chief Creative Officer, Connected Communications, R/GA, USA

Anna Martha Silveira, Executive Creative Director and Chief Culture Officer, FCB, Brazil

Bao Tu, Web3 Innovation Lead, Accenture Song, France

Chuka Obi, Director of Creativity & Innovation, Glo, Nigeria

Kim Laama, Global Chief Creative Officer, Seamount Group, Global

Matthias Spaetgens, Chief Creative Officer, Scholz & Friends, Germany

Polina Zabrodskaya, Creative Partner, AMV BBDO, UK

Rafael Reina, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy de la Cruz, Puerto Rico

Sharon Ho, Managing Director, Digitas China, APAC

Naoki Tanaka, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Good Track

Glass: The Lion for Change:

Tea Uglow, Founder, Dark Swan Institute, Global

Bill Yom, Chief Creative Officer, Jung von Matt Hangang, South Korea

Efrain Ayala, Global Director of Creativity and DE&I, Reckitt, Global

Elspeth I’Anson, Strategic Communications and Brand Building Specialist, Unstereotype Alliance, UN Women, Global

Heide Gardner, ESG and Social Impact Advisor, Former IPG Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Global

Jen Speirs, Executive Creative Director, Droga5, part of Accenture Song, Ireland

Karolina Galácz, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R, Hungary

Lewis Williams, EVP, Head of Brand Impact, Weber Shandwick, USA

Rana Hamarneh, Group Executive Director, AdPro OMD, Jordan

Yeimi Ortiz “Mimo”, Chief Creative Officer, DDB, Mexico

Sustainable Development Goals Lions:

Jean Lin, Chief Culture Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Global

Fabiana Schaeffer, CEO, Netza, Brazil

Geoff Edwards, Executive Creative Officer, Gale Partners, USA

Henry Medina, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Bolivia

Isabelle Quevilly, Director Creative Shop, Meta, UK

Jeeyoung Park, Senior EVP, Head of Brand and Sustainability Initiatives, Hanwha Group, Global

Malcolm Poynton, Global Chief Creative Officer, Cheil Worldwide, Global

Margie Reid, CEO, Thinkerbell & D.O.A., AUNZ

Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, India

Robert Skinner, Chief of Partnerships and Global Engagement, United Nations, Global

Health Track



Health & Wellness Lions:

Mel Routhier, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R Chicago, USA

Andrew Spurgeon, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Health, Europe

Dana Tahir, General Manager, Red Havas ME, UAE

Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India

Lisa Fedyszyn, Executive Creative Director, Special, New Zealand

Luc Wise, CEO, The Good Company, France

Natasher Beecher, Creative Lead, Tank Worldwide, Global

Neill Brown, President, IPG Health, Canada

Nina Lucato, Executive Creative Director, DM9, Brazil

Silvina Seiguer, Director Communications and Social Responsibility Latin America, Kimberly-Clark, LATAM

Pharma Lions:

Joshua Prince, CEO, Professional Group, Omnicom Health Group, Global

Alice Choi, EVP Managing Director, APAC, IPG Health, APAC

Matt Wu, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Boehringer Ingelheim Taiwan Ltd., Taiwan

Nanda Marth, Creative Director, Saatchi and Saatchi Wellness, UK

Narve Thakrar, Managing Partner, DDB Remedy, AUNZ, APAC

Orrin Pollard, EU Director of Creative Expression, Syneos Health, Europe

Stefanie Wolter, Associate Director Strategy & Insight, Pink Carrots Communications GmbH, Germany

Tim Jones, Chief Creative Officer, Grey, USA

Wayne (James) Best, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R NY, USA

Wendy Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, Mainland China



Strategy Track | In partnership with Bain & Company

Creative Effectiveness Lions:

Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO, Ogilvy, Global

Aditya Kanthy, CEO & Managing Director, DDB MUDRA Group, India

Dani Wakswaser, CMO, Ambev, Brazil

Ete Davies, Chief Operating Officer, Dentsu Creative, Europe, Middle East and Africa

Liane Siebenhaar, Chief Strategy Officer Communications DACH, Accenture Song, Germany

Michaela Lyon, Integrated Marketing, HSBC, Global

Pauline Varga, Marketing VP, Suntory Beverage & Food Europe, France

Tahaab Rais, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis Groupe, MENAT

Tyler Turnbull, Global CEO of FCB Worldwide, FCB, Global



Creative Strategy Lions:

Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia

Alvaro De Luna, Marketing VP, AB InBev, Colombia

Gabriela Rodrigues, Head of Culture and Impact, Soko, Brazil

Jay Chaney, Chief Strategy Officer, Founder, Broken Heart Love Affair, Canada

Jerker Winther, Chief Strategy Officer, Åkestam Holst NoA, Sweden

Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India

Joyce Kigathi, Head of Strategy, Creative and Content, Havas Africa, Kenya

Kristin Hooper, Managing Director, Head of Strategy, Ethos, Deloitte Digital, USA

Rankin Carroll, Chief Brand Officer, Mars Wrigley, Global

Rose Herceg, President, WPP, Australia

The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury, along with the Shortlisting Jury, will be announced in due course.